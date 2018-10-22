Tesla's Mid-Range Model 3: Bullish, Bearish, Or What?

There has been a flurry of activity on forums and social media putting forward both bullish and bearish cases for this move.

Last Thursday evening, Tesla (TSLA) made changes to the pricing structure for the Model 3 and introduced a new mid-range variant to replace the long-range rear wheel drive model. The way it happened was bizarre, even for Tesla. There was no announcement except for a tweet or two from Elon Musk. Even sales staffs were unaware of the changes before they happened.

Tesla simply went ahead and changed the ordering page, the pricing, and the available options for Model 3 without any explanation.

These were the changes:

A new mid-range rear wheel drive variant will be available in six to ten weeks. It will replace the long-range RWD variant and it starts at a price of $45,000.

The all-wheel-drive price is reduced by $1,000.

The white seat option is now available on the rear wheel drive version, and the price is reduced to $1,000 (from $1,500).

The option to buy full self-driving now and have the software installed in the future is no longer available on any of the Tesla models, S, X, or 3.

There has been a flurry of activity on the forums and on social media, with both bulls and bears presenting their explanations for price changes and the new mid-range option. I summarize both cases here and provide comment of my own.

Bull Case

The bullish argument is presented in this article from Electrek. Fred Lambert argues that the new mid-range option will allow Tesla to increase production of the Model 3.

The basis for this argument is that cell supply from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has been one of the bottlenecks that have restricted production of the Model 3 to around 4,000 per week during Q3.

The new mid-range variant of the Model 3 uses the same battery pack as the long-range variant, but with fewer cells. The stated 260-mile range will need about 84% of the cells used in the 310-mile long-range option, so if the primary bottleneck is cell supply, Tesla would be able to increase production.

Bear Case

The bearish view is that Tesla is running out of buyers for the long-range Model 3 in North America and does not have the car ready for export. Introduction of the mid-range variant at this time is a desperate attempt to fill the order books and avoid a drastic fall in sales and revenue in Q4.

Most likely case

The bull and bear cases for the introduction of the mid-range variant are not mutually exclusive. It is possible for both arguments to be true. However, if the bear case is true, then the bull case becomes irrelevant because it would be pointless to increase production without sales.

I am leaning towards the bear case on this one. I published an article earlier which explained why I think Tesla sales have stalled and why I think they must soon start producing Model 3s for export to Europe.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that Tesla has exhausted the backlog of orders for the long-range Model 3 in the USA and Canada. There is anecdotal evidence on Twitter that buyers are being given delivery dates within a week of placing an order.

The Model 3 tracker spreadsheet on the Tesla Motors Club website also provides strong evidence of depletion of the backlog. The time period from placing an order to scheduled delivery for the AWD option indicates that orders are now being filled from inventory.

The average time from placement of order to scheduled delivery is now less than 3 weeks. The blip below the trend-line in the last two weeks of September and back above the line in October is a result of Tesla giving priority to California orders (which have shorter delivery times) to stuff more deliveries into Q3.

The end of the backlog can also be shown by looking at the regions to which Tesla is delivering. Tesla has been allocating cars with a strong priority towards serving local buyers first. At the start of production when there is a high backlog, this will show up as a higher percentage of cars going to the west region. As the backlog is reduced, this will level out, and finally, towards the depletion of the backlog, more cars will be going east. This is illustrated in the chart below, which is based on data from the TMC spreadsheet.

What this graph tells me is that orders from the west coast areas are depleted. Tesla is now delivering the last remnants of its long-range Model 3 backlog to far-flung outposts on the east side of the country.

What about Europe?

In my last article, I warned about the potential negative cash flow once Tesla starts to export Model 3.

I now suspect that Tesla is not yet set up to export the Model 3. There has been no word on the approval process for sale in Europe and no indication of when European buyers can place an order for the Model 3.

I am not an expert in logistics, but I would imagine that car carrier ships capable of transporting 5,000 or more cars must be booked well in advance. I think that a rapid decline in North American sales has caught Tesla off-guard and trying to boost North American sales in Q4 is their only option.

The mid-range Model 3 is priced $5,000 higher than the yet-to-be-produced short range. If it is ordered now and delivered before year end, it provides the buyer with an extra FIT credit of $3,750 compared to taking delivery in 2019. That reduces the price difference to only $1,250. There is now very little reason to wait for the short-range option. By introducing the mid-range variant, Tesla is attempting to pull forward sales from buyers who were waiting for the short-range variant.

The ploy may very well work, bringing forward sales into Q4 and filling up the order book ahead of European sales on 2019. However, it leaves the North American tank dry (or should I say, it leaves the North American battery flat) for the first half of 2019.

A dollar brought forward into Q4 2018 from Q1 2019 is not an extra dollar earned, it just kicks the can a little further down the road. Eventually, the piper has to be paid and I think that will happen in 2019 when both the North American and European backlogs for Model 3 are depleted. That is why I have timed my put options for January 2020.

