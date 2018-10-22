Weekly Outlook: U.S. Dollar

Overall, the U.S. dollar is likely to remain bullish, but with UUP close to an apparent short-term resistance level, U.S. dollar bulls will need to look for these confirmation signals of the continued bullish trend next week.

For U.S. dollar bulls, EUR/USD should hopefully get rejected at its near-term resistance level of around the 1.15080 area. Further, USD/JPY will likely need to retest (and frankly break) 112.648.

EUR/USD is the most important pair to watch for DXY and UUP investors. While EUR/USD appears bearish, traders should look for near-term confirmation into next week.

The U.S. dollar has been in a bullish trend for months. In the near-term, predicting the strength of the U.S. dollar depends on a few key pairs.

What does the week commencing October 21, 2018, hold for the U.S. dollar? In this short article, I will look at the U.S. dollar through the lens of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), and consider the U.S. dollar's likely moves into next week with respect to multiple currencies.

UUP is a fairly popular ETF product which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies. It is similar to the renowned U.S. Dollar Index (often referred to as USDX, DXY, or DX). As you can see below, UUP tends to follow DXY closely most of the time.

Differences in UUP vs. DXY can be largely attributed to the fact that UUP works by regular rebalancing of DXY futures contracts, going long DXY futures which trade on the ICE futures exchange. At the time of writing, Invesco's page for UUP notes a 57.60% weighting against euro:

Euro 57.60% Japanese Yen 13.60% British Pound 11.90% Canadian$ 9.10% Swedish Krona 4.20% Swiss Franc 3.60%

Indeed, just like DXY itself, UUP is heavily skewed to the euro. Or in other words, EUR/USD is an especially important pair to watch. USD/JPY is also important, as is GBP/USD and USD/CAD. Other pairs are useful too, but less so.

In the chart below, I use DXY rather than UUP, and chart the U.S. Dollar Index against USD/EUR, USD/JPY, USD/GBP and USD/CAD (notice that I am placing USD first in each pair, even if unconventional for comparing against GBP and EUR, to make it easier for us to see the relative contextual strength of USD versus each of these currencies).

USD/EUR is depicted in blue. USD/JPY is depicted in dark green. USD/GBP is depicted in red. USD/CAD is depicted in brown. Since this chart is crowded, it is not worth focusing on too much, but we can at least see that recent price action shows USD making higher highs and higher lows against the euro and Canadian dollar. Yet it is not doing so well against the Japanese yen and the British pound recently.

Results are mixed, so let's take a look at these four Forex relationships individually.

EUR/USD View

As the chart below depicts with the upper black line, the 1.17908 level proved itself again as a formidable resistance level, with EUR/USD failing to breach the level sustainably.

This ultimately resulted in a pullback to the lower level also depicted of 1.15080, which exactly lines up with the low achieved on June 21, 2018, and also similarly before on May 29, 2018, where EUR/USD dropped to an intraday low of 1.15102 (EUR/USD is currently right around this level, once again).

With EUR/USD now approaching this level from underneath the line, and with the pair now apparently struggling to sustain itself above the level of 1.15080, I would suggest that EUR/USD now runs the strong risk of falling further from these levels. This will also be helped by the fact that EUR/USD is a negative-carry trade, thus shorting the pair is positive-carry (at least 1.00% positive per annum).

While zooming into the four-hourly chart (as below) might indicate that EUR/USD is attempting to sustain itself above this level and find support at around 1.15080 instead, this has not yet been confirmed. And in fact, as my dotted line indicates, it is currently testing another short-term resistance level just above 1.15080, which appears to have the potential to keep EUR/USD back down under the 1.15080 level.

This spells trouble for EUR/USD in the week ahead. If a further pullback in EUR/USD comes to be, this will be fundamentally bullish for the U.S. dollar and thus DXY/UUP. So far so good.

USD/JPY View

I have recently submitted an article (at the time of writing) covering USD/JPY for the week ahead. Therefore, here I will quickly summarize my thoughts for the week ahead for the U.S. dollar with respect to JPY.

The medium term appears to be bearish for USD/JPY, in context of its recent breach of around 114.000. Typically a breach of this level is bearish until USD/JPY is able to return to around 108.130 (as shown below):

The positive retracement that is occurring currently is not necessarily bullish for USD/JPY. However, given that USD/JPY is a positive-carry pair, I will concede that there is a strong chance USD/JPY breaks this long-term, range-bound activity and "forgets" to fall back down to 108.130. If stocks rebound from their recent short-term correction, this could also help support this scenario for USD/JPY.

Indeed, while USD/JPY can be used as a leading indicator for U.S. equities, the two no doubt have a "reflexive" relationship. A rebound in stocks would help to support another ascent in USD/JPY to the 114.000 (of course, once again helped by the positive carry in this pair of at least 1.00% per annum).

However, while the near-term resistance level identified in the chart below (at around 112.648) may be retested, which could appear to be bullish for both USD/JPY and U.S. stocks early on in the week, a sustained break of this resistance level will be needed for confirmation. Else, USD/JPY could definitely conceivably return to the tough support level of 112.000.

In the context of DXY and UUP, combined with my analysis of EUR/USD (which suggests a strong potential for further downside), this could suggest a bullish U.S. dollar early on in the week. However, the question becomes whether or not USD/JPY is able to break above its short-term resistance shown above and try for another ascent back up toward 114.000.

If it is able to do so, the DXY/UUP will be a very bullish trade into the week ahead. Even if USD/JPY fails to break through 112.648 sustainably (and there is a reasonable probability that it will fail between say Tuesday and Friday), DXY/UUP may still prove bullish if EUR/USD continues to drop (and I do believe there is a good probability that EUR/USD will drop further next week).

So far, then, UUP looks like it will either have a strong week or at least see some moderate net upside.

GBP/USD and USD/CAD

With the euro and yen being the most important currencies to look at, with respect to DXY and UUP, I will now take a quick look at the British pound and Canadian dollar.

These currencies have been difficult to study recently, due to the inherent volatility of the pound created by the Brexit backdrop. Further, the Canadian dollar is volatile due to its generally positive correlation with the price of oil. Nevertheless, I will look at both, starting with GBP/USD (which is the more conventional way to look at this pair, instead of USD/GBP).

Very simply, to me, GBP/USD looks bearish. The recent, small spike to around 1.30700 (although it has failed to close at this level) is still lower than the opening price on October 18, 2018, of 1.31044 (the day that then closed down to 1.30425). In the chart below, I draw a line against these two levels, and zoom in (using a four-hourly chart instead) to emphasize them:

As you can see, while GBP/USD made another attempt for 1.31044 on October 19, 2018, this was immediately rejected. The pair has now returned to its fundamentally bearish trend. GBP/USD is volatile and quite unpredictable in the short term, yet further downside - and a strong break under 1.30425 - is still on the cards. This could set the pair up for a fall back down to around 1.29300 (last seen in early October, as the chart also shows to the left).

In short, GBP/USD looks like it will struggle to ascend (although some short-term, typically intraday, positive retracements are not off the cards). Into next week, this would be bullish for DXY and thus UUP.

Finally, the daily chart for USD/CAD is shown below. I have also compared it with the WTI crude oil price to show the positive correlation with oil.

This pair is tough to predict, due to the relevance of the oil price. Oil is looking bullish at the moment, despite the volatility. This could provide further support for the Canadian dollar over the medium term. However, I have no strong opinion either way.

One possible scenario is that we see some further likely short-term downside for the Canadian dollar before another upswing, which would be bullish for DXY and UUP in the short term. However, I would refrain from making a call either way for this pair, at this time at least.

Bullish or Bearish?

In summary, the U.S. dollar appears likely to benefit into the week, although the second half of the week will be more important. In the beginning of the week, USD/JPY is likely to push at least modestly higher, but it is important to watch for a sustained rise above 112.648. If USD/JPY is not strong enough to breach (and hopefully sustainably break) this level, this could send the pair back to 112.000 by the end of next week.

EUR/USD looks set for another drop (probably starting early next week), which would be bullish for DXY/UUP. However, a reluctance to return below 1.15080 would put a delay on things. (Note: I still remain bearish on the euro longer term, so I do believe it will eventually make a sustained dip below this level).

GBP/USD is volatile and quite unpredictable, yet it looks for a return downward (though perhaps in its own time). The first half of next week will be important. Meanwhile I have no call to make with respect to CAD/USD, although it is conceivable that the pair sees a little more downside before finding its way further upward (Watch the oil price closely if you are interested in this pair).

Overall, this analysis would suggest next week will be bullish for the U.S. dollar, perhaps with an emphasis on the first half of the week. If my base cases are confirmed from the middle part of next week, the U.S. dollar could well have a strong week overall.

I would provide an important caveat, however. As you can see on the daily UUP chart below, it appears that the price has reached a certain level of short-term resistance:

It is perhaps worth ending this piece, then, by stressing again the importance of the EUR/USD pair. Provided EUR/USD fails to break its short-term resistance, the near-term bull case for the U.S. dollar should hold. Nevertheless, be on the lookout for a stubborn EUR/USD.

Both USD/JPY and EUR/USD will be important pairs to watch next week for both Forex traders and international equity investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.