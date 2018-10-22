Is Valero A Bargain After Its Recent Plunge?

Valero (VLO) plunged 10% on Friday, along with the other domestic refiners, which incurred sharp losses. Valero has lost 23% since the beginning of the month, and hence its shareholders have begun to feel pressure from their losses. The big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, after the markets closed on Thursday, Valero announced that it had agreed to acquire Valero Energy Partners (VLP) for $950 M. The deal price represented an approximate 7% premium over the prevailing stock price of the acquired entity. Therefore, the deal price cannot be characterized as excessive. In addition, as the amount of the deal is about 20% of the annual earnings of Valero, it is evident that it cannot hurt the company, even if it is somewhat higher than the intrinsic value of Valero Energy Partners. Therefore, while the plunge of Valero coincided with the announcement of the deal, it had nothing to do with the deal. In fact, if the deal was the reason behind the plunge, the other refiners would not plunge in tandem with Valero.

A WSJ report was also considered to be a factor behind the plunge of refiners. According to that report, the Trump administration was pushing to postpone the implementation of the new international marine rules. As per these rules, vessels that sail in international waters will be forced to burn low-sulfur diesel instead of high-sulfur fuel oil from January-2020. As low-sulfur diesel is much more expensive than fuel oil, this rule will offer a strong boost to the earnings of refiners. Thus, the news of government’s attempts to postpone the implementation of the new fuel standard caused at least part of the sell-off that we witnessed on Friday.

However, it is unlikely that the U.S. government will be able to postpone the new standard, as it does not have such a unilateral power. Moreover, even if it manages to delay the implementation of the new standard, it is not likely to do so for more than a year. In that scenario, domestic refiners will miss a year of increased profits but still their stocks do not deserve to be punished to the extreme, as stock prices discount all the future cash flows. To cut a long story short, the above piece of news caused panic to the market and thus resulted in an emotional sell-off, which was not based on the fundamental impact of the news.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that Valero has now become a bargain. About five months ago, I mentioned that Valero had become overvalued and thus had significant downside risk. My thesis has certainly been vindicated, as Valero has plunged 25% since my article whereas S&P has remained essentially flat over the same period. In that article, I stated that the major risk for Valero was the significant downside in the refining margins.

Refining is a highly cyclical business and hence investors should not take the record refining margins of recent years as granted. During the last downturn of the sector, between 2011 and 2013, about 20% of the international refineries went out of business. Fortunately for the U.S. refiners, they were protected from the downturn thanks to the ban on the U.S. oil exports that was in effect back then. However, as the Obama administration eventually lifted the ban, the domestic refiners do not enjoy that sort of protectionism anymore and thus they will be fully exposed to the next downturn, whenever it arrives. Of course they will still enjoy higher margins than their international counterparts thanks to the discount of WTI to Brent, but they will see their margins significantly fall in the next downturn of the refining sector.

In recent years, all the refiners, both domestic and international, have enjoyed record refining margins thanks to the suppressed oil prices. When the oil price is low, the demand for refined products significantly increases and thus results in high refining margins. However, after years of excessive supply in the oil market, the latter has eventually eliminated its supply glut. As a result, the oil price has enjoyed a relentless rally in the last 12 months and is now trading near a 4-year high. In addition, the oil market is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future thanks to the sustained efforts of OPEC and Russia, the sanctions on Iran and the supply disruptions in Libya and Venezuela. Consequently, the oil price is likely to remain strong in the years ahead. This certainly does not bode well for the refining margins.

It is also important to check the valuation of Valero. The stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 14.1. On the one hand, this valuation level is much more reasonable than it was a few months ago and hence the plunge of the stock has rendered the stock more reasonably valued. On the other hand, as the refining margins have already peaked and are probably in the early phases of the downtrend of their cycle, investors should not expect attractive returns from Valero in the years ahead.

Of course, as the correction of Valero was steep, the stock may post a strong rebound if the above rumors for the efforts of the U.S. government prove wrong. In addition, if the long-pending expectations for a relief in biofuel blending costs by EPA materialize, they are likely to result in a relief rally of the stock. Nevertheless, I advise investors to base their investing thesis on the prospects of the company and its sector, not on speculation. Given the phase of the cycle of refining margins, Valero has not become a bargain yet.

To sum up, the recent plunge of the domestic refiners was mostly caused by the news that the U.S. government was trying to postpone the implementation of the new fuel standard for vessels. However, domestic refiners currently have a lot more to worry about. The oil price is likely to remain strong in the years ahead and will thus exert pressure on the refining margins. After years of record refining margins, the refining sector has entered a downcycle.

