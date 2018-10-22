Buy Danaher For Total Return And 9% Yearly Growth

Danaher has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 0.6% which is below average.

Danaher's three-year forward CAGR of 9% is good and will give you growth with the increasing demand for more medical and industrial products as the economy and population grow.

Danaher's total return over-performed the DOW average for my 58-month test period by 19.14%, which is good for a company that has increased revenues, earnings, and dividends.

This article is about Danaher (DHR) and why it's a buy for the total return growth investor. Danaher is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical, industrial, and commercial products. The last dividend increase declared in February 2018 was an increase from 0.14/Qtr. to 0.16/Qtr. or a 14% increase. For the last five years, the dividend growth rate is 54% making up a bit for the low yield.

Danaher is 0.9% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and develop new products.

The graphic below shows the cash flow year over year gain for the 3rd quarter that allows the company to grow its business in a steady above-average rate.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

When I scanned the five-year chart, Danaher has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years adjusted for the spin-off in 2016.

DHR data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Danaher will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Danaher passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Danaher does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with increasing dividends for 7 of the last ten years and a 0.6% yield. Danaher is, therefore, not a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 13%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and developing new products. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DHR easily passes this guideline. DHR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $71 Billion. Danaher's 2018 projected cash flow at $3.6 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and new product development. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The one-year forward CAGR of 9.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Danaher can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of medical products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DHR passes this guideline since the total return is 73.91%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.78%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,100 today. This makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more medical and industrial products are needed. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DHR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $114, passing the guideline. DHR's price is presently 12% below the one year target. DHR is under the target price at present and has a current high PE of 23, making DHR a fair buy at this entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good and the five-year growth rate makes up for the low yield makes DHR a good business to own for growth, long-term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DHR interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow giving you growth in a business that almost always has growing demand.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Danaher is higher against the Dow baseline in my 58-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 73.91% makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. DHR has a below average dividend yield of 0.6%, but in recent years the dividend has a five-year growth rate of 54%. The Dividend is estimated to be increased February 2019 to $0.18/Qtr. from $0.16/Qtr. or a 12.5% increase.

DOW's 58 Month total return baseline is 54.78%

Company name 58 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Danaher 73.91% +19.13% 0.63%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 18, 2018, Danaher reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $1.10, compared to last year at $1.00. Total revenue was higher at $4.85 Billion more than a year ago by 7.1% year over year and beat expected revenue by $50 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2019 and is expected to be $1.27 compared to last year at $1.19, a good increase.

The graphic below shows a summary of the earnings and revenue growth.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

Business Overview

Danaher is one of the largest developer and distributor of medical and industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

Danaher Corporation, designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries. Danaher operates through four segments: Life Sciences; Diagnostics; Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Company's Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Life Sciences segment, through its Pall Corporation (Pall) business, is also a provider of filtration, separation and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics and general industrial sectors. The Life Sciences segment consists of the businesses, including microscopy, mass spectrometry, and filtration. The life sciences business markets its products under the BECKMAN COULTER, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX, and SCIEX brands. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America."

Overall, Danaher is a great business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides DHR the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent downdraft in the market may slow down the Fed as they see the reaction to what they have done.

From October 18, 2018, earnings call Tom Joyce (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

We have built terrific momentum throughout 2018, and this continues in the third quarter with our team delivering results ahead of expectations. We achieved 6.5% core revenue growth, solid operating margin expansion and double-digit earnings per share growth. Our expanding top-line performance was broad-based, and we're particularly pleased with the number of our businesses that delivered 5% or better core growth. Geographically, high growth markets revenue was up double-digits with China and India leading the way. In developed markets, mid-single-digit growth was led by momentum in North America and Western Europe. Our gross margin for the third quarter was 55.4%, while core operating profit margin expanded 50 basis points. During the quarter, both gross and operating margins were negatively impacted by volatile currency movements, particularly in a number of the high growth market countries. Year-to-date, our gross margin is up 60 basis points, and we've increased our core operating margin by 100 basis points led by our Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environment & Applied Solutions segments. In Life Sciences, reported revenue increased 14.5% and core revenue was up 9.5%. Reported operating profit margin increased 190 basis points to 19.6% with 230 basis points of core margin improvement. This is the platform's ninth consecutive quarter of more than 100 basis points of core margin improvement."

The graphic below shows the growth in one of the prime parts of the company as stated by the CEO.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Danaher business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DHR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

Takeaways

Danaher is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor. Danaher is 0.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added too as cash is available. If you want a growing total return in a defensive business DHR may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a year gain potential of 12% possible.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, added starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20, closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot is 9.5% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) is 13.4% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Airshow sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Please see my recent article on JNJ's third quarter for the full details.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR), and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, V, DHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.