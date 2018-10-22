Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Whiff On Their Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card

VIX9D has gotten very jittery, while the VXX term structure has gone high and flat.

The massive China rally gave stocks plenty of room to rally – which they initially took.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:05 AM EST

Chinese stocks, buoyed by market intervention from officials, shot higher by a full four percent to open the week. The original tone created a turnaround in futures for the S&P 500, but in the early part of trade that rally has been sold in a big way. Spot VIX sits at just over 20.

Investors ought to note the tremendous pickup of late in overnight action. The red line in the graphic above depicts Friday's close.

Futures opened around 2755, falling to 2748, only to rebound up two 2782, before forfeiting those gains in short order.

Ordinarily, I would argue that a week with plenty of Fed speak would not be too exciting. In light of how pivotal a role the new hawkish tone emanating from the central bank has been, however, markets may react to any stray word issued by these monetary policy makers.

The Q3 flash GDP release is this Friday morning.

Thoughts on Volatility

Volatility really is a two-way street. Even over the past seven years or so, some of the headiest gains came straight out the gates when markets charged out of a fit or funk that had recently reminded investors that investing comes with risk. FOMO is very real, and it can result in strong gains.

One must keep in mind, however, that especially in the short term, large gains should be considered part and parcel to high volatility, and not the dissipation of said phenomenon. That goes for US stocks, and it goes for international issues as well.

So is this a case of "technicals vs. fundamentals"? That assessment reduces the problem to too few dimensions. I'll readily grant that technicals and market sentiment are weak right now. But the US equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have held up remarkably well against a backdrop that has not been overly kind to international stocks (EFA, EEM, ACWX). Perhaps macro is finally catching up to a once-invincible market.

This image demonstrates that a slowdown in housing is probably seasonal in part. The pace of the plunge, however, belies the notion that the residential real estate market has not noticed the increase in the 10-Yr Treasury which forms the baseline for many mortgage products.

This Friday's GDP print may hint at the impact of rising rates on industry and asset markets outside of stocks and bonds.

Term Structure

For all the thrashing higher and lower in stocks today, VX futures are pretty staid. Most of these metrics look fairly similar to how they did on Friday afternoon.

My belief is that a spot VIX bound between 15 and 25 is where we'll spend most of our time, though SPX's inability to hold onto gains for any measure of time is causing me to consider more strongly the possibility of a blow-out vol reading.

Look at the mellow drift lower in the CBOE VIX9D index (nine-day VIX), up until October 7th. Since then, there has been no rest for this measure of short-term implied vol. If this metric does not settle down soon, I think we are going to see an increase across the term structure, which could lead to a case of negative roll yield for long-vol players (VXX, UVXY).

The term structure for option implied volatility on VXX has increased a great deal over the last month. Notice how flat the vol curve is: pretty much mid-eighties across the board!

To be honest, I was surprised the implied vol readings weren't a few points higher than what we're seeing above. In my estimation, the current vol structure on VXX indicates that the environment that we're in is viewed as hectic, but still what may be categorized as "controlled chaos". This contrasts with the immediate aftermath of last February's sudden volatility eruption.

Conclusion

