Procter & Gamble: Price Breaks Out On Heavy Volume

A convincing change in the direction of Procter & Gamble's shares (PG) seems to have taken place due to the announcement of Q1 earnings. Just look at the volume numbers as well as the breakaway gap that took place last Friday. Breakaway gaps usually mean that significant gains are on the way especially when they take place on high volume. Many investors due to how shares have struggled this year (shares are still down year to date this year) will most likely lighten up on this strong up-move but we may be in the initial innings of a strong trending move here.

We state this because of the sheer volume numbers that accompanied the move. When we get these type of accompanying volume numbers, many times a large portion of the gap never gets filled. Remember we still have to drop below $85 a share for some of the gap to get filled. In fact, breakaway gaps can act as support which is why we may only get a partial fill of the gap going forward.

Therefore, the time to liquidate or just lighten up would not be now. It would be if the entire gap gets filled over the next few weeks for example. This would be a sign of weakness and would demonstrate that P&G's first quarter earnings was only an overreaction. Here though is what we liked from the company's first quarter numbers.

Top line growth has been sorely missed at P&G for some time now. The market has been slow to reward shares over the past few years due to mute top line growth. One has to say that the company's transformation has been slower than originally envisaged but Q1 earnings definitely left shareholders more encouraged about what is to come down the track. Remember, a company can grow earnings primarily from increasing sales or cutting costs.

P&G is doing everything it can on the costs front by reducing its workforce to setting up more automated factories, etc. Cutting costs though always has a timeline especially when one is dealing with external factors such as forex and increasing commodity costs. P&G always needed more elevated sales growth to move the needle and that is what Q1 delivered. P&G reported 4% organic sales growth which fueled the $16.69 billion revenue number.

We have always stated that the culling of almost 100 brands would bring renewed focus to the company especially in areas such as innovation. Well though new product launches, P&G's growth is becoming far more broad-based which is encouraging for the stability of future sales. The beauty segment really drove sales in Q1 due to all products in this segment delivering some type of growth in the quarter especially the popular "Oil Of Olay" brand.

Bears may point to the company having to cut prices on its Luv's diapers in the Baby & Family care division but P&G's premium offerings in this category sold well in the quarter. We believe more sustained sales growth is coming from the fact that more innovative products are getting to market faster than before. We believe this innovation will be able to justify the price increases which already have been cited. As a result, the ensuing price increases will take some pressure off the firm's margins which have been under pressure due to rising costs and a stronger dollar.

In the first quarter, P&G's net income came in at $3.2 billion which is a number that bodes well for future free cash flow growth. Adjusted free cash flow came in at $2.72 billion and operational cash flow reached $3.6 billion which resulted in $1.9 billion being paid out in dividends as well as $1.3 billion being spent on share buybacks.

The combination of a strong balance sheet and interest coverage ratio plus a free cash flow payout ratio of around 70% demonstrates to us that the current 3.6% dividend yield is structurally sound at these levels. We believe this dividend aristocrat (with 61 years of dividend increases) will attract more capital when it hits its guidance numbers this year (which incidentally management has kept intact after Q1).

To sum up, P&G's shares in the first quarter broke out past their September highs. They did it on heavy volume which resulted in a breakaway gap. Top line guidance due to the revenue beat has remained the same for this fiscal year. Sales growth among product categories is much broader currently than in times past which bodes well for future growth. More price increases are on the way to compensate for higher costs. In a fiercely competitive environment, we believe P&G's latest numbers demonstrated that there still is plenty of room for its big established brands. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.