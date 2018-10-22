Dig Into FTS International

Since its IPO back in February, the shares of FTS International (FTSI) have dropped about 39%, and I think they are worth buying at these levels. When raising the prospect of taking a position in this name with a good friend of mine, I heard the complaint that this is a cyclical business. While well founded enough, such a complaint is about as insightful as the statement “water is wet.” The question isn’t whether or not this company is exposed to cylicality (it is). The question is whether now is the time to buy given where we are in the cycle. In my view, the answer is yes. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the company itself, the financial history, and the stock itself. I’ll also make an appeal to authority, and will also offer an options strategy for those people who look for that sort of thing. For my part, I’ll be both buying and writing puts and I would suggest other investors do at least one of those. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

The company

FTS International operates in the energy sector in the United States, catering to the oil and gas industry as one of the chief providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company is one of the top three hydraulic fracturing providers in the five basins in which it operates (Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville). This allows them to service large, multi-basin customers and this also gives them negotiating power with their customers and suppliers. As of the most recent quarter, the company has reduced their active fleet counts from 28 to 26, as two of them were not meeting utilization targets. I mention this because it demonstrates a culture of being conservative with capital.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here demonstrates that this is a cyclical business. Both revenue and operating income have been up and down for years. That comes with the territory in a business like this, and, as I suggest above, what’s more important is whether we buy near the bottom of the cycle. I think the delta between the first half of this year relative to last year offers some insight on this question. In particular, revenue for the first six months of 2018 was up 72% from the same time last year. In my view, this change speaks volumes. In addition, the trend is expected to last, with the industry growing at a CAGR of 9% over the next four years. Thus, I think buying now, when many other investors remain sidelined makes sense.

I think the net income figures presented demand some explanation. In particular, we need to understand the delta between net income and net income attributable to stockholders. The discrepancy is a function of the difference brought about by the subtraction of an accreted value attributable to preferred stock. In 2012, the company issued 350,000 Class A preferred shares, each of which was cancelled and converted into 155.944841 common shares in connection with the IPO back in February of this year. The elimination of this "accreted" value to preferred stockholders is one of (not the only) reasons why net income is dramatically higher this year compared to last.

I also like what I see regarding the capital structure as the company has paid down a massive amount of debt this year. In particular, they paid off the remaining 2020 convertible notes that were issued back in 2015. I like this move, as these were expensive in my view (LIBOR + 7.5%). On February 22, the company entered into a new $250 million facility, with a maturity date of 2023. As of now, there’s no balance outstanding on that facility.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I need to make the point that each investor in a particular stock will have a very different return, depending on the entry price. For some people, stock A can be a wonderful investment, while that stock can be a terrible investment for some other people, depending entirely on the price paid. This is one of the reasons why I like to talk about the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the business. In my view, putting yourself in the camp of people who pay as low a price as possible massively increases your chances of success. One of the ways I use to determine whether the stock is inexpensive or not relates to the price to free cash flow metric. On this score, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Source: Gurufocus

Although the stock is currently not trading at the absolute nadir of its price to free cash flow, it is trading on the low end relative to its own history, and, of course, the overall market

Appeal To Authority

My ex wife may be surprised to learn that I consider people to be smarter than me. I actually consider many, many, many people to be much smarter than me and when one of those people makes a move, I try my best to at least pay attention. The fact of the matter is that there are very talented institutional investors (Leon Cooperman and Joel Greenblatt) who have been aggressively buying FTS International for the past several months. In 2018, Cooperman went from owning zero to owning 1,350,000 shares. In addition, Greenblatt just purchased 218,666 shares.

In addition, it should be noted that this company seems to have very strong insider buying activity. Michael Doss, Lance Turner, Perry Harris, and Carol Johnson have this year purchased 10,000, 4,500, 7,000, and 2,000 shares respectively. When the people who live and breathe the business put their own capital to work in it, I consider that to be noteworthy.

While this fact alone is no guarantee of success, it helps me sleep at night knowing that I’m on the same side of a trade as these institutional and inside investors..

Options to the Rescue

I empathize with those investors who are nervous about pulling the trigger with this or any other stock given current valuations and uncertainty around the macro environment. For those people, I would recommend an options strategy. Less capital is required, and it’s possible for the investor to benefit in some ways, depending on the direction of the overall market.

In particular, I recommend selling the May puts on this company with a strike of $10 (i.e. 20% below the current trading price). At the moment, the May, 2019 puts with a strike of $10 are being bid at $.6. In my view, selling these puts represents an excellent trade because they present the investor with a can’t lose position. If, as I suspect will happen, the shares simply rise in price from here, the investor will pocket this premium. If the market takes these shares lower, the investor will be obliged to buy these shares at a net price 25% below the current price. Since I obviously consider the current price to be discounted, so a further 25% off of that would hardly be arduous in my view.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about this FTS International at these levels. The company seems to be paying down debt aggressively and has financially improved massively in the first six months of this year relative to last. This improvement seems to be driven by increased demand for the services, which are forecasted to continue to grow for the next several years. In spite of all of this, the shares remain very inexpensive relative to both the company’s own history and to the overall market. Finally, I would suggest that we should be guided by the actions of investors who know much more about this business than we ever will (insiders) and very talented institutional investors. If an investor is still gunshy, I recommend at least making some put option premium off of this name. In my view, price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but not indefinitely. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price inevitably rises to intersect with value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTSI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling the puts I mention in this article over the next three trading days.