FLIR: UAV And Machine Vision Key Growth Drivers

FLIR Systems (FLIR) is benefiting from several industrial tailwinds, with defense budgets increasing and the increased adoption of industrial technology. Demand for their current products is expected to increase, and their capabilities in machine vision and related technology open up several long-term opportunities.

Below, I’ll analyze some of FLIR’s industry tailwinds and potential growth opportunities, then discuss their bottom line growth as their high margin segments continue to outpace the lower margin commercial segment.

Industry Tailwinds

FLIR is operating in several attractive markets and technological areas. Outside of their commercial segment, organic revenue growth exceeded 10%. Both industrial and defense segments are expected to drive growth.

Source: FLIR IR

FLIR has the opportunity to enter several attractive markets in the future. Much of their Intelligent Sensing Initiative is either based on machine vision, or analytics based off of machine vision. Machine vision requires heavy investment, as it is one of the more difficult analytical methods to use. However, with dominance in several areas of vision hardware, expanding to the software and analytics side is a logical step. Neural network capabilities could further enhance FLIR’s offerings and provide a high margin revenue source, and FLIR has been making acquisitions to reach this goal.

Machine vision requires hardware and analytical capabilities. However, much of the hardware isn’t use case specific, meaning FLIR could enter more industries and expand their offerings. There are many opportunities for expansion, as industrial companies are embracing machine vision at increasing rates, driving the overall machine vision market to reach $19 billion, while growing at an 8.5% CAGR. FLIR will be well positioned to benefit from the increase in hardware demand, as analytical capabilities continue to increase.

Another large market that FLIR is targeting is the UAV market. Military spending on UAVs is growing rapidly, and FLIR is expanding offerings and acquiring capabilities in this market. In June, FLIR launched the new nano UAV offering, stating in the conference call:

“In June, the Government & Defense Business Unit announced our latest Nano UAS, or Unmanned Arial System the Black Hornet 3. This third generation of the Black Hornet PRS or Personal Reconnaissance System adds longer range indoor flight capabilities and incorporate sharper image processing featuring our Lepton Thermal Micro Core. At 32 grams, it's still the world's smallest, combat proven Nano-UAS equipping warfighters with immediately actionable intelligence, target acquisition and reconnaissance capability."

FLIR’s acquisitions and new offerings are expected to allow them to start gaining a higher market share of the $52 billion UAV market.

Source: FLIR

The last tailwind that will benefit FLIR is the adoption and growth of smart city technologies. Smart cities will rely heavily on camera, sensing technology, and machine vision. Demand for traffic sensors, which FLIR already covers 250,000 intersections, is another fast growing market, expected to grow at an 8% CAGR. As smart cities continue to evolve, FLIR will be able to take advantage of growing demand in other areas, such as security solutions.

Although organic revenue growth isn’t expected to grow faster than 10% CAGR through 2021, medium- and long-term opportunities are becoming more apparent for FLIR, and FLIR will be operating in attractive industry conditions through the next decade.

Financials

Divestitures and slower revenue growth have caused FLIR’s commercial segment to decrease in terms of impact compared to the faster growing defense and industrial segments. Taking each segments reported guidance for 2021, we can estimate FLIR’s total 2021 operating margin:

Segment Revenue 2021 Operating Margin 2021 Industrial $820M 30% Defense $720M 29% Commercial $425M 18% Total $1,965M 27%

Source: FLIR IR – Total based on calculation

Based on only their operations, industrial and defense will likely continue to bring the overall operating margin up. The potential 27% mark represents a large growth from last year’s 18% mark. Divestitures in the commercial segment helped FLIR generate a 22% operating margin last quarter.

Despite a calculated 27% margin, FLIR provides guidance of 23% operating margin for 2021.

Source: FLIR IR

FLIR is expected to invest heavily in AI, machine vision, and services, in addition to their core portfolio. While these investments lead to high margin business lines, these investments will likely prevent meaningful margin growth. FLIR has already begun acquiring AI and machine vision businesses, and they will likely continue to search for more investment opportunities in these areas, while relying on organic growth for their other segments.

FCF growing at 11% CAGR is a welcome sight for possible dividend increases. Dividend growth has exceeded 10% in the last five years, bringing the forward yield to 1.15%. Cash will continue to be split between acquisitions, investments and dividends, and with interest rates rising, FLIR will likely rely more on cash for future acquisitions, which may bring pressure to the dividend growth rates if a large acquisition comes up.

The next 5 years will see heavier investments in software offerings, and FLIR will be planning on turning these software investments into high margin businesses for the years after that. Aggressive investments in growth provide more risk, but current capabilities and industry conditions are very favorable for FLIR in the near term, as they expand from vision hardware to vision software and analytics, as well as continue to grow in the core business.

Risks

Any company hoping to enter the AI field will face heavy competition. Several other large corporations are looking to enter the smart city AI industry, as well as the military machine vision industry. While tech investments can create high margin businesses, growth will be limited by heavy competition.

While FLIR is well known for mini and nano UAVs, Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN), among other military contractors, may flood the market if the nano UAV market grows large enough. However, escalating military demand could cause the expected UAV market to increase substantially, leaving plenty of room for multiple players if FLIR cannot retain market share. There has been many new and growing entrants in UAVs overall, which may bring pressure to FLIR.

As FLIR’s military segment grows, they will become more exposed to budget politics and the variability that comes with military spending.

While the dividend appears relatively safe, growth rates may slow down if FLIR needs to issue more long-term debt, or if analytics investments require more capital than expected. However, FLIR is currently operating with a healthy balance sheet, and the payout ratio is still well below 30% despite the double-digit dividend increases over the last 5 years.

FLIR also operates in many high tech segments that are experiencing high levels of innovative changes. It isn’t hard for companies to suddenly fall behind if they are unable to effectively innovate and expand.

Valuation

Below are core valuation metrics for FLIR:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the October sell-off continues, FLIR is approaching a more reasonable valuation. EV/EBITDA and P/CF are slightly elevated still, but not enough to provide a red flag. Their last earnings report was biased based off the divestiture, so last quarter needs to be judged on adjusted non-GAAP measures. These were 11% organic revenue growth and 26% adjusted operating income growth, with 31% EPS growth.

Long term, revenue growth is at 5% CAGR and FCF is 11% CAGR. With these growth metrics, and this business profile, their valuation now looks very reasonable. Shifts to services and software will improve margins and cash flow in the long run. I don’t see any valuation weakness in FLIR, as their growth over the last year and half have earned them higher valuation metrics over their historical marks.

The dividend is a big factor in valuation analysis as well. If the dividend growth rate follows FCF growth, I believe investors should see a very favorable risk/reward investment in FLIR. A double-digit dividend growth stock, with a diversified consumer base (government, industrials, consumers), trading at a 17.53 EV/EBITDA with strong cash and earnings growth provides an extremely favorable makeup for potential investors.

Investor Takeaway

Despite strong market share positions in a number of business segments, I don’t consider FLIR to have a strong moat, outside of their government segment. With that said, they're trading at mostly reasonable valuation metrics, and operating in several industries that are experiencing heavy growth and innovation.

Machine vision is a complicated practice, and if FLIR can establish an analytics offering that pairs with their hardware, they could create a very impressive ecosystem while increasing both revenue and margins. However, this will require heavy investments in the short term, and FLIR appears to be targeting machine vision acquisitions to grow this capability.

Overall, FLIR is operating in attractive industries with high demand products and offerings. Growth in defense budgets and military technology, adoption of smart cities, and entry into software services and analytics offerings all provide a bullish future for FLIR, and the sell-off has brought down their valuation to reasonable levels. FLIR will be facing heavy competition in the future, and machine vision and sensors continue to face strong innovation rates. The UAV market is also highly competitive as well. FLIR is at a reasonable valuation in competitive, but growing markets.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.