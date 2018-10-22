Look Smart And BUY CubeSmart

Maybe CUBE become the Burger King of self-storage. Who knows?

A few days ago I wrote on Extra Space (EXR) and I concluded the article by explaining that “I will begin to allocate more capital to my favorite self-storage REIT: Extra Innings for Extra Space.”

I have been covering the self-storage sector for a number of years and I have always been especially fond of Extra Space. While there are a growing number of REITs in the storage sector, my fixation on Extra Space has always been rooted in the company’s best-in-class fundamentals.

As you drive around your town, you will likely see the names of Extra Space, Public Storage (PSA), CubeSmart (CUBE), or LifeStorage (LSI), and each of these REITs are differentiated in how they have developed their brand. While they all provide one common purpose – renting space – they are investments that should be recognized for their ability to generate sustainable dividend income for investors. As you can see below, there is a tremendous opportunity for the public REITs to consolidate and increase their "scale advantage."

So which self-storage REIT will become the next McDonald’s or Burger King (in storage)? As the above chart illustrates, the self-storage REIT sector can easily double or possibly triple in size over the next decade. Here’s what happened to McDonald’s in the 1980s:

Conversely, I haven’t done too shabby since I first recommended Extra Space (I trimmed shares in 2016) and I now have a BUY recommendation.

Late last year I decided to nibble on shares of CubeSmart, recognizing that shares could generate above average returns. In a Seeking Alpha article I explained, “I believe that it's important to look at all of the peers in hopes that we can best capitalize on the mis-pricing we're witnessing in the space”.

As you can see, CUBE and EXR have both produced modest results year to date, suggesting that it could be a good time to ramp up exposure. Recognizing that the storage sector is a bit frothy (due to new supply), the best brands should be able to continue to consolidate and ride the wave of what I often refer to as “the kingdom of thing-dom”.

So now is the time for me to put some serious skin in the game and perhaps I’ll “look smart and BUY CubeSmart”.

A Closer Look At CubeSmart

According to the 2018 Self Storage Almanac, CUBE is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the US. The industry in the US consists of approximately 44,000 properties with 2.3 billion rentable square feet, of which the top 10 operators collectively own approximately a 23% market share. As of Q2-18 CUBE owns and manages 1,021 properties with a national platform:

CUBE owns 486 properties and manages 535. As you can see below, the company has grown its third party management platform steadily over the years. CUBE added 41 new stores. Eleven of those additions during the quarter were existing operating stores and the 30 remaining were newly opened developments. On the recent earnings call CUBE’s CEO said, “..our pipeline of third-party management contracts is greater than at any point in our history, and we see no signs of a slowdown.”

CUBE’s New York and New England MSAs have exceeded expectations:

Northern New Jersey continues to chug along…The Bronx is bouncing back from the supply impact felt in 2017… Brooklyn and Queens are feeling the expected impact of supply, but to a lesser degree than forecasted... Stores in greater Boston and Providence are seeing asking rent growth in the high single digits over 100 basis points growth in average occupancy and north of 6% revenue growth.

Also, California, with a strong economy, good population growth and limited new supply, continues to perform well.

Notably, the Washington, D.C., MSA portfolio was an underperformer in Q2-18, driven by weak performance from a few Northern Virginia assets. CUBE attributes the performance to a combination of new supply and aggressive pricing action from some existing comps.

Internal Growth Fueled by Innovation

CUBE’s internal growth is fueled by innovation - enhancing the customer experience at all points of engagement through proprietary systems and processes. CUBE optimizes marketing efforts and efficiently attracts customers through use of industry-leading analytics.

CUBE's internet marketing strategy adjusts to evolving marketing ecosystems and engagement mediums. The continued focus on capturing and leveraging insights about customers to create customized experiences that increase engagement and conversion. CUBE understands the motivations of different customers and engaging with them through methods they trust.

CUBE also supplements internet marketing initiatives with a traditional platform to take advantage of market depth and to reach customers offline. Historically, advanced revenue management techniques have boosted revenue in a number of supply-constrained industries, beginning with airlines and then moving on to hotels. Multi-family represents the closest analogy, but the unpredictable lengths of stay for self-storage customers add additional complexity.

CUBE focuses on customer service throughout all touch points (store, sales center, and website) to create a fully integrated interaction with each customer. Modern offices and operational training focused on service-oriented values facilitate an efficient rental process.

The Balance Sheet

From a balance sheet perspective CUBE continues to focus on funding growth in a conservative manner, consistent with the company’s BBB/Baa2 credit ratings.

During Q2-18 CUBE issued 3.1 million shares under its ATM equity program, raising $95.4 million at an average share price of $30.78. As viewed below, CUBE has access to ample capital:

CUBE intends to operate its balance sheet with credit metrics that are consistent with its investment grade rating and the company will continue to fund the development pipeline, while maintaining these credit metrics.

CUBE is seeing a few select opportunities to invest capital and grow, and the company “remains focused on expanding the platform, both on balance sheet, through joint venture investments and through our third-party management platform.”

The Latest Earnings Results

During Q2-18 CUBE experienced 3.3% growth in realized annual rent per occupied square foot; street rate growth in the 1% to 2% range; discounts at 3.3% of projected rent; and average occupancy at 93.6%.

CUBE also reported a headline result of $0.41 per share of FFO as adjusted, which was at the high-end of the provided guidance range and represents 5.1% growth over 2017. Here’s a snapshot of CUBE’s dividend per share history:

As you can see, CUBE has generated outsize dividend growth (CAGR of 24% from 2013-2017) and as you can see below, the dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of 75%.

CUBE’s annual expectation for FFO per share as adjusted was unchanged, and the company introduced Q3-18 FFO per share as adjusted guidance of $0.41 to $0.42. Here’s our FFO/share forecasting data (powered by FAST Graphs):

We’re Adding To CUBE

CUBE is maintaining high occupancy levels and low levels of discounting and the impact of new supply is manageable. I am encouraged by CUBE’s robust third-party management platform that creates a tremendous acquisition pipeline, unrivaled by the peers. As you can see below, CUBE has an attractive dividend yield of 4.3%:

We also find CUBE attractive from a P/FFO basis (currently 17.3x):

Keep in mind that CUBE was forced to cut the dividend in 2009, and while we did not own shares in the company then, it’s important to recognize that this REIT was hit hard in the downturn.

However, when you look at the FAST Graph (below) from 2010 to the current juncture, you can see that the growth trajectory is sound. CUBE has maintained a strong growth profile and has improved its balance sheet considerably during that time. More importantly, the company has become more diversified and has gained considerable brand value by enhancing its footprint across the US.

To conclude: We are maintaining a BUY on CUBE shares and we intend to increase exposure in various portfolios (subscribe to our Marketplace service). We believe there’s enhanced potential for investors to generate annual returns in excess of 15% (4% yield and 11% appreciation) while CUBE continues to consolidate in a highly fragmented playing field.

Remember the McDonald’s chart I provided at the beginning of the article? Maybe CUBE become the Burger King of self-storage... who knows?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

