Micron Short-Term Stock Price: One More Time!

Arguably, shares of Micron Technology (MU) have followed the most unpredictable path in the recent period. Shareholders have been puzzled by the muted reaction to a generally positive Q4 earnings announcement. On the other hand, the prevailing short thesis that Micron is just another commodity stock subject to a cyclical downturn may have sent the stock to the low $40 level. In this post, I examined how Micron's stock prices correlated with DRAM/NAND prices and with the company’s forward financials over time. Using these historical relationships, I estimated Micron’s short-term trading range.

Micron Stock Price and DRAM/NAND Price

Like any other commodity stock, Micron's stock prices would have been affected by the underlying memory chip prices. As Micron’s revenue is 70% exposed to DRAM and 26% to NAND chips, MU's stock prices follow a similar DRAM/NAND cycle which follows a long 4-year cycle (Figure 2). The good news is that Micron’s stock price is also more predictable in that the stock price tends to top after the topping of the commodity prices. As Micron’s stock enjoys a longer upside, it also suggests that the stock price may be affected by other factors.

On the other hand, both DRAM and NAND prices are invariably determined by the demand and supply of the memory chips. Due to the cyclical nature, the demand has been long estimated to be weakened after 2019. There is further indication that the production efficiency will increase the bit growth in the near term, including Korea’s export. The net impact is that both DRAM and NAND prices are ready to start their 2-year downward leg of the cycle. Amid the expected softening of commodity prices, both Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) have recently announced they will reduce supply. However, due to the near-oligopoly memory industry, it does not guarantee that several firms reducing supply will automatically increase prices. As a result, Micron's stock price may have topped around $60 amid concerns over expected weakening demand of DRAM chip and price (Figure 2).

Micron Stock Price and Forward Financials

On the other hand, in a great SA article recently, Electric Phred has identified several of Micron’s “sticky” non-commodity segments, which include Embedded Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Compute and Network Business Unit. Although these segments comprise less than 10% of the total revenue, Phred proceeded to estimate the time to “changeover” around 6.5 months. A longer changeover time would suggest these segments act less like a commodity. He also argued that that increasing industry-wide demand for memory chips, say in autonomous cars, will increase the total industry pie and DRAM prices.

Opponents of the commodity argument will obviously argue that standard financial metrics, such as revenue and earnings forecasts, should have a bigger impact on Micron’s stock prices. This line of reason may appear to hold some ground as shown by a stronger correlation between revenue and EPS estimates and Micron's stock prices (Figure 2B). Compared with the correlation with commodity prices (Figure 2), Micron’s stock price cycle seems to more align with forward financials than with DRAM and NAND prices.

DRAM-Implied Micron Stock Price

The previous analysis is more than academic but suggests where MU's price might go from here. Clearly, there is more than anecdote evidence to show that Micron's stock prices have been closely linked to DRAM and NAND prices as well as to other company financials. In order to better grasp how MU's prices move over time, I used the historical commodity correlation relationship to estimate how MU's prices move based on how commodity prices move (Figure 2). The estimated “DRAM-implied MU price,” currently at $45.5, should indicate where MU's actual price should move toward, assuming Micron is a pure commodity stock (Figure 3).

Financials-Implied Micron Stock Price

Similarly, if Micron’s stock price mainly reacts to forward financials, i.e., estimated revenue and EPS, the "financials-implied MU prices" are also computed based on the financial correlation relationship. As a result, MU' actual prices should be around $50.49 (Figure 4). For comparison, simply being a commodity stock is a stylized short thesis, it is not surprising that commodity-implied MU price comes below financials-implied price. Note that financials MU prices often differ from the commodity MU prices because the former include other company-specific information, such as profitability and cash flow, more than just the common industry information. In short, if you believe that Micron is a “pseudo commodity stock,” MU' stock price should currently trade between $45 and $50.

Street’s Target Prices

Since the way I arrived at the $45-$50 “trading range” was based on the historical correlation relationship, it says nothing about where Micron's shares should be fairly valued at, i.e., target price. To this end, I can only surmise that Street analysts have the same, if not more, information to derive Micron’s fair valuation. In Figure 5A, I also displayed the media target price estimates of 34 analysts (Bloomberg), and compared with the actual Micron prices. At least for the better part of 2018, MU's stock has been routinely traded at a 40%-50% discount to its target price. The discount, or mispricing, is much larger than the short-term price discrepancy, around 10% ($45-$50).

Takeaways

The fact that Micron’s stock has been consistently priced so much below its fair value should not prevent the stock from trading at a reasonable range in the short term. If investors believe that Micron is more of a commodity stock, the stock should be currently trading around $45. Otherwise, the stock should be reacting to Street forecast financials and trading around $50 before the next earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.