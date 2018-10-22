An Update On Seeking Alpha's Twitter Account

Nothing has changed in the way we share our articles over Twitter, so there is no clear reason for the suspension.

We have followed Twitter’s guidance to resolve the situation, but there has been no response as yet.

Many investors and readers have noticed that @seekingalpha on Twitter has been suspended.

Last week, Seeking Alpha received notification that our primary Twitter handle (@seekingalpha) has been suspended by Twitter (TWTR).

We immediately took action to remedy the situation, following the prescribed steps Twitter provides in these situations. Unfortunately, the response from Twitter, thus far, has been wanting. But we remain focused on the issue and hope to solve it soon.

There is no indication this is anything more than a breakdown at Twitter at this time, as other Seeking Alpha accounts remain available. I’ve listed several below for your reference.

@marketcurrents (breaking news)

@SAlphaTrending (trending articles)

@SAlphaTech (tech stocks)

@SA_Transcripts (especially during earnings season)

Thank you for your support and I will hopefully return back here shortly with a good news update. For emphasis, we made no changes to our tweeting practices in the time leading up to this suspension.

