Why The Market Is Likely To Rally Soon And 4 High-Yield Stocks To Buy Before It Does

ENB, ITW, ABBV, and TXN are four of my favorite ultra value, high-yield blue chips to buy ahead of the likely rally.

Combined with attractive valuations, this means stocks are likely to bottom in the next three weeks, and then rally about 8% to 10% by the end of the year.

Despite rising fears of an impending correction or bear market, there are five reasons that stocks are likely close to bottoming and set to stage a strong year end rally.

It's been a rough October for stocks, with the market down about 5% during the 57 pullback since WWII.

It's been a rough October so far for the stock market. The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq are all off significantly, at least from the perspective of many fearful investors.

Some investors are worried this is the start of another correction (second of the year), or even that catastrophic bear market that so many doomsday prophets have been predicting for years.

While it's certainly true that we can't know when the next bear market has started until we're well into it, there are two very important things investors need to keep in mind. First, we're not yet in a correction, which is defined as an index closing 10% below its all time highs.

Rather, stocks are merely in one of their common and healthy pull backs (5% to 9.9% decline from ATH). According to Sam Stovall from the American Association of Individual Investors, since WWII there have been 57 pullbacks:

on average one every six months

average decline 7%

average duration (peak to trough) 1 month

average recovery (to new all time high) 2 months

This means that, if this isn't a correction or start of a bear market, stocks are likely near bottom now. What's more they are likely to be near or even at fresh record highs by year end.

In fact, there are five reasons that a strong year-end rally isn't just possible, but likely. Let's take a look at why investors are likely in for a very merry Christmas. Better yet, learn about four fast-growing blue chip dividend growth stocks that are deeply undervalued and coiled springs likely to deliver market-beating total returns over the coming years.

1. Market History Points To A Strong Year End Rally

According to Ryan Detrick, an analyst at LPL Research (emphasis added):

On average, the S&P 500 actually has been negative year to date in early October during a midterm year... markets can be jittery ahead of major events like elections. Once the uncertainty is resolved in November, solid fundamentals and favorable seasonality could take over for a nice year-end rally.

As Mr. Detrick's historical data shows, stocks being negative YTD through October isn't unusual. It's been the norm in mid-term election years since 1950. This means that this year's YTD total return of 4.8% for the S&P 500 actually puts us well above average. Better yet, those results might easily turn into double digits thanks to the average 9% year-end rally that usually occurs after the election.

Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of equity strategy, is similarly optimistic about a strong end to the year. That's due to the second reason stocks are likely to bottom soon, and start their historical rally.

2. End To Buyback Blackout Period Means Market Is Even More Likely To Bottom Soon

While it's true that companies can technically continue buying back shares around earnings (the so called "blackout period"), that's only if they have set up steady and continuous buybacks ahead of time. This means companies that are buying back stock regardless of valuation. For companies that wisely want to repurchase share opportunistically, at undervalued prices, they usually hold off on buybacks in a four week window surrounding earnings.

This means that, according to JPMorgan equity strategists:

With the largest one-way buyer returning in size to the market post earnings, we expect liquidity to improve and equities to move higher.

Today about 63% of the S&P 500 are in their buyback blackout period, a figure that will drop to about 30% by the end of the month. And by election day, when history says a rally is likely to begin, that figure will drop to about 15%. Thanks to tax reform and repatriating hundreds of billions in foreign cash, this means that large blue chips are likely to soon return to the open market and put a floor under share prices of the most popular stocks.

This is because, according to Goldman Sachs (GS), corporate America's dividend buyback authorizations are now on track to hit record highs - an estimated $1 trillion for 2018.

Ok, so maybe market history is on the side of short-term bulls, and massive buybacks offer a potential catalyst for stocks bottoming soon. But correlation isn't causation, and historical averages can always be proven wrong in any given year. Fortunately, there are also three fundamental reasons why stocks are likely to stage a nice year end rally.

3. Economic Fundamentals Remain Excellent

The U.S. economy is a vast and highly complex organism. Thus charting its strength and relative health at any given time isn't possible by looking at just a few metrics. Which is why I like to look at all 19 leading indicators, which over time have proven highly accurate at estimating the economy's fundamentals and predicting recessions.

Economic PI provides an invaluable service by not just tracking all the economic indicators each week, but even comparing them to their historical baselines, as well as looking at whether or not they are accelerating or decelerating.

Today 14 of 19 indicators are showing positive and accelerating growth, with five showing positive but decelerating growth. More importantly, the three and 12 month trends are highly favorable, with 15 indicators (and the mean of the coordinates) moving in the right direction over the past quarter.

What this ultimately means is that the U.S. economy, taken in aggregate, is the strongest it's been in 2018, and since I've been doing weekly economic updates over the past seven months.

But of course the stock market doesn't directly care about the economy per se. Share prices are ultimately a function of earnings and cash flow, but here too we see reason for optimism.

4. Corporate Earnings Growth Continues To Be Strong

So far 17% of the S&P 500 has reported earnings, with another 31% reporting this week. According to FactSet Research:

80% have beaten EPS expectations (5 year average 71%)

64% have beaten sales expectations

Currently FactSet is extrapolating 19.5% EPS growth in Q3 from these current better than expected results. More importantly the full year results in 2018 and 2019 look to be excellent.

For 2018 EPS is likely to grow 20%, and next year analysts are expecting 10.3%. Some might point to this 50% decrease in EPS growth as a cause for concern. But remember that tax reform provided a permanent but one-time boost in 2018. So we need to keep future growth in the proper context.

Since 2002 average S&P 500 revenue growth has been 3.3%

Since 2002 CAGR EPS growth has been 7.5%

Thus 2019's expectations of sales and EPS growth of 5.4% and 10.3%, respectively, are actually significantly better than historical norms. OK, so maybe earnings growth looks great this year, and pretty good next year, but aren't stocks in an epic bubble? Which means that share prices are likely to fall despite all the good fundamentals? Actually, when we examine the facts, such fears prove to be overblown.

5. Valuations Are Looking Attractive

One of the biggest worries investors have today is that rising interest rates combined with sky-high PE ratios means stocks are potentially set for a major bear market. That's because the S&P 500's TTM PE is 22.6, compared to a historical (since 1871) average of 15.7. Looking at just the current TTM PE (which is almost certain to decline once full 2018 EPS growth comes in) the stock market is NOT actually dangerously overvalued. That's because over the past 40 years, the market's average PE ratio has actually been 20.2, according to First Trust's chief economist.

That would mean that stocks, at worst, are about 12% overvalued. That's hardly reason to fear a big crash is coming. What's more the average 10 year yield during that time was 6.3%, double today's 3.2% figure. Interest rates at half their average historical level can easily support higher valuations.

What about the fear that 10 year yields are set to storm higher, in a "super spike" that bond bears have been predicting for years? Currently the bond market is estimating that long-term rates (30 year yield) will peak at no higher than 3.5% this cycle. This means 10 year yields, what stocks are most sensitive to in the short-term, are likely to peak at 3.3% to 3.4%, about 10 to 20 basis points higher than today. And that 0.1% to 0.2% increase in long-term rates is expected to take about five quarters, according to the most recent bond market futures.

Rates rising that slowly, and peaking not much higher than today, means that rising rates are NOT likely to be a big threat to stocks.

This is because, according to the latest Merrill Lynch survey of asset managers, significant money won't start rotating out of stocks and into bonds until the 10 year hits 3.6% or so - a figure that bond futures think is unlikely to occur.

Still worried about valuations being dangerous? Well then just buy individual undervalued stocks. According to FactSet Research, as of October 15th:

50% of S&P 500 stocks were 20+% off their all time highs (bear market)

32% of S&P 500 stocks were 30+% down from ATH (severe bear market)

23% of S&P 500 stocks were 40+% down from ATH (crash)

14% of S&P 500 stocks were 50+% down from ATH

And lest you think that it's just smaller and less well-known companies that are so undervalued, rest assured it's not.

Dividend Aristocrats In A Bear Market

As of last week no less than 12 dividend aristocrats were in a bear market, with three of those being in a severe bear market (and AOS has continued falling).

The point is that there are plenty of quality companies, including solid dividend growth stocks and dividend aristocrats currently in the bargain bin. These companies are coiled springs who are set to rally as soon as investors start focusing on their strong fundamentals once more. And given the major positive catalysts provided by seasonality, a return of buybacks and strong economic and earnings fundamentals, that rally is likely to start relatively soon.

So to help you get started with your early holiday shopping, here's four world class, high-yield blue chips trading at mouth watering valuations. Each is a coiled spring that I not just own, but have limits orders in place to take advantage of the market likely bottoming soon.

4 Deeply Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Today

Company Fair Value Yield Current Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Expected Dividend Growth Expected Long-Term Annualized Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Long-Term CAGR Total Return Potential Enbridge (ENB) 3.5% 6.3% 44% 8% to 10% 14.3% to 16.3% 20.3% to 22.3% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 2.2% 3.2% 32% 8% to 10% 11.2% to 13.2% 15.1% to 17.1% AbbVie (ABBV) 3.3% 4.4% 26% 10% to 13% 14.4% to 17.4% 17.5% to 20.5% Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.4% 3.1% 25% 12% to 13% 15.1% to 16.1% 17% to 19% Average 4.3% 32% 10.5% 14.8% 18.6%

The above table highlights four of my favorite high-yield, fast growing blue chips. Each is at least 25% undervalued, and likely to generate high single or low double digit dividend growth over the coming decade. They are also all either dividend aristocrats (ITW and ABBV), or future aristocrats (ENB in 2020, TXN in 2028).

How do I determine their valuations? That's based on dividend yield theory or DYT. Since 1966 asset manager newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been exclusively using this valuation approach to achieve stellar, market beating returns, over short, medium, and long-term time frames. They've also delivered those impressive returns with about 10% less volatility.

For a more detailed explanation (with examples) of my long-term valuation and total return model see the watchlist section of my latest portfolio update.

But the basic idea of DYT is that for stable business model stocks (like dividend growth blue chips), yields tend to be mean reverting. This means they cycle around a historical norm that approximates fair value. For example, today Enbridge is one of the most undervalued blue chips you can buy, with a yield that's 80% above its historical norm.

This means it's about 44% undervalued, and when the yield eventually returns to fair value, the stock is likely to rise 80% from multiple expansion alone. That's on top of the great returns you'll generate from the safe 6.3% yield and 10% dividend growth through 2020, and likely 8% to 10% after that. It's impossible to predict how long yield reversion might take, but it almost always happens within five to 10 years. Even if it takes a full decade, that translates into about a 6% CAGR boost for ENB over the coming 10 years. That's why Enbridge is likely to deliver about 21% CAGR total returns courtesy of: 6.3% yield + 9% long-term dividend growth and a 6% valuation boost (multiple expansion).

The four stocks together, assuming equal weighting, are likely to deliver about 18.5% long-term CAGR total returns. That's thanks to a strong combination of generous and safe yield, double digit dividend growth, and a 3.8% average CAGR valuation boost from yields reverting to their historical norms.

Of course I'm not saying that the above example portfolio is the only thing you should invest in. It's hardly a fully diversified portfolio, but merely an example of the kinds of bargains currently on offer during this latest market pullback.

Bottom Line: This Is Likely A Great Time For Long-Term Investors

Please don't misunderstand me, I'm NOT predicting that the market is for sure going to stage a strong end rally. Anyone who claims to be able to predict short-term stock price movements with 100% accuracy is either an idiot, a liar, or trying to sell you something.

What I can tell you is that market history is definitely on the side of long-term investors brave enough to use the recent market pullback to their advantage. Not only does earnings season bring with it the end of the buyout blackout period, but more importantly all the fundamentals needed to continue the bull market remain in place.

The U.S. economy remains firmly on track to achieve 3+% growth in 2018, and likely above 10 year average growth rates in 2019. Corporate earnings growth is likely to remain strong, both for 2018 and 2019. Valuations are now coming down to reasonable levels, especially for numerous quality blue chips that are in bear markets.

That includes Enbridge, Illinois Tool Works, AbbVie and Texas Instruments, all fast-growing, Grade A blue chips that are trading at extremely attractive valuations. Combined with their generous and safe current yields, and fast long-term dividend growth potential, all four are likely to deliver what income investors crave. They're also likely to be some of the best income growth stocks you can own over the next decade.

The bottom line is that, while a recession and bear market are coming one day, for now the fundamental trends remain highly favorable. That means the bull market isn't likely to end in 2018 or even 2019. And with so many fast growing dividend aristocrats and future aristocrats trading at fire sale prices (25+% undervalued), today is a great time for long-term income investors to put new money to work.

