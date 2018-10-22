Market Correction: Buying Opportunity Or Time To Sell?

On the other hand, weakness in small-capitalization stocks and especially in international markets, is a major risk factor to watch.

The long-term trend in the S&P 500 is still up, even if there are some worrying signs to consider.

Are we facing a small market correction (buying opportunity) or the beginning of a new bear market for U.S. stocks?

It's no secret at all that many stock markets have been under considerable selling pressure lately. The big question we need to ask right now is whether this is just a short-term market correction (meaning a buying opportunity for long-term investors) or the beginning of a bear market.

Just to simplify the analysis, let's say that a bear market is a drawdown of 20% or more. The chart below shows the maximum drawdowns for the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over recent years.

Source: ETFreplay

The chart doesn't really paint the whole picture in the current market correction, since many of the stocks in the index have fallen by substantially more than the index itself so far. Besides, small capitalization stocks and stocks in international markets are doing significantly worse than the S&P 500.

That being acknowledged, it's reasonable to say that the recent decline in the S&P 500 index is not too different to the drawdowns we have seen during market corrections in recent years. The magnitude of the recent dip is not too unusual at all, even if the speed and breath have been quite tough.

Looking at the financial data over the long term, a variable that has shown a lot of explanatory power in recent years is high-yield credit spreads. If the economy is weak and investors are looking for safety, this generally means that high-yield credit spreads are rising.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 index in blue and high-yield credit spreads in orange. It's easy to see how credit spreads were surging in both the big bear markets of 2002 and 2008. Even during more moderate adjustments in stock prices, credit spreads showed some reaction in 2015.

^SPX data by YCharts

Zooming in to the past three years, we can clearly observe that there is no sign of stress whatsoever in the U.S. high-yield credit market right now. In fact, credit spreads are steadily declining since peaking in early 2016.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

In terms of economic activity in the US, the situation looks quite favorable.

The Leading/Coincident Indicator is designed precisely to track the possibilities of a recession in advance. This remarkably complete article from Fear & Greed Trader takes a look at lots of economic indicators and their recent evolution, including the Leading/Coincident Indicator.

Source: Bespoke

The author reaches the following conclusion:

LEI/CEI ratio declines are a very good leading indicator of approaching recession, with an average lead of 26 months (median 30 months) from the ratio peak to the next recession. September data saw a new high for the index, pushing off the most likely start date of the next recession to Q4 2020 assuming things start to deteriorate immediately.

It's important to think about the different possible scenarios and how the different variables would fit into those scenarios.

Let's assume for a second that we are in the first stages of a new bear market, and the S&P 500 is going to have a drawdown of 25%-30% or more in this new bear market. In that case, credit spreads will surely be much higher than where they are now. It's hard to envision a scenario in which stocks are crushing and high yield credit spreads don't show any kinds of problems.

Also, if the stock market decline is signaling a recession in the middle term, we should see some sign of that in the Leading/Coincident Indicator, but that's not the case so far.

Anything can happen, the world is always evolving, and the different variables can have changing relationships over time. However, the probabilities are that we should see some sign of weakness in credit spreads and/or economic activity if this is going to be a long and nasty bear market as opposed to a simple correction.

The Line In The Sand

For the sake of the argument, let's say that the stock market doesn't need a fundamental reason for a decline. Maybe changing investor sentiment and relatively high valuations in the current environment are reason enough.

Or perhaps the debt problems in Italy and the economic deceleration in China are going to be reflected on U.S. economic fundamentals in the coming months and produce a nasty bear market for global stocks.

This can absolutely happen. Sometimes the stock market is the best leading indicator. Stocks can start reflecting a change in fundamentals well before that change in fundamentals is shown in the main economic indicators. If you are looking to manage your risk in the stock market, following the main trends in asset prices is one of the most effective tools you can use.

One of the most popular sayings in the market is “the trend is your friend.” Even if that is a cliché, that doesn't make it any less true. There is plenty of statistical evidence proving that investors can optimize the risk vs. return equation in their portfolio and avoid big drawdowns by following the main trends in asset prices.

The following system is remarkably simple, yet effective. The market is considered to be in an uptrend if the slope in the 200-day moving average in the SPDR S&P 500 is positive in the past 10 days. Conversely, if the slope in the 200-day moving average is negative in the index-tracking ETF over the past 10 days, then markets are considered to be in a downtrend.

The system only buys the SPDR S&P 500 when it’s in an uptrend, and it remains in cash when the ETF is in a downtrend. The system makes any buy or sell decisions every 4 weeks, so it doesn’t require a lot of work, and trading expenses should be negligible.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Since January of 1999, this system produced an annual return of 8.55% versus an annual return of 6.35% for a buy and hold strategy in the market-tracking ETF over the same period.

In other words, a $100,000 position invested in the trend following system in January of 1999 would have a current market value of $505,100 and the same amount of capital allocated to a buy and hold position in the SPDR S&P 500 would be worth $337,500.

Even more important, the maximum drawdown for the trend following system was 20.57% during the backest period versus a much larger drawdown of 55.42% for the buy and hold strategy.

The backest is indicating that this remarkably simple trend following system produces both higher returns and much smaller downside risk than a buy and hold strategy in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

As of the time of this writing, the SPDR S&P 500 is still barely above the 200-day moving average. The moving average has been losing some strength lately, but the trend in such moving average is still clearly up.

Source: ThinkorSwim

On the other hand, Small U.S. stocks, as reflected by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) have been leading the bull market in recent years, and now they are showing considerable weakness. Small stocks are still in an uptrend based on the slope of the 200-day moving average, but price action has been quite concerning lately.

Source: ThinkorSwim

European stocks are in a downtrend for the most part. The iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) is reflecting a lot of weakness in the Old Continent.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Emerging Markets look even worse, as reflected by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Source: ThinkorSwim

International stocks and U.S. stocks can move in opposite directions for a while, but the probabilities are that the gap in performance will not continue increasing indefinitely. Something has to give sooner or later, either U.S. stocks start pushing international stocks higher or stocks overseas start dragging U.S. stocks into a full-blown bear market.

As long as economic indicators remain healthy and the long-term trend in U.S. stock prices is positive, it makes sense to consider the recent adjustment in stock prices a simple correction and even a buying opportunity. However, there are some important clouds to watch on the horizon.

