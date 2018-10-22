Steve Madden: Business Still Looks Strong Despite A Slumping Stock

Most of the sell-off relates to fears around the retail landscape and Steve Madden's ability to adapt to a changing environment.

The recent decline in Steve Madden’s stock price would have you believe that the company is on a downward spiral. This is not the case.

Background

Steve Madden’s (SHOO) stock is down nearly 30% in the last month. From what I can see, the slump in the stock price is more retailed to the broader market sell-off and fears related to retail, than the company’s fundamentals. I don’t believe that there is any reason long-term investors should bail on Steve Madden’s stock just yet.

Business Fundamentals

Steve Madden markets and sells name brand and private label clothing. The company has a strong consumer brand and is known for its trendiness. Yet, Steve Madden’s business is less retail-focused than it may appear. Sales generated by the Wholesale Footwear segment were 66%, of net sales in 2017, with net sales increasing 6.3%. Meanwhile, the Wholesale Accessories Segment represented around 16% of sales and was roughly flat.

Steve Madden’s Retail segment only accounted 17.5% of total Company net sales, which represented a 3% increase. With business seemingly unchanged and the company's retail operations only representing 16% of its business, it seems strange that the company’s stock has been so badly beaten down.

The stock’s decline seems even more curious when you look at Steve Madden’s income statement. The company’s profits are steady with business having earned between $110 and $120 million dollars annually in the last three years. While earnings have been flat, share repurchases have meant that the businesses earnings per share have continued to trend upward.

Steve Madden has also added to its portfolio with the tuck of Schwartz and Benjamin last year, which should be able to contribute to the company’s top and bottom line growth over time. The business currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of just 18 with a forward price to earnings ratio of just 14. That is a significant discount to the broader market index. I believe that even with relatively flat earnings, the company is cheaply valued.

Source: Annual Report

Capital Allocation

Steve Madden’s capital allocation has been good for current shareholders, in my view. In 2017 the company repurchases around 4% of the float for a total of $100 million dollars. Moreover, the company initiated its first ever dividend at the beginning of 2018. The company’s dividend was substantial and currently represents more than a 2% yield.

I like the fact the company is using its cash. Steve Madden has a really strong balance sheet with over $150 million dollars cash. I believe that returning this money to shareholders is the most intelligent move and it gives me confidence that the company feels good about its business going forward.

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Risks

The main reason I think that Steve Madden has sold off so aggressively is the fear around the retail landscape. Sears has filed for bankruptcy and retail has experienced significant consolidation. Clearly changing shopping patterns, including online shopping is influencing consumer brands. Steve Madden will need to manage the changing retail environment to thrive. So far, the business has held up well, but the fear of a sudden and sharp slowdown is what seems to be putting the stock under pressure.

The company also seems to center heavily on Steve Madden himself. Given that he has faced jail stints for securities fraud, this does not give me confidence as an investor. Personally, I would not invest in a company which has management with a history of unethical behavior. However, Steve Madden has not done anything in recent years that demonstrably damaged the company.

Finally, investors should be aware of the fact that Steve Madden is exposed to currency risks and inflation, as products are sourced from overseas. In the short-run, changes in the cost of sourcing goods could seriously impact the stock price. I do not believe, however, that this poses any long-term threat to the business.

Takeaways

The recent decline in the stock price of Steve Madden looks unjustified on the basis of its business fundamentals. I don’t think long-term investors should sell their stock at these price levels. However, the lack of growth means that the company does not seem undervalued enough to merit a long-term investment. If there was more of a severe slump in the stock I would be tempted to initiate a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.