So yes, Farmer Joe was right: it is time to make hay while the sun is shining. I find GPMT's dividend yield attractive and I am buying.

The demand for commercial real estate is high in the U.S., and this creates a sustainable market opportunity.

For all practical purposes, the U.S. real estate economy is booming, and that’s precisely why I continue to preach you regularly on the importance of taking advantage of the opportunity.

In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor I plan to focus on the next recession. No, I’m not an economist, so I’m not going to try to predict when the next recession will strike. I’m simply going to begin to prepare for it and obtain as much second-level reasoning as possible. As John Kenneth Galbraith said,

We have two classes of forecasters: those who don’t know – and those who don’t know they don’t know.

Although each property sector has its own unique drivers, I find the investable universe of commercial real estate nothing but appealing.

Specifically, the demand for commercial real estate is high in the U.S., and this creates a sustainable market opportunity. We are witnessing a growing number of commercial mortgage REITs that has created an enduring opportunity for specialty finance companies to benefit from borrower demand for debt capital.

Senior floating rate loans represent a particularly attractive value proposition as there are over $1.5 trillion of loans maturing over the next five years:

Since the last recession, sale transaction volume has recovered and remains strong as viewed below:

Within our Intelligent REIT Lab, we cover a dozen commercial mortgage REITs and year-to-date the sector has performed well, as illustrated below (Note: We have highlighted in dark blue the REITs that we own):

While many of the equity REITs have under-performed in 2018, we’re glad that we continue to invest in commercial mortgage REITs. We consider this sector attractive because investors benefit from the combination of higher dividend yields and price appreciation. With just two and a half months left in the year, we expect commercial mortgage REITs will continue to deliver impressive results given their low correlation to rising rates.

In January we wrote our first research report on Granite Pointe Mortgage Trust (GPMT) and we concluded by initiating a BUY. We opted to upgrade Ladder Commercial (LADR) to a STRONG BUY instead, and as you know, the rest is history…

Using the baseball analogy, we simply hit the cover off the ball as it relates to Ladder, and it helps that many of our STRONG BUYs have performed extraordinarily well – it validates our argument that fundamental research is imperative when it comes to picking stocks.

Yet, the game is not over (using the baseball analogy again), and we believe NOW is the TIME to be capitalizing on the strong fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector. Many of the banks have dried up and these specialty REITs have filled the void by providing a perfect vehicle for investors to do exactly what farmer Joe says, “make hay while the sun is shining”.

Granite Pointe Formed

Granite Pointe Mortgage Trust was formed in 2017 for the purpose of continuing and expanding on the commercial real estate lending business established by Two Harbors Investment Corp. which is a publicly-traded hybrid mortgage REIT.

GPMT is managed by Pine River Capital and focuses on: originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, as well as other commercial real estate debt investments.

As part of the formation transaction in June 2017, GPMT completed an IPO raising net proceeds of $181.9 million – issued 33,071,000 shares of common stock to TWO in exchange for the $1.8 billion commercial real estate portfolio that GPMT originated while part of TWO.

GPMT focuses on primary and secondary markets – the company targets the top 25 and generally up to the top 50 MSAs, searching for value nationwide. The commercial mREIT actively participates in the top five markets, which are large and liquid.

GPMT invests in PRIMARY TARGET INVESTMENTS:

Floating rate first mortgage loans secured by income-producing commercial real estate.

Primary and secondary markets in the U.S.

Transitional loans on a variety of property types.

Sponsors typically have a business plan involving leasing and capital improvements.

Generally sized between $25 million and $150 million.

Stabilized LTVs generally ranging from 55% to 70%.

Loan yields generally ranging from LIBOR + 4.00% to 5.50%.

GPMT also invests in SECONDARY TARGET INVESTMENTS

Now, as you know, we research most of the other commercial mortgage REITs and it’s important to compare GPMT. For example, Blackstock Mortgage (BXMT) and KKR Real Estate (KREF) are focused on gateway “trophy” markets, while GPMT, Ladder Commercial (LADR), TPG Real Estate (TRTX), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and others are investing in primary and secondary markets.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s important to recognize the differences. Also, remember that GPMT is a floating rate senior secured lender that targets loans of $25 million to $150 million (averaging $35-40 million). This makes the company similar to TRTX (in terms of loan sizes), as BXMT and KREF targets larger loans.

Most of GPMT’s loans (96.3%) are senior secured and the company also targets subordinated interests (or B-notes), mezzanine loans, debt-like preferred equity and real estate-related securities secured by comparable properties with similar business plans. Again, BXMT and TRTX are 100% senior-secured lenders and KREF (like GPMT) has a small fraction of mezz loans on the balance sheet.

The snapshot below provides an illustration of GPMT’s senior-secured structure. Note that the senior loans are senior to the borrower’s significant equity investment and the borrower’s equity investment usually provides a cushion of 25-35% of property value.

GPMT’s focus on direct originations and intensive credit underwriting allows the company to craft loan structural features designed to protect downside. Income generated by the property provides cash flow coverage to the various loan investments.

Origination Platform Overview

GPMT’s origination approach produces a large universe of opportunities from which it can select the most attractive investments for the portfolio. GPMT is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P., or PRCM, by the team that currently manages the commercial real estate lending business for Two Harbors.

The manager's CRE team was formed in November 2014 by President and CEO, John ("Jack") A. Taylor, CIO, Stephen Alpart, and COO, Steven Plust. GPMT’s origination strategy relies on the team's extensive and longstanding direct relationships with a wide array of national, regional and local private owner/operators, private equity firms, funds, REITs, brokers and co-lenders. (More on GPMT’s management team here.)

At the end of Q2-18 GPMT’s outstanding portfolio principal balance was $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion when you include future funding commitments. The portfolio was 100% performing with a weighted average stabilized LTV of 63%.

GPMT has a diversified capital structure and an attractive mix of funding alternatives at its disposal. Here’s a summary of the investment portfolio (as of Q2-18):

GPMT’s new loans are well diversified across multiple property types with multifamily assets accounting for the largest portion at 37% (in Q2-18). The company remains selective on retail and hotel; however, the company is seeing attractive opportunities in the hotel sector. On the Q2-18 earnings call GPMT’s CIO said,

To date, in the third quarter, we have made total commitments of over $440 million of senior floating rate loans with initial fundings of over $285 million. Of this $285 million, we have already funded approximately $120 million and expect the remainder to close over the next few months, subject to typical closing conditions. In our pipeline, we have a relatively large $100 plus million retail/mixed-use loan. This property is located in an attractive infill market in Southern California with a great sponsor and the loan has strong credit characteristics. Similar to hotel assets, we remain very selective on retail, but we are able to find attractive investments within this sector…Overall, our retail exposure remains low and we feel very comfortable with the investments we have made.

Capitalization and Liquidity

At q2-18 GPMT had approximately $1 billion outstanding on its repurchase agreements and a total borrowing capacity of $2.3 billion, across 5 large institutional lenders. In Q2 the company added a $75 million revolving credit facility to help manage liquidity and also closed an $826 million CLO providing the company with diversification of funding sources and matched-term non-recourse and non-mark-to-market borrowings.

GPMT ended the second quarter with a debt-to-equity leverage ratio of 2.2x including the nonrecourse CLO debt. The company believes it will get to the target leverage of 2.5x to 3x by the end of the year as it deploys available capital. As of Q2-18 GPMT had liquidity to originate of over $400 million of new loans without including any additional potential prepayments.

The Latest Earnings Results

GPMT’s GAAP net income for Q2-18 was $15.2 million, or $0.35 per share and core earnings were $16.4 million, or $0.38 per share. The earnings include about $0.5 million (or $0.01 per share) of prepayment income. Also, GPMT declared the second quarter dividend of $0.40 per common share. Here’s a snapshot of GPMT’s dividend history:

As you know, GPMT was formed in 2017 so there is still not a lot of historical information available, however, the analyst consensus for 2019 looks attractive - +14% EPS growth estimate…

Make Hay While The Sun Is Shining

Now let’s examine GPMT’s dividend yield, compared with the peers:

GPMT is now yielding 9.0% and I find that attractive, especially when considering the potential growth in 2019. Now let’s see how these growth estimates compare with the peers:

I’ll be the first to admit, you can’t read too much into consensus estimates, but that is data that we can use to arrive at our conclusion. Recognizing that GPMT is positioning itself to cover the dividend (the company has been amortizing additional taxable accretion which has caused the taxable income to be higher than GAAP and core earnings) I believe GPMT could become a top-performer in 2019.

So yes, Farmer Joe was right, it is time to make hay while the sun is shining, and I find GPMT’s dividend yield attractive and I AM BUYING. I consider it a good time to increase capital to the commercial mortgage REIT sector, and GPMT is well-positioned for rising rates. Around 97% of the loans are floating rate (a 100-basis point increase in U.S. LIBOR would increase GPMT’s annual net interest income per share by approximately $0.18). We are maintaining a BUY recommendation.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

