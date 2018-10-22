Synchrony Financial: Cheap Stock With A Good Yield

An investment analysis on this underappreciated, growing financial firm is presented in the paragraphs below.

The company has delivered solid results, is cheap on an earnings basis and pays an almost three percent dividend yield.

Today, we look at financial concern Synchrony Financial post third quarter earnings.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a challenging year to date. However, the shares rose nearly six percent on Friday as the company posted a better than expected third quarter earnings report. We examine this cheap and underappreciated financial concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Formerly a subsidiary of GE Capital, Stamford, CT-based Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company, providing credit primarily through private label credit cards and promotional financing. After a 2014 IPO, Synchrony officially separated from GE Capital and became a standalone savings and loan holding company when GE exchanged GE common shares for all of the Synchrony shares it owned in November 2015. This S&P 500 company has over 15,000 employees and operates off of three primary sales platforms: Retail Cards, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit.

Synchrony is the largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States, responsible for approximately 40% of all private label credit card transactions with a total of over two dozen national and regional retailers as partners. Approximately, three quarters of the company's revenue comes from this segment.

Payment Solutions is a provider of promotional (non-standard terms) financing for major consumer purchases. Like Retail Cards, this division offers private label credit cards, but also offers installment loans for transactions like car, appliance, and furniture purchases.

CareCredit is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products or services which include dental and veterinary services. Payment Solutions and CareCredit provide a roughly equal amount of the remaining quarter of Synchrony's overall revenue mix.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Earnings came in at 91 cents a share, a dime a share above expectations.

Net interest income grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis to just over $4.2 billion, far exceeding expectations. This significantly exceeded the $3.74 billion in net interest income of 2Q2018.

Charge-offs came in at 4.97%, significantly below the 5.97% in the second quarter of this year and in line with the second quarter of last year (4.95%)

Source: Company Presentation

The transaction Synchrony enacted with PayPal (PYPL) early in July of this year helped metrics across the board as can be seen above. Based on the reaction to the third quarter 'beat', most investors were underweighting the impact of the relationship with PayPal.

Analyst Commentary And Insider Buying:

The last insider transactions in this stock came in late July. Three directors bought some 25,000 of shares in total at just under the current trading level of the stock. The stock received several Hold ratings by analysts after Walmart (WMT) did not renew its long-term credit card contract with Synchrony in late July. Monday, the company received its first Buy reiteration in many months when Credit Suisse reissued their rating with a $45 price target on Monday.

Verdict:

Synchrony is projected to generate earnings per share this year in the $3.30 to $3.50 a share range. The consensus for FY2019 is currently in the $4.00 to $4.50 a share. At under $32.00 a share, that makes SYF very cheap on an earnings basis, especially given its growth trajectory and improving fundamentals. Revenue growth should be in the high-single digits for both FY2018 and FY2019. In addition, the stock pays around a 2.8% dividend yield.

Investors overestimated the impact of the loss of Walmart in our opinion. While the account generated good revenue, like most vendors with the retailer giant, Synchrony got a very low margin on revenue. J.C. Penney (JCP) and Lowe's Companies (LOW) have renewed their credit card contracts with Synchrony since the Walmart loss which should ease concerns that Walmart is anything but a 'one-off'.

This reminds me of the situation when American Express (AXP) lost similarly low margin Costco (COST) as a client after a 16-year partnership in 2015. That helped cause Amex stock to fall in 2015. However, as can be seen from the chart above, the stock has been a big winner as it found other and more profitable avenues of growth. I think investors now have a similar situation in Synchrony Financial.

