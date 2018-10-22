French Equities: Bounce Or Crash?

If the euro is able to rebound, on the other hand, French equities could spring upward. While European equities (broadly) are not dependent on euro strength, any upside will likely be limited without accompanying euro strength.

However, the euro looks bearish, which could put further stress on European equities. If EUR/CHF cannot break its short-term resistance, for example, buy-the-dip opportunists might face a further drift downward.

EWQ's Bollinger Bands, from several perspectives, indicate that the ETF product is probably over-sold. This is further supported by a quick look at EVIX.

iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) is an ETF product whose holdings are essentially comprised of large and mid-cap French equities. EWQ can therefore be used as both an investment in, and a (publicly-traded) research tool for representing, the French stock market.

The chart below depicts EWQ's price since around the beginning of December 2017. The candlesticks represent the daily price for EWQ, while the orange line shows the movements of the CAC 40 index (a benchmark measure of the French stock market). As you can see, EWQ is a useful tool for tracking and/or making bets on (or against) French equities.

(This chart, and similar charts presented hereafter except when stated otherwise, were created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools.)

In this article, I am going to:

View the price of EWQ through Bollinger Bands. View the price of EWQ (which is expressed in U.S. dollar terms) through the lens of foreign-currency Bollinger Bands, in a similar fashion as presented in my prior article. View the CAC 40 index alongside the movements in certain major Forex pairs.

The overall result should provide us with a useful perspective on what the short-term future might hold for EWQ.

In summary, while the Bollinger Bands would suggest French equities are in over-sold territory, I believe that the euro is still likely to be bearish (will continue to weaken), and thus investors should be careful about purchasing French or other European equities.

EWQ's Bollinger Bands

Although EWQ can be quite volatile, the standard inputs (a 20-day moving average, with two standard deviations to measure the upper and lower bands) can be used. The charts that follow, in this section, were generated by the author using StockCharts.com.

As depicted in the chart above, EWQ has dropped precipitously from around its upper Bollinger Band right down to (and through) its lower Bollinger Band. More recently, despite a slight improvement several days ago, it appears to have resumed its decline. The question now becomes, “where is the bottom?”.

It's interesting to see that EWQ's %B measure -- which is effectively the position of EWQ in relation to its Bollinger Bands -- has previously (during 2018) fallen to a level that was either about the same or worse than the current level it has recently been able to fall to.

As the chart above helps to illustrate, when the bandwidth of the Bollinger Bands tightens (which basically indicates lower volatility), more explosive moves become more likely (whether to the upside or downside). However, prior to this recent correction, the EWQ's price range had already expanded, and thus the bandwidth was actually already significant.

Further, EWQ was approaching its upper Bollinger Band, before it began its recent descent. A final point: EWQ was approaching a level that it had already failed to exceed (sustainably) three times since June 2018.

These were strong warning signs that EWQ had plenty of potential to drop back to the 30.00 level (around the lower Bollinger Band, and around the level which EWQ had previously dropped to after having failed multiple times to surpass 31.75 for any considerable amount of time since June 2018).

Therefore, looking at a recent chart, we can see that EWQ has effectively dropped about -9%; a decline almost exactly on par with its drop in January/February 2018 (also depicted in the chart above). But unlike U.S. equities, as often bought by investors through SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), EWQ had not yet been able to recover from the levels achieved in the beginning of 2018. The recent correction in equities has hurt non-U.S. equities (like French equities) disproportionately.

Since these sorts of moves rarely happen, below is a chart with a longer-term (five-year) duration. Further, each candlestick on the chart represents one full week instead of one day.

The chart shows the %B measure on a weekly basis too. Although there was a retest of short-term lows of the %B measure in the third quarter of 2015, most of the time if the %B makes a turn to the upside (from a low position of less than 0.00), there is typically a rebound to follow.

Overall, while further downside would not be too much of a surprise at this point, the Bollinger Bands on both a daily and weekly basis (with recovering %B measures) would indicate that upside is now more likely for EWQ than further downside, at least in the near term or until the %B measure on the daily chart manages to hit the neutral level of 0.50 (i.e. until EWQ reaches its 20-day moving average) again.

Since the 20-day moving average is currently 30.36, this would suggest possible upside of 4.8% for EWQ over the short-to-medium term. On the other hand, with the 20-day moving average below the 50-day moving average, and with both heading downward, EWQ may not yet have hit its bottom:

EWQ vs. EVIX

A bonus observation below: I compare VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN (EVIX) with EWQ, using primarily EVIX and its Bollinger Band positioning (EWQ is also depicted alongside EVIX, with the orange line):

As you can see, EWQ typically bounces upward once EVIX returns down from its upper Bollinger Band. Alternatively said, EWQ tends to find a short-term low around the same time EVIX hits its upper Bollinger Band. Indeed, EWQ had already begun an ascent recently, as EVIX hits its upper band. Yet this attempt was almost immediately stopped, with a quick return to lower lows.

Nevertheless, the bias here is still to the upside for EWQ, unless EVIX is set for another break upward. That is of course possible, but it would be atypical behavior.

Bollinger Bands in External FX

Since EWQ is quoted in U.S. dollar terms, it is possible to simply overlay the historical price data of EWQ onto my existing model for calculating Bollinger Band values in foreign exchange terms for SPY and QQQ.

Firstly, let us actually view the S&P 500 through the lens of Forex-adjusted Bollinger Bands. Here is an update (as at the close of October 19, 2018):

Now for EWQ. (See the table below.)

EWQ (and the French equities that it represents) is clearly struggling more than U.S. stocks are. It should be stressed that this does not necessarily mean a bounce is due, but rather upside is becoming increasingly more likely than further downside -- unless of course you are predicting the next major stock market crash is on the horizon (and imminent).

CAC 40 vs. Major Forex Pairs

The Forex market can provide us with unique insights. The recent article of mine warned of the potential of a larger sell-off in U.S. stocks if the USD/JPY continued to drop. The pair did continue to pull back, and then so did U.S. stocks. This followed the USD/JPY pair hitting the 114.000 level, a level which the pair's historical price data proves to be a significant area of resistance.

The USD/JPY pair is relevant to the CAC 40 and other European equity indices too. However, the euro is more relevant; the EUR/CHF (euro-to-Swiss-franc) pair, for example, is a good analog to the relationship between USD/JPY and U.S. equities. The euro serves as an indication of risk-on activity, which tends to feed into European equity performance when bullish, while the Swiss franc serves as a risk-off safe-haven currency (in context).

The relationship is simple: when EUR/CHF is bullish, European equities are likely to receive some tailwind (i.e. support). However, when the euro sells off against the Swiss franc, European equities are likely to suffer. The author was in fact able to profit from this relationship recently, when the EUR/CHF began to pull back just as the CAC 40 approached medium-term highs.

The graph below shows the current states of both the CAC 40 and the EUR/CHF pair:

To be sure, the relationship is subtle. Remember, EUR/CHF is to be used as a leading indicator (which is what makes it useful), so the positive correlation is to be found on a lagging basis (with the CAC 40 hopefully lagging ahead in this case). However, when the correlation breaks down, divergences still tend to resolve themselves, only with some delay (and often with greater volatility).

What about today? Well, first of all it is important to emphasize the relevance of where the CAC 40 has decided to drop to (around the 5,080 region). While the significance of this level can be seen in the previous chart, I draw attention to this level in the chart below.

I have drawn black horizontal lines at each of the lowest closing price around the February-to-April correction area, and the lowest low achieved around that area (which was specifically 5,038.1 on March 28, 2018). As you can see, the CAC 40 index has entered what we might call the "bounce zone" (the area between the two black lines) twice already, and has indeed jumped right out of it.

Clearly there is buying interest at this level (for French equities); the question is whether or not the buying interest is strong enough to withstand a third (or perhaps fourth) attempt. Will every dip be bought up?

Going back to EUR/CHF, while it has picked up recently, which could support a bounce in the CAC 40 (and hence EWQ), I do have an issue with EUR/CHF upon closer inspection. As you can see from the chart below, EUR/CHF is struggling push over the 1.14700 level. If you study the daily chart up close, in the chart below, you will notice those long wicks on the upside; this might be a sign of liquidity, but it is not a bullish sign.

If this resistance level holds, another EUR/CHF pullback could occur in short order, which would have the potential to punish European/French equities even further. This would ruin the beloved bounce zone!

The black line represents the 1.14700 level for EUR/CHF. The candlesticks represent the daily prices for EUR/CHF. The orange line represents the CAC 40. This is certainly a difficult area: if EUR/CHF is able to sustain a break over 1.14700, French equities could jump. And the jump could be impressive; like a heavy weight being shifted off the shoulders of French equities.

But if EUR/CHF breaks down again, which currently looks like a strong possibility, French equities (EWQ) could break down further, which could get ugly. And the euro is not currently bullish:

The above chart compares EUR/CHF with various other euro pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD). Although the euro is apparently gaining in the very short term against some currencies, it is generally pulling back, and seeing lower highs and lower lows.

Once again, if the euro continues to fall, the Bollinger Bands may not matter anymore. The bands are for context, and they would indicate limited downside potential. But the Forex market is potentially pointing to a pivotal moment for European equities.

To be bullish, we would ideally see renewed euro strength, confirmed by (but not limited to) a sustained rise beyond the 1.14700 level on the EUR/CHF pair. Then it may be safe to go long, though likely only for a short-term trade. Else, with a bearish euro (which is the likely base case), we could instead see limited upside in European/French equities, and a longer wait (or even a slow drift further downward) for European equities before an upside case presents itself.

After the recent drop, we would ideally see several points match up to support a rebound. Unfortunately, an upside case is currently difficult to commit to without euro confirmation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.