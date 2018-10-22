Nucor: Economic Strength And Tariffs Pave The Way For A Record-Breaking Year

Only an economic slow down can prevent this stock from hitting $70 on the mid-term.

Nucor (NUE) is not only America's biggest steel company, but it is also an amazing tool to trade economic growth given its large correlation with leading indicators. That said, the company is fully exploiting the current growth trend with third-quarter earnings coming in strong. We also got promising news regarding the benefits from the current steel import tariffs. All things considered, the company once again confirmed why it is a go-to company for both traders and investors.

Source: Nucor

Highest Sales Growth Since Q1/2017

Third quarter EPS came in at $2.39. This is $0.04 above expectations and more than 200% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. The third quarter is also one of the reasons why Nucor expects to make 2018 the best year ever in terms of earnings.

Source: Estimize

Sales improved to $6.742 billion which is also higher than expectations of $6.519 billion. The growth rate is at a staggering 30% which is the highest growth rate since Q1 of 2017.

So, one might ask where this growth is coming from. First of all, I discussed the company's 5 cornerstones in my previous article.

Being a low-cost producer Being a leader in the markets in which the company competes Moving up the value chain to expand capabilities for value-appreciative customers Expanding market channels Achieving commercial excellence to complement operational strength

The signs that the company's measures are paying out are getting clearer by the quarter as Nucor's CEO John Ferriola mentioned:

Our financial results are evidence that Nucor was primed and ready for this long-awaited upturn in the steel market. Our strategic initiatives, including capital projects, acquisitions and enhanced customer engagement, as well as our active participation in industry trade actions, have solidified our industry leading performance. Our extensive investments have grown our peak earnings power and enhanced our many competitive strengths."

Personally, I care most about the company's volumes. Nucor has one benefit and that is its product portfolio. The company produces in the following segments: sheet, bars, structural, plate, and 'other'. Nucor is not completely dependent on hot-rolled coils like US Steel (X) and AK Steel (AKS). Both are much more volatile than Nucor.

Anyhow, volumes increased in every key segment. Sheet shipments increased 4% while bars added 9%. Those are the biggest two segments that account for almost 80% of total shipments. Structural and plate shipments added 22% and 14%.

Source: Nucor Q3/2018 Earnings Press Release

EBIT margins increased to 15.66% which is one of the highest levels ever. The graph not only displays the rising trend since Q1 of 2016 but also the company's success to increase utilization rates in an environment of rapidly rising prices. This is exactly what you expect from a basic materials giant like Nucor.

NUE data by YCharts

Nucor was also able to further reduce its debt load thanks to strong cash flow. Nucor generated roughly $1.9 billion from operating activities which is $6 per diluted share. The gross debt-to-capital ratio came in at 29.6% while the company had $1.9 cash on hand. The result is a strong debt to equity downtrend that indicates the company's financial health and measures very accurately.

NUE data by YCharts

So far so good but can this trend continue?

What's Next?

The number one catalyst that supported the current earnings trend is the continued strength of the US economy. That's not only my view but an official statement from Nucor's management. The graph below confirms this. The blue line displays the ISM manufacturing index which is the most important leading indicator for US economic growth. The black line represents the stock price of Nucor.

Source: TradingView

In addition to higher than average economic growth, there is another factor that supports the company's bottom line. Steel import tariffs are finally working. Finished steel imports are down approximately 11% year-to-date. The market share of imported steel is down from 28% to 24% (also on a YTD basis). This has always been a catalyst, and we finally see that Nucor has been able to take advantage of steel tariffs.

The fact that economic growth (ISM index) remains at its highest levels since the early 2000s means that Nucor is very likely to report even stronger sales in Q4. However, it does not necessarily mean that the stock price rally will continue as well. The ISM index is leading which means that coincident indicators like quarterly results will follow. The stock price, however, is following economic sentiment almost immediately (in most cases).

This means that ISM sentiment needs to remain at current levels to support further capital gains on the mid term. If that happens, I expect Nucor to continue its rally to $70.

It almost goes without saying, but the biggest threat to a successful investment in Nucor is a growth slowing trend. I did discuss this possibility but think that we are not yet in for such a growth slowing trend.

In other words, I expect Nucor to beat estimates again in Q4. This includes further acceleration of shipments and sales growth. Regarding the stock price, I would advise to hold. The risk/reward ratio has gotten more interesting after the most recent correction, but I am not yet ready to increase my basic materials/industrials exposure given the mature stage of the business cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.