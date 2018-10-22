Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings has a high free cash flow yield, which should help them pay off the debt they obtained from the Signode deal.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is a great stock to buy right now, as it is currently undervalued and has a high growth rate in the future.

Overview

Source: Google

Crown Holdings was founded in 1927 in Philadelphia, Penn., and has a market cap of $6.22 billion. The company is a leader in design, manufacturing, and selling packaging products for consumer goods, primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific where they own about 150 plants and employee over 20,000 people. Crown Holding's main products include steel and aluminum cans, glass bottles, and metal vacuum closures. Crown Holdings sells these products to beverage, food, household products, personal care, and many more industries. Other products include aerosol cans, and packaging containers with many lid and closure variations.

Investment Thesis

Currently, the market views for Crown Holdings are below its peer companies in the industry. For Q2 2018, Crown Holdings reported a total revenue increase in of 40.95% compared to its competitors average revenue growth of 85.57% recorded in the same quarter. As a result, the stock is currently trading lower than those competitors. While many researchers have suggested selling the stock, Crown Holding's stock should be bought as the stock is currently undervalued. One can tell that the stock is priced imperfectly and has the potential for high growth in the future.

Crown Holding's 52-week high and low is $62.27 and $40.29, respectively. As seen in the yearly graph, in January 2018 CCK was trading at around $60 per share, with a sudden disruption causing the stock to fall currently to around $47 per share. This was likely due to Crown Holdings announcing its acquisition of Signode Industrial Group Holdings, a global leader in transit packaging, for $3.91 billion. Many shareholders of Crown Holdings were disappointed by the Signode deal and as a result have likely transitioned out of the stock, as the stock price decreased significantly from when the acquisition was announced. Following the Signode deal, CEO Tim Donahue and COO Gifford Gerard have demonstrated confidence in their company as they have both bought shares of CCK in the mid-$40s range, following the decline in the stock price. Specifically, Donahue bought 10,000 shares at a new 52-week low of $43.25 for a total purchase price of $432,500, and Gifford purchased 5,579 shares at $44.59 for approximately $250,000 in May and June, respectively.

The acquisition of Signode did disrupt the stock. However, that was not a major issue, which is why Crown Holdings is currently undervalued. Many analysts sold their shares in the stock after the Signode deal, which caused their stock prices to fall. Although Crown Holdings has an increased amount of debt after the acquisition, their revenue is still increasing.

This can be seen in the figure below showing Crown Holding's quarterly revenue increasing in the past few quarters (Q1 2018 and Q2 2018) and an even higher expected increase in revenue for the third quarter 2018. When comparing Q3 2018 to Q3 2017, Crown Holding's revenue has been projected to increase by more than half a billion dollars. In addition to their quarterly revenue, their annual revenue has also been increasing since 2016 and is projected to increase further in 2018. The acquisition of Signode has not hurt the revenue growth of Crown Holdings, and may grow their revenue further if the company continues to perform well.

Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab

Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab

Crown Holdings should also be bought because it is also one of the top players in the beverage cans market and has a high potential for growth there. Currently, the global beverage cans industry produces approximately 330 billion units per year, of which Crown Holdings produces around 68 billion or 20%. Crown Holdings is at the top position in its industries within many countries, including in Mexico (approx. 40% market share), Vietnam (approx. 55% market share), and Brazil (approx. 30% market share).

It is also the only manufacturer or one of few manufacturers in Colombia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The market for beverage cans is growing about 2%-3% per year, which will increase revenue further for Crown Holdings. Analysts currently are not taking into account the potential growth rate for Crown Holdings, which is also contributing to why the stock is priced imperfectly. Crown Holdings is also relatively recession-resistant and is currently trading at a low price, with projected growth of shares of up to $55 per share within the next 12 months.

The stock may also be undervalued because of the increased debt Crown Holdings obtained when acquiring Signode. However, the company produces so much cash (as shown in the figure below through the FCF, or free cash flow yield), more cash than most of its competitors, that it should be able to pay off the debt soon. And that will increase the stock price.

Source: Created by author using data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Valuation Measures

One can tell that Crown Holdings is undervalued through its valuation measures as well. Crown Holdings has the lowest projected price-to-earnings ratio compared to its competitors (seen in the figure below), and currently has a very low P/E as well. It also has a fairly low enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EV/EBITDA), which shows that the stock is undervalued. One can also see that the PEG ratio is .61, which is very good, and also hints that the stock is currently undervalued.

Market Cap $6.47 Billion Enterprise Value $15.53 Billion Enterprise Value/EBITDA 10.45 P/E 20.74 Forward P/E 8.26 PEG Ratio (5-Year Expected) .61 Price/Book 8.13

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

Source: Created by author using data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Risks

There are a number of potential risks, including currency fluctuations, changes in interest rates, and changes in raw material costs.

As mentioned earlier, Crown Holdings does a lot of business overseas -- specifically in the European and Asian-Pacific markets -- and thus has high market shares in many of those countries. Exposure to currency fluctuations or less favorable exchange rates can affect Crown Holdings' business as their products might be priced higher than competing products from companies in other countries.

Another risk that can affect Crown Holdings is higher interest rates. Increasing interest rates can have an effect on Crown Holdings as it may slow them down in paying off their debt obtained from the Signode deal. Due to unexpected increasing interest rates, Crown Holdings may not be able to start paying off their principal from the debt soon as they will primarily be paying the interest rates, which can keep Crown Holdings in debt for a long period of time.

Increasing raw materials costs is another risk that can affect Crown Holdings. If the price of the raw materials increases, Crown Holdings may not be able to offer as competitive deals as they are now. This will cause companies that buy their products to shift to other less expensive suppliers, which will decrease Crown Holdings market share in and thus decrease their revenue.

It is important to note that less favorable exchange rates and increasing raw materials costs are risks that counter each other, meaning both will not happen at the same time. Both of those, however, are risks that can be hedged meaning that Crown Holdings can pay a premium to lock in their prices so that they have predictable costs.

Conclusion

Crown Holdings is a great stock to buy as it is currently imperfectly priced by the market. People interested in buying shares can position themselves for a long period of time until the market corrects itself, and after Crown Holdings makes up for the disruption caused by acquiring Signode through increased growth and revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.