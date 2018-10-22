IBM: One Sentence

Take a few minutes to read these three well-written but negative articles about IBM (IBM): a) William Stamm’s piece published on October 14th – before IBM’s Q3 earnings release on the 16th – entitled, "IBM: Avoid This Poor-Total-Return And Low-Growth Company", b) Brian Gilmartin’s article appearing one day later with the title, "IBM Earnings Preview: It All Comes Back to Little-To-No Revenue Growth", and c) This one by The Dividend Guy that came out after Big Blue’s Q3, "Oh, You Really Think IBM Wasn’t Dead Money?"

I was about to throw myself off a bridge when I stepped back and added 50% to my already material position in the stock after it fell last week. Why? Because tucked into the middle of IBM’s call transcript was one sentence that rekindled my interest:

"In the emerging area of blockchain, this quarter, our IBM Food Trust network for food safety went live, and Carrefour, one of the world's leading retailers, joined the network."

Food Trust

In fact, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) just happens to be #2, still lagging far behind Walmart (WMT) the largest food retailer on the planet. Yes, the Bentonville-headquartered company, as it happened, was IBM’s #1 partner in developing the Food Trust network. It began 18 months ago and is now commercialized.

Why should I care? Because when companies like Walmart and Carrefour team with IBM to accelerate time-to-market, reduce food contamination and waste, and drive out associated costs, it’s a big deal. There is an old saying in business, "Faster, better, cheaper, pick two" – the idea being that you can’t have all three without sacrificing one. Well, in the case of Food Trust this does not appear to be the case. Faster time-to-market means less spoilage, better product. And, when paper and overhead are removed along the way, the process is cheaper. Indeed, Walmart has taken things one step further in saying that it will require all its leafy green suppliers be on the Food Trust blockchain by September of next year. If you don’t think that Walmart can dictate such terms, you’ve never known anyone who has sold product or services to them. Walmart is a leader.

And beyond Walmart and Carrefour, Food Trust includes many recognizable (and some unrecognizable) names such as Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Driscoll's (private), Golden State Foods (private), Kroger (KR), McCormick & Company (MKC), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Tyson Foods (TSN), Unilever (UL) (UN), and various cooperatives – the full list has not been revealed but it must it go on for pages. In addition, the technology has drawn the attention of the likes of 3M (MMM) that is exploring food safety diagnostics, and Emerson (EMR) that is advancing its cold chain technologies, as in refrigeration.

Subscription Pricing

I wrote my first article about IBM and blockchain on August 29, 2017. I entitled the piece, "Could This Be IBM’s Revenue Catalyst?" In it, I speculated that Big Blue might price the service on a subscription basis as Bloomberg does its terminal services. I guesstimated that IBM could charge the same as Bloomberg for its estimated 325,000 subscribers, $20,000 annually. Running the multiplication, I arrived at $6.5 billion in gross annual revenues.

Well, it looks as though the subscription idea was on the mark. IBM is pulling back the curtain on its blockchain pricing that for the Food Trust network will start out at $100 per month for small businesses, $1,000 for medium-sized ones, and $10,000 per month – $120,000 annually – for large companies. I gather that truck farmers can get the service for free; smart.

At least for me, it stands to reason that there are a lot more businesses along the food chain than there are Bloomberg users. However, for three reasons, it will be some time before we know full scope of blockchain financials even though they may be reflected in IBM’s share price soon:

Blockchain is focused initially, and appropriately, on large companies needed for the critical mass that is essential for success. My sense is that the pricing is introductory. As more companies come to realize the value of being part of the network, or the opportunity cost of not, I’m thinking the price may go up and/or evolve from a client / enterprise subscription toward a per-individual seat license. The revenue swag I put out there in my original article may be realistic but only as a future / terminal value (for a single global blockchain?).

I’d like to see IBM report blockchain revenues separately. However, I suspect that they will be swept into the company’s cloud numbers. Wherever they are recorded, once they begin to hit we should see a progressive march upward both in revenues and income. Remember, this will be "annuity-type" income insofar as individual companies will be very hard pressed to leave a blockchain network once it is established as multi-company standard.

Now, TradeLens

Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) is also working with IBM to accelerate and economize worldwide container shipping through blockchain. TradeLens promises to cut shipping times by 40% and greatly reduce documentation, miscues, and red tape. (I should know, years ago I facilitated and financed my share of international trade out of London.) In August, TradeLens was represented to have 94 partners including, to name a few right out of IBM’s news room:

More than 20 port/terminal operators representing over 200 marine gateways including PSA Singapore, International Container (OTC:ICTEY), Patrick Terminals, Modern Terminals, the Ports of Halifax, Rotterdam and Philadelphia.

Pacific International Lines have joined Maersk Line and Hamburg Süd as global container carriers participating in the solution.

Customs authorities in the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia and Peru are participating, along with customs brokers Ransa and Güler & Dinamik.

Participation among beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) has grown to include Torre Blanca / Camposol and Umit Bisiklet.

Freight forwarders, transportation and logistics companies including Agility, CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, Kotahi, PLH Trucking Company, Ancotrans and WorldWide Alliance.

Think about this in the global scheme of things where the combined value of just U.S. internationally-traded goods alone amounts to $4 trillion annually including, of course, non-container shipments. Multiply by five and you have the total value of global trade each year, $20 trillion. According to IBM, TradeLens will go into production "in the coming months". No word yet on pricing but it is reasonable to believe that it will align with Food Trust.

Our Next Act

Companies are always looking for their next act. As a former finance guy, chief information officer, and M&A integration maven I learned a little about business along the way. One thing I know is that shareholder value and customer satisfaction are job #1. Anytime our teams could deliver the bottom-line while holding or improving the top-line, we won, often big. The benefits of using blockchain to speed time-to-market, improve product quality, head off risks, and reduce overhead cannot be dismissed.

Blockchain is a lot different than Watson and Zseries. While these things are extremely important, many executives cannot immediately make the connection between what’s being sold and what it’s worth and, until the 'you-know-what' hits the fan, the same can be said for cybersecurity where IBM also excels.

Investors also struggle to understand the value of such things. As their uncertainty turns to cynicism, they have beaten down and beaten back IBM's share price to the point that some have questioned the very viability of the company – crazy talk. But against all of the above, including the top-to-bottom, tangible-and-immediate benefits of blockchain, analysts have skewed their ratings of IBM to the right with a median price target of $159.99:

Sell Underweight Hold Overweight Buy 3 0 12 2 7

Disappointingly, none of the articles mentioned at the start of this one even mentioned the word "blockchain"; not one. Curiously, neither do many positive articles about IBM including this recent one by Jonathan Weber. Authors seem have a mental block about blockchain. Blockchain will take some more time to burst forth, but burst forth it will. Patience.

