Decent Quarter Expected For Boeing

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its 3rd quarter results on the 24th of October before the opening bell. In this report, we will have a look at analyst expectations, earnings as projected by our model and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price, if any.

Source: Airline Ratings

Before we start…

We’d like to emphasize that these earnings estimates are in no way intended to shock or take a contrary stance as some readers seem to be expecting each quarter. Sometimes when the EPS indications are in line with what analysts expect, we’re being asked why we even bothered writing a report with our expectations. The reason is that most of you will go and look at analyst estimates and say "Hey, this is the consensus."

If the reported figures are below consensus, then earnings were disappointing. If it is above the consensus, then earnings were terrific. That’s all nice, but the truth is that each analyst makes assumptions that you often do not see.

In this report, we’re showing you our assumptions and calculations and that is where the AeroAnalysis report differs from just looking up the consensus. Sometimes our findings match the consensus, but that does not mean we should not write about that. There are a lot of elements that affect the reported figures and in these reports, we’re showing how certain moving elements affect estimated earnings.

This piece does not constitute any buying or selling recommendation based on any differential between our estimate and realized figures. Far more importantly, we’d like our readers to see in detail how we got to the core earnings figures as an informational piece.

With the services unit being added, the number of possible combinations of margins and revenues adds up significantly. So, while we do like to provide several scenarios, we will limit ourselves here to 9 at most and that already are a lot of combinations. What you should pay special attention to is the impact that a 0.5 point margin difference has on the earnings per share; this is partly caused by the revenue streams multiplied by a margin that already cause quite a big difference and this is further amplified by the share count coming down. Over the past 4 years, the share count has come down by 20%. This obviously drives value to shareholders, but it also means that any earnings beat or miss looks much larger than it previously would have.

Revenues

Revenues are quite difficult to pin down. Theoretically, for the Defense & Space unit, we can look at sales contracts to determine the values. The unknown, however, is when deliveries occur. So, while the contracts and values are available, it is hard and we think almost undoable to connect the deliveries occurring in a certain quarter to specific contracts and values. To come up with revenues for the Defense, Space & Security unit, an average contribution to the overall revenues is used.

For commercial aircraft, a similar thing holds. Contracts for commercial aircraft are not publicly available and the pricing varies from customer to customer. With over 65 deliveries per month on average, it’s also difficult to treat each delivery as a delivery with unique pricing and discounts. Instead, average pricing is used to estimate revenues of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit. After our mid-year update, we found that after feeding back the Q2 deliveries in the new pricing model, the difference between reported revenues and estimated revenues was just 0.04%.

At the start of the second half of 2017, Boeing has elevated its services unit to operate on the same level as the Defense and Commercial Airplanes units. Decoupling this services unit from BCA and BDS emphasizes the importance and growth prospect of the Global Services unit and also should allow the business to operate more efficiently. What we like about this newly formed unit is that its revenues are more or less constant throughout the year with solid margins. With Boeing’s renewed focus in the after-sales market, there is a lot of room for growth in this particular area.

For the third quarter, the consensus for the revenues is $24.47B with a low estimate of $22.9B and a high estimate of $25.91B. A year-ago, sales were $24.3B, so analysts seem to be expecting revenues to be flat year over year. The whisper number is $24.9B.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have increased year over year, but with some significant changes to the delivery mix. As a result, based on our internal modeling, we’re expecting revenues of roughly $13.9B signaling a 10% decline compared to Boeing’s restated revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2017.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security including Global Services segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30%-33%. Excluding the Global Services unit, Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues are expected to be between $5.4B and $5.7B.

For the Global Services unit, we are expecting revenues to come in between $3.8B and $4B.

We expect revenues to come in between $23.4B and $23.9B. From previous quarters, we do know that there have been times that we have been too conservative in our estimates. We could try and factor this in, but it would defeat the purpose of the calculation models, therefore we’ve chosen to present the numbers as is without correctors. Correctors are nice, but with a business such as Boeing’s even the correctors do not remain stable, so the implementation of a corrector would require a corrector-predictor and we think that is something where we shouldn’t go. Our numbers are slightly below the consensus, but with the knowledge that we tend to be conservative, we think you can say that the reported figure will be around the upper end of our estimated revenues range.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult. Estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates if they aren’t accounted for beforehand. For the 3rd quarter, we have not modeled in any charges. The KC-46A program is facing some additional Category I deficiencies, but whether that leads to further cost growth and how much is unknown. The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below.

What you see is quite a range of core earnings estimates and that requires some explanation. First of all, the reason to supply a range rather than one revenue figure or margins is to show what a half percent here or there does to earnings and that is quite sensitive since a .5 pt difference in margins in Boeing Commercial Airplanes leads to a $0.10 change in core earnings per share. Secondly, it might give an idea on how other analysts came to their core earnings estimates.

With the new services units in place, the number of possible margin and revenue couples increases as well. We are certainly not looking at all combinations, since there are many and too many to analyze.

The median revenues estimate leads to an EPS estimate of $3.40 per share, $0.14 below the consensus and $0.02 below the whisper number.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we’re expecting margins around 12% for the third quarter while we expect margins of ~10.5% for Boeing, Defense, Space & Security. For Boeing’s services unit, BGS, margins around 15.5% are desired.

Boeing has guided for an effective tax rate of 16%. We’ve also used that tax rate in our calculations.

What we’d be happy with is earnings between $3.35-$3.45. Everything above that is good, everything below that is slightly underwhelming.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues. For the free cash flow, we expect that the cash flow growth is not so much related to higher narrow body deliveries but more related to the cost and revenue improvement on the Boeing 787 program. During the quarter there could possibly be some pressure from extra costs related to reducing the number of unfinished single-aisle aircraft.

Risks

Source: The Boeing Company

Previously, we have marked the Boeing KC-46A program as Boeing’s biggest risk. It seems that Boeing will start deliveries of the first KC-46As later this year, though there have been new deficiencies reported. At this stage, any additional charges would be extremely disappointing.

Conclusion

For the coming quarter, we have lowered expectations driven by lower single-aisle delivery volumes. The lower delivery volume means that revenue recognition is below what we’d normally see, while the associated program accounting profits are also not recognized for the simple reason that delivery has not taken place. Since production of the Boeing 737 even with the supply chain issues in mind is still profitable, we don’t see reason to suspect any charges on the program. During the earnings release and call it will be interesting to see what the plans are for the KC-46A.

What we are actually looking for is earnings of $3.35-$3.40 per share, including the $0.21 per share charge.

Our sentiment table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$3.34 Disappointing $3.35-$3.45 Satisfactory $3.46-$3.54 Good >$3.55 Strong

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

