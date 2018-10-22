Electronic Arts: Benefitting From The Shift To Digital Monetization

The Opportunity

Based on Electronic Arts (EA) superior business model, I believe the company will outperform its peers in the coming years. I forecast sales to grow in the high single digits and the net income to grow in the mid to high single digits over the next 2 years. The company will benefit from the new 22% tax rate which is below the historical tax rates in the high 20% range.

The recent downturn in the market has provided an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at good pricing levels. The brand strength and the consumer engagement make the company the best buy in the gaming industry. Based on my analysis, EA stock is trading a to 33% discount to fair value.

Some metrics that support my valuation are:

The increase of EA live services and the expanding market share digital sphere.

The advantages over its competitors in terms of licenses and exclusivity with professional sporting leagues.

The new releases that will come in the next months and the digital monetization of FIFA 19 in the market.

Synopsis

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a company based in Redwood City, California that develops and distributes video-games for game consoles and PC. It is one of the leading companies in the United States in the digital development and 3D industry. EA has four brands: EA Games, EA Sports, EA Maxis and EA Interactive. EA Games is the section of the company that has the most studies and development teams.

The most recognized games of the company are the series of FIFA and Battlefield, The Sims, NFL and NBA.

After the 2008 crisis, EA stock price was stagnant for around 6 years. However, since 2014 the stock has been on an epic run. In the last year the company has been capitalizing on a favorable consumer spending environment and the stock reached a record high of $151.26. The company is the industry leader in digital gaming.

EA Business Model

The business model of EA is based on innovation and development that generate a high level of impact on consumers. A clear example of the consumer impact is the launch of blockbuster gaming franchises of FIFA and Madden. These franchises have transcended decades of success for EA and are a major factor to the stock price performance.

The video game market is characterized by a constant innovation and the arrival of new start-up companies, which can penetrate the video game industry very rapidly. In the US, the launch of new video games is very constant in each of the platforms (Xbox, Play Station, PC, Mobile) and the competition in the video game market is very high. EA tries to maintain a small, but high-quality product portfolio in order to catch a greater number of customers. EA also has a strategy to keep their income recurring, making annual releases of video game series. FIFA is a great example of the company's recurring revenue model, which is its' most recognized video game having been existing since 1993.

EA live services is a fundamental part of the company. The sales of physical video games are decreasing as EA's virtual platforms give customers access to buy their products as a digital download. The Live Services allows customers to go deeper into the platforms and access micro purchases, subscriptions and additional content. Live services account for around 40% of EA's revenues. One of the most important parts of the live services is the "Ultimate Team", an example in the FIFA franchise would be the FIFA Ultimate Team "FUT" which is a service on the EA Sports segment that allows customers to collect, trade and play with a specialized team in each sport. This type of service accounts for 21% of the revenues from live services and is becoming a bigger factor in the monetization strategy of the company.

EA has made great efforts to improve the digital segment of the company. The income of this segment has been increasing and for fiscal year 2018, revenues were $3.4 billion, exceeding 2017 levels by $576 million. It is expected that EA's digital segment will continue to grow and to be an important revenue driver.

FIFA and other beneficial factors

More than 155 million Americans consider themselves "gamers" and 4 out of 5 households have a special device for video games, such as Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo. EA is going beyond traditional gaming consoles and is developing games for mobile devices, making the number of potential customers larger. In the market there are roughly 8000 video game development companies, but only 4 of them achieve revenues greater than $50 million.

EA is known for having multiple licenses from sports organizations, such as NFL, NHL, NBA and FIFA. The game FIFA has been a determinant of the growth of EA as it is the only soccer game that has an official license of the Federation. Currently, the game has more than 21 million players in 60 countries and since 2016 has accounted for more than 40% of the company's total revenues.

Although FIFA has driven the company’s success and it is the global best-selling, there is a revenue concentration problem because more than a third of EA's sales come from FIFA. Any negative or unfavorable event that happens to the annual FIFA series could seriously affect the company’s earnings prospects.

The FIFA franchise gives EA an annual revenue boost. The FIFA franchise has been capitalizing on the in-game sales by focusing on the transactions that gamers can make. In recent years, FIFA Ultimate Team has constituted a large part of the internal transactions of the game.

Loyalty and fidelity are very important factors in the company's business. Both largely influence when making predictions and thinking about EA expectations in the future. A satisfied customer is not necessarily a loyal customer, EA has managed to have their CRM to balance this duality. EA customers have an emotional loyalty with their products, especially with the sports section. EA's strategy with FIFA has been effective in capturing the synergies of loyalty since its customers always want to acquire the newest game every year when there is a new launch.

The worldwide success of the company has exposed Electronic Art's to foreign currency risk. The company does foreign currency hedging to protect against sudden changes in currencies. In general, the forward contracts acquired by the company are matured for 18 months. EA has benefited from operating expenses thanks to the strengthening of the dollar over the Swedish Krona and the Canadian dollar.

The company is experiencing a very large increase in demand for competitive gaming. The recent games FIFA Online 4 and FIFA Mobile have been very well received in the Asia region, especially in South Korea and China.

The upcoming releases of the company will determine the direction of the stock price. Madden NFL 19 was released in August and has been experiencing a great reception so far. FIFA 19, which was launched at the end of September, will improve the company's total sales by the end of the year. The promising launch of Battlefield V will take place in November. EA hopes to expand their product base to diversify the risk associated with its sports framchises.

EA Vs. Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

EA and Activision (ATVI) are the two most recognized and powerful video game developers in the market. As of late, both companies have faced intense competition from Epic Games rapid success Fortnite. Fortnite has made the big video game developers question their strategy with physical game sales. Fortnite focuses exclusively on in-game digital sales to derive revenue. Fortnite has experienced tremendous growth in the last year, reaching 125 million players. This exceeds by far the number of players of the best-selling games of both companies.

Source: Koyfin

Activision and Electronic Arts have been really affected by Fornite. The effects are seen on wall street with equity research analysts at Bank of America changing the recommendations on both companies from buy to hold.

Source: Koyfin

Both have an established presence in the market with almost 4 decades since its founding. Historically, Activision has experienced higher revenues than EA; however, EA has managed to surpass the level of Activision earnings. EA has managed to surpass the profitability of Activision through its digital sales strategies and its relationship marketing.

Electronic Arts looks like the better play in the gaming sector and the main reason is the improvement in the monetization of the digital strategy. The company has leveraged their digital platforms to generate greater profitability. EA has also focused on improving the profitability of its biggest games such as FIFA, Madden and other large franchises through their digital channels.

Source: Koyfin

EA is concentrating on maintaining the loyalty of its customers through the annual release of games. The company also leads the sector of sports games because of exclusive licenses secured with major sporting leagues such as the NFL, FIFA and NHL. EA games are recognized by gamers as the market standard. It has been characterized by the high quality of its games and the ease of engaging customers. Increasingly, the company improves its marketing strategies and live services so that its customers are part of the entire network developed by EA.

Valuation

EA has a very promising outlook for the coming months and I consider EA the best buy in the industry. Based on my financial model, I derive a fair value for the stock of $143 share. I see revenues growing in the mid to high single digits over the next two years and net income to follow suit in the upper single digit range. The company benefited from the Tax Act and the new 22% rate is lower than the 26% ~ 30% effective rate they have been paying in years past.

In the upcoming quarter, EA expects a net income of $1.27 billion and an EPS of $0.48. The company expects that the audience for FIFA will continue to grow and with the upcoming international tournaments like UEFA, the number of players will increase progressively. The company has an EV/EBITDA (NTM) of 16.2x and compared to the other companies in the sector, it looks a bit undervalued.

Source: Koyfin

EA is also putting its effort to create more cross-platform games (one of the reasons of the Fortnite success) and is also planning in the coming years to integrate several of its games through cloud gaming. This new way of gaming would take its games to have a greater audience in terms of players.

Source: Koyfin

EA is a company that adapts to the needs of the market. It has always managed to stay at the technological forefront of the industry. The new release of Battlefield V will bring benefits for the company. It is a way to stand with the threat of Fortnite. The company also focuses on improving the quality of its games and its portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.