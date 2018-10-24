AT&T: How Risky Is $190B In Debt?

An in-depth analysis of AT&T's debt helps to truly understand what matters and what level of risk that high level of debt poses.

While AT&T is one of the largest issuers of bonds in corporate America and generating loads of cash flow, investors are punishing the stock on looming debt concerns.

AT&T (T) is my largest portfolio position and while it is deeply underwater, I am not selling a single share. Instead, I am digging through all the information I can find in order to continually test my investment thesis and find answers to the following two questions:

1) What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

2) Is the dividend at risk?

Those two neatly transcend into each other but so far, my analysis has been lacking an in-depth look at AT&T's debt. While I concluded that "AT&T is in trouble" despite being able to service its debt and maintain its dividend, there is an ongoing discussion as to what servicing its debt really means. To truly understand that, it is insufficient to only gaze at top-level figures such as the whopping $190B in debt, a below 60% free cash flow dividend payout ratio and up to $6B in cash to repay debt annually.

That's why with this article I will go into the nitty-gritty of AT&T's debt schedule dissecting it by year of maturity, weighted coupon and expected refinancing needs and putting all that into relation with a model forecasting core operating and cash flow metrics for AT&T.

In the end, we'll have answers to the above mentioned two central questions!

Debt Overview and current business metrics

As of end of fiscal Q2/2018, AT&T's debt level stood at $190B of which $183B are long-term notes and debentures and the remaining portion predominantly commercial paper. In fiscal Q2, the company paid $2B in interest representing an annualized interest rate of around 4.3%.

In terms of cash flow, AT&T generated $7.95B in FCF in the first two quarters of 2018. Deducting dividend payments AT&T had around $1.8B left for repaying debt but instead, it recorded cash inflows from net change in debt of $4.1B. At the same time, its overall long-term debt level rose from $126B to $168.5B in order to fund the cash portion of the $85B Time Warner acquisition. Interest expenses amounted to $3.8B in 2018 YTD translating into an interest coverage ratio of 3.3.

This is a very useful metric to get a quick impression whether a company is able to stay above water with interest payments. Once this ratio drops too low, a vicious circle is primed to occur as the company has to take on even more debt in order to pay its interest expenses. As with every metric, there is no one-size-fits-all definition as to how to interpret that ratio as the interpretation heavily depends on the industry and the reliability and stability of sales and cash flows.

For me, personally, AT&T's is a long-established company with a customer base almost twice as big as the population of Germany which produces stable and reliable sales and cash flows. As such I consider the current ratio of 3.3 safe enough to conclude that based on current business metrics, the company's ability to service its debt is not at risk.

However, the current ability to service its debt does not automatically mean AT&T will be able to maintain that in the future. Hence, we'll need to dig deeper and analyze its debt schedule.

AT&T's Debt Schedule

Every quarter AT&T files detailed information on its debt which "shows the principal amount of AT&T Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' outstanding long-term debt issues by date".

Before using that data for analysis, we'll have to make a few key assumptions:

1) We're only focusing on $183B of $190B of total debt as we have detailed information on these debt issues only.

2) Debt issues with floating interest rates are hypothetically assumed to have a coupon of 3.5%. This number is the result of some simplified backtesting using the weighted coupon rates of fixed-rate debt issues and the unknown coupon rates of floating-rate debt to return the overall annualized 4.3% interest rate. This is certainly not 100% correct but should suffice as an approximation.

3) We're assuming that whatever free cash flow is left after deducting expected dividend payments is used to repay debt at maturity. Any excess cash will remain in the company. Any cash shortage will be funded with new debt using the same 4.3% as coupon.

4) Unfortunately, not all of the data is suited for analysis, as for some data points we either have no maturity date or mixed information on whether it is floating or fixed. Thus, a total of $3.5B in debt will not be part of the analysis but given the overall size of the figures we are dealing with here it has no meaningful impact on the subsequently drawn conclusions.

For the fixed-rate debt, we can get a first impression of its composition by drawing a tree map where the size of the rectangle indicates the share in total debt by year.

We can easily see that the biggest portions of fixed-rate debt maturing are located over the next 7 years and that 8 out of 9 of the highest yearly maturing debt portions are within that time period. Plotting that same data using a running total computation, we'll see that from 2018 to 2026 43% of AT&T's fixed-rate long-term debt will mature with the remaining 57% stretched over another 40 years.

While AT&T's fixed-rate debt will have to be repaid over a very long time period, its floating-rate debt matures between 2018 and 2023 commanding a share of 17% of overall debt and 42% over that time period.

As it is next to impossible to make a sound model for a time period stretching over decades, we'll concentrate on that relatively short period from 2018 YTD to 2023 in order to address the two central questions raised initially.

1) What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

From 2018 YTD to 2023 AT&T will have to pay back debt of $73B. At first glance this appears to be a colossal debt load and is equal to the total external debt load of the Philippines ranking 56th of all countries in terms of external debt. What's more, if AT&T were a country its total debt of $190B would place it in-line with Chile's total external debt equivalent to a rank of 39.

However, AT&T's around 160 million customers make a strong case that AT&T has a powerful cash generation machine at the heart of its business. By comparing customers to a country's population and replacing one with another AT&T would be the 9th largest country by population just behind Bangladesh and ahead of Russia and every single country of the EU.

And although that comparison is not 100% reality-proof it is very helpful to understand the size of AT&T's business and why it is crucial to get a grip on these massive debt figures. AT&T's customers or a country's taxpayers are providing stable, reliable and usually growing streams of income and help the company or the country to service its debt.

To model what level of risk that debt level poses to AT&T over the next 5 years, we'll assume that earnings and free cash flow will grow at a 3% annual clip, which I personally consider a very conservative estimate. The dividend will be grown by 2%. New debt is assumed to carry a 5% coupon with a maturity of 10 years representing around 180bps on top of the 10-year Treasury yield.

Generally, over the next 5 full years (including the second half of 2018), we'll see that total debt will decline from $190B to $137B. A total of $73B in debt will mature and be paid back while $20B in new debt carrying a 5% coupon will be issued.

The combined AT&T-Time Warner entity will produce almost $150B in free cash flow over that time period of which $93B will be channeled towards distributing dividends payments. The net impact of reduced debt levels will result in interest savings of up to $1.3B by 2023. These savings are not modeled into the 3% FCF growth and thus further cash ready to be used.

Given AT&T's massive size and strong cash flow generation, it is more than just a company but rather an economy on its own. Under the rather conservative scenario modeled here, AT&T is not only able to service its debt but also expected to shrink it by more than a quarter resulting in substantial interest savings under the base scenario.

2) Is the dividend at risk?

Under the base scenario, AT&T would pay out between 61-63% of FCF as dividends and grow it by 2% annually. The remaining balance of FCF after dividends would be enough for AT&T to redeem a substantial part of long-term debt maturing in that time period. The gap to total debt maturing would be funded with new debt. The dividends looks very safe in that scenario if we only consider debt as the main variable. Certainly, other risks like competitors taking sales away from AT&T, ongoing cord cutting and AT&T's efforts to integrate Time Warner are not factored in here.

The number of cord-cutters is estimated to have already reached 25M in the U.S. by end of 2017, much worse is expected to happen over the next 5 years. According to eMarketer, the number is expected to more than double as an estimated 20% of the population could have cut the cord.

This is a forecast which is as good as any other forecast but regardless what exactly the data figures in and what it doesn't it is impossible to argue against the fact that traditional cable and satellite TV is in decline. The most important reason for people to cut the cord is price which has drawn millions of Americans to cheap monthly packages from Amazon (AMZN) Prime, Hulu and Netflix (NFLX). The fact that industry leader Netflix is posting multi-billion dollar losses due to high and rising cost for content is reason for concern overall but won't help AT&T in retaining its customers.

In fact, it actually hints at the fact that it will be very tough for AT&T to sell bundled packages at higher prices than its default DTV NOW offering to customers. As long as the price remains cheap, there is no reason to expect cord-cutting from slowing down which in turn means that AT&T faces a big challenge to bundle its content from Time Warner with DTV NOW at prices that offset the decline of its traditional cable business.

Let's consider a really ugly scenario where FCF declines by 1% annually and new debt will carry twice the current 10-year Treasury yield. Here total debt will decline to $151B but overall interest payments will increase by at least $150M in the year 2023. Even in that scenario, AT&T would be able to grow the dividend by 2% and only sport a still relatively safe 70% FCF-dividend payout ratio in 2023. Naturally, this development of declining free cash flow would have to stop at some point for the business to remain a going concern but even in that scenario it is not the level of debt posing a concern for AT&T.

Investor Takeaway

The market has been hammering the stock of AT&T on concerns that the costly acquisition of Time Warner, the resulting ballooning debt load and unfavorable business conditions do not make AT&T a strong investment case. I can fully understand why one might duck away from AT&T's giant $190B debt load but putting that figure into relation to debt levels of countries and AT&T's business metrics reveals that the company with a customer base larger than any single country in the European Union is producing ample cash flow to safely cover the dividend and service the debt.

At the same time, AT&T is not only able to service its debt but also able to substantially decrease it over the next 5-6 years resulting in expected interest savings in a conservative scenario.

The question to invest into AT&T should not be answered by looking at AT&T's debt but rather at how its business is performing. As long as AT&T remains the cash generator we are used to, debt won't be the problem.

However, the transformation into a successful modern media company will require all of AT&T's attention and focus. It will certainly take a couple of quarters until we start to see the value-adding impact of the Time Warner acquisition. There are other catalysts as its growing ad business and the launch of 5G as well.

On top of this very complex mix of challenges and enticing opportunities looms the ongoing appeal of the DoJ which creates additional uncertainty and could potentially divert management's attention away from integrating Time Warner. In a worst-case scenario where the already approved deal has to be reversed, the impact cannot even be estimated at this stage but it would certainly be very detrimental to AT&T, as it would have lost more than 2 years to shape its future plus unprecedented efforts to rollback the deal.

AT&T is yielding 6% again and I personally will reinvest every single dividend back into the company. At the same time, I will pay very close attention to AT&T's next earnings release scheduled for October 24 as this will represent the first complete quarter with Time Warner. In times when the general market has been fluctuating wildly, AT&T and other defensive stocks have been providing strong support to my portfolio and in case earnings show some first positive glimpses of the ongoing Time Warner integration, this stock is more than overdue for a significant jump.

For investors having been invested into the stock in the mid-to-high 30s patience is required even more but first, one has to make up one's mind as to what one expects from this investment. If you are expecting market-like or even market-beating returns in this environment, you should definitely look elsewhere. If you treat the stock as one pillar of your portfolio targeted to generate reliable income this is the highest-yielding Blue Chip stock in America and based on market cap alone probably also around the world.

The 6% yield window of opportunity could close any time and if it does, you may have to wait a very long time to get that opportunity again.

What's your opinion on AT&T? Are you surprised by the results of this debt overview? Do you agree with my conclusion or do you believe that its debt load will drive the company to eventually freeze or cut its dividend?

