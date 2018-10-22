IBM: Don't Buy High And Sell Low

IBM Q3 results disappoint and shares sell-off. This has more to do with analyst expectations than IBM's performance.

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) sells at multi-year lows. IBM management proves to be woefully inadequate once again. But upon deeper analysis, IBM's results are not all that bad. There is ample reason to believe that IBM is meaningfully undervalued.

Recent Results - Q3 2018

Let's put things in context. IBM trades at multi-year lows. At the same time, IBM's earnings call was downright painful. But what should shareholders expect? This should have hardly been news. You don't get IBM on sale when IBM is firing away at peak performance. You get IBM on sale when management appears incapable of righting this ship and its outlook looks cloudy.

I'm a value investor. I don't buy high and sell low. I ride out the pain. Yes, IBM's Q3 2018 results were not what I had hoped for. I had been arguing on SA that IBM's performance was starting to show stability. But let's focus on the facts: IBM's Q3 2018 revenue at $18.8 billion was flat adjusting for currency. That's it! The rest of the results started to show the fruits of its long labor with improved efficiencies driving IBM's non-GAAP EPS number up 4.9% to $3.42. This 4.9% growth on the bottom line, is what readers should focus on, not the fact that IBM's share price sold off post-earnings.

Having said that, not helping matters was IBM's earnings call. It showed an apathetic management, with a 'nothing to see attitude'. But that's what you get when you get a highly free cash flow generative tech company trading cheaply, you get a hollow management. A management team which relies upon a heavily tailored PR script and is unwilling, to be frank with its owners, IBM's shareholders.

Remain Vigilant - Debt Profile

Moving on, IBM's Q3 2018 results were actually not too dramatic, with nothing which made me meaningfully concerned. Having said that, one thing which I urge readers to remain mindful of is IBM's debt profile.

Last year, during Q3 2017, IBM had $11.5 billion in cash and equivalents and non-financing debt of $16 billion ($4.5 billion of net debt). This time around, IBM ended Q3 2018 with $14.5 billion in cash and non-financing debt of about $16.5 billion ($2 billion of net debt).

Thus, so far, so good, there appears to be a glacially slow progress towards deleveraging, which is the correct thing to do, given its contracting top line sales. However, in the event that IBM was to meaningfully reverse this stance, and start taking on debt to support its operations, I would immediately raise a yellow flag. However, for now, so far, so good.

Is A Change Of Strategy On The Cards?

This is something which I found quite interesting on the call:

[...] you’ve seen that play out over time not only on where we invest our capital organically, but where we leverage M&A and how we create value for our clients and for IBM shareholders and also where we divest in areas that either didn’t meet our strategic fit or our financial requirements on where we see growth CFO Kavanaugh

This turn of phrase piqued my curiosity. Particularly compared to the answer to Morgan Stanley's (MS) Katy Huberty last quarter, when she point-blank asked if there was any M&A or divestitures on the cards? Previously, Kavanaugh went to great lengths to explain that there were not any plans, and he kept repeating throughout the answer that IBM's current portfolio lineup was the best to ensure that 70% to 80% of the capital and investment was going back to IBM's shareholders.

Thus, I question whether IBM is willing to make a drastic change from its previous strategy? Ultimately, I suppose IBM needs to do something, anything. The present state of affairs is not delivering any value to shareholders.

Valuation

IBM remains focused on generating $12 billion of free cash flow in FY 2018. This puts IBM's present market cap on 10 times free cash flow. When I look around in tech, I do not see many companies trading for 10 times free cash flow. Sure, IBM is hairy as an investment. But is it cheap? Absolutely.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com.

Readers will no doubt note that the last few weeks have been difficult for most tech stocks. In that context, IBM has not fared particularly badly. Furthermore, IBM's P/Cash Flow (from Operations; GAAP) is trading at single digits. Once again reinforcing that to sell now, is pretty pointless. It is already as cheap as it's going to get. It would not take much of an improvement in IBM's performance to get investors' sentiment to improve and its valuation multiples to expand.

Takeaway

IBM delivered yet another terrible quarter. But I argue that IBM's poor performance is already accounted for in its share price. IBM already trades for 10 times free cash flow. It is unlikely to get a lot cheaper.

Finally, I am a big fan of reminding readers that a strong movement in IBM's share price, either meaningfully down or up is not a call to action. In other words, just because one is invested in IBM and its share price falls, we are not automatically forced to make a new investment and double down. It is OK to just remain patient and wait for the ship to right itself.

