Facebook: It's Time To Buy

One of the biggest losers over the past three months has been social media giant Facebook (FB). With the company forecasting slowing revenue growth and investors worried about privacy and security, shares closed Friday nearly 30% off their all-time high. At this point, expectations have dropped to the point where the valuation makes this stock a buy in my opinion.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Just because of simple math, Facebook's revenue growth rate was eventually going to slow down. The user base is now over 2.2 billion users, meaning growth in the latest quarter was just 11%, down from 13% in Q1 2018 and 17% in the year ago quarter. Many out there are concerned that user growth will slow a bit in the near term over privacy concerns and larger base numbers create a headwind.

While this means advertisers likely will pull back a little, Facebook is still the leading social media platform. For example, I continue to see dozens of political adds targeting voters for the upcoming election. All this means is that instead of the street expecting growth of 38% in this quarter, for example, analysts are now calling for 33.5%. Yet, the stock is down 30% from its high.

Where I'm focused on even more is the bottom line, however. As Facebook needs to spend more to bring in users and add more privacy/security features, management has guided for expense growth to top revenue growth. Since the Q2 report, Q3 EPS estimates have dropped from $1.82 to $1.47, leading to cuts in full year and future estimates as well.

Looking at 2019, the street currently calls for revenue growth of 24.6% to $69.26 billion and EPS of $8.30. At the current share count, that implies a net income margin of approximately 35.1%. Last year, the company had a bottom line margin of 39.16%, and in the first half of this year, the 40.05% net margin was basically flat to last year's first six months.

Thus, there is plenty of room for Facebook to spend more and still meet estimates, but let's not forget some other factors. First, interest rates are rising, which is good for a company with a cash pile of over $42 billion that's up about 20% over the prior year. That means that interest income will be higher thanks to rising interest rates, flowing to the bottom line.

Also, Facebook's large profitability and cash flow have led to a strong balance sheet that is allowing the company to buy back stock. As the latest 10-Q filing shows, more than $5.1 billion was spent on shares during the first half of this year, with $7.8 billion left on the current plan. With shares coming down tremendously since the July report, more buybacks are in store, helping to further push the share count off its highs as seen below.

(Source: Earnings releases on Facebook news page, seen here)

Many investors don't really associate a buyback with a large growth company like Facebook, but it is something to really consider. By getting the share count down by about 2% in a year, for example, you'd be talking about nearly 17 cents in earnings per share at current levels. That would really provide a buffer to the bottom line, allowing the company to spend a little extra if it needs to moving forward.

What really separates Facebook in my opinion is its valuation. You have a large cap company growing revenues at a 25-30% long-term rate currently while trading at just 18.6 times next year's expected GAAP earnings. In this space, Twitter (TWTR) goes for 36.5 times next year's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings, while projected for much less revenue and earnings growth. Your other choice would be Snap (SNAP), which continues to plunge to new lows and has major profitability and cash flow problems.

With shares of Facebook dropping nearly 30% off their high, I believe it is time to consider the name again. While there are some concerns, the valuation is quite reasonable for this space, and you are still getting a name growing revenues and earnings at a solid pace. With a strong balance sheet that will allow for more future investments as well as a buyback, Facebook remains the preferred name to own in the social media space.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.