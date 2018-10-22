Daily State Of The Markets: Sifting Through The Conflicting Evidence

The question of the day is if we are in the retest phase of the waterfall decline playbook or still in the initial decline.

From my seat, the most important question on this fine Monday morning is if stocks are currently in the "retest" stage of a waterfall decline, which means that we are likely closer to the end of the correction than the beginning - or - if we are still in stage one, aka the initial decline. (To review, I detailed the various stages that tend to occur during waterfall decline last week in a missive titled, Checking The Playbook.)

In case it isn't obvious, there is really no way of knowing what's next in Ms. Market's game and I learned a LONG time ago that it is a fool's errand to try and predict what the market will do in the near-term. However, given that we know what type of environment we are currently faced with (a corrective phase), there are some clues that we can look at including the current price action and the state of the indicators.

From a short-term price perspective, the stock market starts the week in a very precarious position. Cutting to the chase, the S&P 500 finished the week with two consecutive closes right at its 200-day moving average. This, in and of itself is important because this seemingly important line of demarcation usually brings out the fast money masters of the universe and their trading computers. In other words, typically when the market approaches an important technical level, traders get busy. But this time, the venerable large cap index managed to close right on the line two days in a row. Interesting.

While I haven't been a fan of using a 200-day moving average as a "signal" since the 1980's, the popular press and a great many analysts see the 200-day as a line in the sand between a bullish and bearish cycle. The good news is the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains above its 200-day. So, one can argue the bulls are still in charge. The bad news is the NASDAQ closed Friday below its 200-day. So, accordingly, this would argue we've got a bear on our hands.

Oh, and then just to keep things interesting, the small-cap and mid-cap indices are both WELL below their long-term moving averages. So, let's review. The Dow is above its bull/bear line. The NASDAQ, mid-caps, and small-caps are below. And the S&P is literally straddling the line. Hmmm...

Since the price action isn't helpful, let's turn to the indicators. Since it's Monday, I've got a pretty detailed review of the indicator boards covering trend, momentum, sentiment, and external factors such as monetary, earnings, valuation, etc., below. The bottom line is, well, things are a bit confusing here.

For example, the trend and momentum boards sport a fairly bright shade of red currently while the early warning indicators are screaming green. Yet, the longer-term external factors board continues to suggest that this isn't exactly a low-risk environment. Which leaves me with what I call my "Primary Cycle" models. These are five of my favorite, longer-term market models that are designed to tell me which team is in control of the big-picture cycle.

As I detail in the summary of the indicator boards below, the Primary Cycle Indicator board is in pretty good shape. In fact, two of the five models have actually improved in the last couple weeks. The key here is that four of the five models remain on buy signals, three are currently positive, and two are neutral. Yet at the same time, the absolute levels of the models that sport positive ratings aren't exactly robust. So, again, while I can argue that the bulls remain in charge, the opponents appear to be "in the game" at the present time.

From a chart perspective, I think the current situation can be summed up nicely by looking at a weekly chart of the S&P going back to the end of 2011. The blue line is a weighted smoothing of the S&P 500 that has been slid forward a bit.

S&P 500 - Weekly



The important thing to note is that the market tends to "test" this line occasionally during bull phases. I've circled these bullish tests in yellow.

As you can see, there were three such "tests" of the bulls' resolve during the 2012 through mid-2015 bull run and so far, there have been two successful "tests" since the current cyclical bull began in February 2016.

The key then is whether or not the current "test" of the trend succeeds or fails. For me, a sustained break (meaning more than a day or two) of this trend down to 2700ish on a weekly closing chart would indicate that the bears should be taken seriously. And a sustained close below 2600 on the weekly chart would mean a bear market is playing out.

Until then, my take is that we're seeing a corrective phase, which so far at least, is pretty normal from a big-picture perspective. However, it will be important to stay alert here and monitor both the near-term price action and the state of the models closely.

Moving On... Now let's turn to the weekly review of my favorite indicators and market models...

The State of the Big-Picture Market Models

I like to start each week with a review of the state of my favorite big-picture market models, which are designed to help me determine which team is in control of the primary cycle.



The Bottom Line:

The Primary Cycle board, which did a nice job of warning that all was not right in the indicator world, is looking better. For me, the key is that both my "Desert Island" and "Environment models are now positive - albeit only slightly so. And, as I mentioned last week, it is worth noting that the State of the Trend model currently stands at its lowest reading since the mini bear of 2015-16. But the bottom line is board has improved, which argues that the current action may wind up being a correction instead of a bear.

This week's mean percentage score of my 5 favorite models improved again to 64.0 (from 58.3%) while the median pulled rose to 70% (also from 58.3%).



The State of the Trend

Once I've reviewed the big picture, I then turn to the "state of the trend." These indicators are designed to give us a feel for the overall health of the current short- and intermediate-term trend models.



The Bottom Line:

Not surprisingly, this week's Trend board remains rough with a fair amount of red. And with the S&P 500 starting the week sitting directly on top of the 200-day, the near-term action should be interesting. Looking ahead, the cycle composite suggests a retest down followed by an advance, another retest, and a strong rally into year-end.



The State of Internal Momentum

Next up are the momentum indicators, which are designed to tell us whether there is any "oomph" behind the current trend.



The Bottom Line:

The Momentum board is just plain ugly to start the week. This tells me the bears are in control of the ball at the present time and that unless the bulls can create a momentum thrust, a retest of the lows (or worse) remains a possibility.



The State of the "Trade"

We also focus each week on the "early warning" board, which is designed to indicate when traders might start to "go the other way" -- for a trade.



The Bottom Line:

The "Early Warning" board, which, again did a great job of alerting us to the fact that the table had been set for the bears, now suggests that it may be time to go the other way at some point soon. In short, this board suggests an oversold bounce is likely.



The State of the Macro Picture

Now let's move on to the market's "environmental factors" - the indicators designed to tell us the state of the big-picture market drivers including monetary conditions, the economy, inflation, and valuations.



The Bottom Line:

The External Factors board continues to suggest that some caution remains warranted thanks to rising rates, economic issues, inflation pressures, and high valuations. In short, this board reminds us that risk factors are elevated.



Thought For The Day:

Quality means doing it right when no one is looking. - Henry Ford