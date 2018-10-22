AT&T Earnings: What Comes Next?

This is why AT&T’s earnings results for the third quarter will be so critical in validating the upward trend in share prices which has developed since July.

There is growing speculation that a long-term bottom may have formed, but the evidence suggests little reason to believe shareholders are actually in the midst of a true T turnaround.

AT&T (T) is in the market spotlight once again, as the company’s upcoming earnings release with either confirm or deny the validity of the bullish trend in share prices which has been developing since July. The company is scheduled to report earnings on October 24th, with EPS expectations calling for annualized gains of 25.68%. But the company has posted a checkered history of earnings performances since 2014, and this suggests that shareholders could be in for a major disappointment if AT&T is unable to clear this higher bar for earnings in its next release.

Amongst its competitors within the industry, AT&T has generated below-average returns in terms of its share price appreciation. Over the last year, bullish standouts within the industry include Verizon Wireless (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) which are now showing annual gains of 11.56% and 13.40%, respectively. At the bottom-end of the annual trends for the “big four,” annual losses of 8.63% have been posted for Sprint (S) and losses of 7.90% have been posted for AT&T.

It is important to keep this relative strength in mind because of the developing inconsistencies surrounding sentiment with respect to AT&T. After hitting lows of $30.25 posted in late-July, we have seen short-term rallies in T which have led to growing speculation that a long-term bottom may have formed for the stock. To get a more objective view of these trends, it is much more useful to look at the stock’s relative performances within the industry. Unfortunately, this viewpoint offers little reason to believe that T shareholders are actually in the midst of a true turnaround for the stock.

This is precisely why investors should be looking to AT&T’s next earnings release for the next bullish catalyst. AT&T is scheduled to report earnings on October 24th. For the third quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $0.93 per share. If realized, this would represent an annualized increase of 25.68% (relative to the earnings performance of $0.74 posted during the same period last year). Revenues are expected to come in at $45.6 billion (which would be a gain of 14.95% relative to the $39.67 billion posted during the same period last year). If AT&T is able to deliver, the stock should be able to shake off its doldrums and break out of its depressed price levels.

But it also should be noted that these expectations are somewhat lofty relative to the earnings results released during the last four quarters. In these instances, AT&T has managed to beat estimates on only two occasions and the upside surprise during the most recent quarter was somewhat subdued (at 7.06%). If anything, this suggests that shareholders could be in for a major disappointment if AT&T is unable to clear this higher bar for earnings in its next release.

In this chart, we can see that AT&T has posted a checkered history of earnings performances, and this troublesome trend stretches all the way back to 2014. Many investors have felt perplexed as a result of AT&T’s massive decline in share prices during this period. But this visual delineation of these events should bring some clarity to overcome that confusion. Ultimately, it is difficult to attract broader-market support for a company which fails to generate upside surprises in earnings growth for an extended period of time. This is why AT&T’s earnings results for the third quarter will be so critical in validating the upward trend in share prices which has developed since July.

Of course, some will argue that a single earnings report is of little importance and that for a stock like T the real draw is the supreme dividend payout. There is a good deal of validity to this argument, as the stock’s $2.00 annualized payout has created a dividend yield of 6.08% at current price levels. AT&T has managed to grow its dividend for 34 straight years, and its dividend payout ratio stands favorably at 55.65%.

This lower payout ratio suggests that the dividend remains safe even with the company’s troublesome debt levels. It may seem hard to believe, but AT&T’s debt level is actually higher than what is seen in most countries. But there is reason to believe that management has directed its operations in an efficient manner as long as the dividend payout ratio holds under 60%.

Earnings expectations for the full-year period suggest that this is likely to be the case for AT&T. Consensus estimates are currently calling for earnings of $3.52 per share to post for the full-year period in 2018, and expectations for next year would expand even further if we see positive developments emerge for the Time Warner deal. This is a factor which is still acting as a driver of uncertainty for shareholders. But the market’s earnings growth expectations of 3.49% for next year look as though they could turn out to be an underestimation if we do not see negative surprises resulting for the attempted merger.

So, while we have seen short-term rallies in T from the lows of $30.25 posted in late-July, it would be a mistake to suggest that shareholders are “out of the woods” and on a clear path toward share gains in the stock price. This is precisely why we have adopted a stance which uses covered call options as a way of gaining bearish protection while capturing the stock’s excellent dividend.

In any case, this quarter’s earnings figures will be the key determinant in the potential for extended upside in the current short-term rally. We should have much clearer answers to many of our questions after the company reveals its performance figures on October 24th.

