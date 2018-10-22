Merrimack Pharmaceuticals: Where Do We Go From Here?

Investors in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) received negative news on Friday after the company terminated the phase II trial of its non-small-cell lung cancer drug for futility. The failure of this trial leaves the future of Merrimack uncertain and investors seemingly without a meaningful short-term catalyst to improve the share price.

What Happened?

Merrimack terminated its mid-stage study named SHERLOC. In SHERLOC, the company was testing its investigative drug MM-121 in combination with docetaxel. The purpose of the study was to assess if MM-121 in combination with docetaxel improved progression-free survival over docetaxel alone. MACK terminated the study due to futility. This means that the study was terminated due to the fact that the drug was not going to show a statistically significant efficacy over docetaxel alone. It is important for investors to note that the safety profile in the drug was similar to the previous trials.

This setback is a big issue for investors, as MM-121 was the most advanced candidate in Merrimack's pipeline. As the SHERLOC study was the most advanced study in its pipeline, the failure of it is causing management to implement a review of its pipeline. Please note that I am excluding Onivyde (which was previously approved for metastatic pancreatic cancer) from my pipeline analysis, because the company sold the worldwide rights to Ipsen SA (OTCPK:IPSEY). For investors, the relevant catalysts in the drug development pipeline of Merrimack no longer involve Onivyde. Merrimack's only hope is that its pipeline is able to come up with clinical trial successes in the future.

Upcoming Catalyst Events

For investors in Merrimack, it will be very important to review the upcoming potential catalysts for the stock in order to have any hope that the share price will be able to recover. With a lack of upcoming major catalysts to keep the market interested in Merrimack, it is likely that money will start to flow out of the stock and towards other investments.

Investors will recall that in Merrimack's deal to sell Onivyde to Ipsen for a total potential value of $1.025 billion, MACK received $575 million in cash, which will be used for operating activities, debt reduction, and a dividend payment. The rest of the money associated with the deal, $450 million, was structured so that Merrimack would receive milestone payments if Onivyde was able to obtain certain FDA approvals. Merrimack was slated to receive the following milestone payments:

$225 million if Onivyde is approved by the FDA in first-line pancreatic cancer

$150 million if Onivyde is approved by the FDA in small cell lung cancer

$75 million for FDA approval in any third indication

These milestone payments have the potential for substantial value creation for investors. However, as any biotech investor understands, it takes time in order for a drug to go through the approval process.

Unfortunately for investors, according to Ipsen's pipeline chart (which can be viewed here), Onivyde is only in phase II trials for both first-line pancreatic cancer and in phase II trials for small cell lung cancer. Given the status of Onivyde, it is likely that any FDA decision, caveating positive results of this and subsequent clinical trials, are years away at best.

The other major milestone is the continued development of MM-121 in breast cancer. MM-121 is currently being evaluated in a study called SHERBOC in patients with HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer. While it is true that the results of MM-121 in SHERLOC are not necessarily indicative of the performance of MM-121 in SHERBOC, investors should be concerned about the viability of MM-121 in Merrimack's pipeline. It should be pointed out, however, that SERLOC was in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer and that SHERBOC is for a completely different indication. According to Merrimack's most recent conference call with its earnings report, the transcript which you can view here, SHERBOC is still enrolling patients.

It should also be pointed out that this was not Merrimack's first clinical trial failure for this year. Earlier this year, the company ceased development of MM-141 after it also failed a phase II trial. With the pipeline continuing to fail trials, investors should be concerned about the ability of management to develop effective drugs that work. Yes, clinical trial failures happen, but two failures in a year should raise investor concerns.

MM-310 is the other drug in its development pipeline. It is being developed in a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating safety, pharmacology, and preliminary activity in solid tumors. The trial results are expected for later this year, but should have a minimal impact on share price. The completion of a phase 1 trial is not necessarily indicative of how the drug will be able to perform in subsequent clinical trials, which are designed to test efficacy. Due to the prolonged nature of drug development, Phase 1 trial results would definitely help Merrimack, but I do not expect the drug to provide a meaningful catalyst for investors anytime soon.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2018, Merrimack had $60 million in cash, and two non-dilutive events right after the end of the quarter that have since helped to increase Merrimack's cash position. After the quarter, Merrimack received proceeds of $14.7 million in connection with a loan agreement from Hercules Capital and an $18 million Onivyde milestone in association with the company's agreement with Shire (SHPG). According to management, the aforementioned events, with the addition of the existing cash, should provide enough cash to fund operations through the first quarter of 2020.

While the first quarter of 2020 may sound like a long time, it is not very far for investors. It is unlikely that Merrimack will receive any part of the aforementioned $450 million in milestone payments by the first quarter of 2020, and while the company may receive the final $15 million associated with the Shire deal, it still will not be enough to help buoy it through negative clinical trial results. Merrimack does not have the resources to be able to restart its pipeline from scratch, so investors should be very concerned about potential dilutive events should the company need to raise additional capital.

Conclusion

The failure of MM-121 in SHERLOC was a big blow to Merrimack investors. It heightens the importance of MM-121 in SHERBOC. The continued failure of its pipeline makes the risk high that Merrimack will have to substantially dilute current investors in order to maintain operations. On the flip side, if MM-121 in SHERBOC is somehow able to produce promising results, the results could prop up the share price to either make dilution less harmful for investors or could even create the potential of a partnership deal which would provide Merrimack with much needed cash. The failure of MM-121 in clinical trials was a major setback for investors and should have them worried about the future of MM-121 and subsequently Merrimack if MM-121 is not successful in SHERBOC.

