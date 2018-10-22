IBM's Stock May Drop 14% Further Amid Weak Growth

Since March of 2012, shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have dropped by nearly 40% compared to an S&P 500 that has almost doubled. If that isn’t bad enough, on a trailing-twelve-month basis, revenue for the company has declined nearly 25%. Even worse, revenue fell yet again in the third quarter of 2018 by another 2 percent.

IBM’s struggles continue after reporting disappointing third-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates. Worse still, revenue in IBM’s Technology Services and Cloud Platforms declined during the quarter. The result is a stock price that is trading at its lowest levels since 2016 and may fall an additional 14% further.

Not Even Cheap

The sad thing is that the stock isn’t even cheap when compared to its historical valuation. The stock currently trades at a 2019 PE ratio of 9.3. However, since the year 2015, the stock’s PE ratio has been in a range between 8 to 13. The reason for the low valuation is that the company has no prospects for growth over the next few years and investors are aware that earnings growth comes through financial engineering as opposed to organic growth.

Should shares trade to the lower end of its historical PE range of 8, the stock is worth about $111.60, based on 2019 earnings estimates of roughly $13.95 per share. That is a decline of 14% from the current stock price of $129.10.

Weak Results

The company reported weak results across its two largest business units. Cognitive Solution revenue fell by 6%, while Technology Services and Cloud Platforms fell by 2%. Net income for the business declined by 1% to $2.7 billion. Gross margins for the company rose to nearly 47% but have been steadily trending lower over the past 5-years.

IBM Has Weak Cloud Growth

Even looking at some of the critical growth objectives one can only find disappointment. One of its major strategic imperatives is the cloud, and that grew by 22% to $2.2 billion during the quarter. Compare that to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) which increased by nearly 50% last quarter, and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure which increased a stunning 89%. Both Amazon and Microsoft are expected to report results during the week of October 22.

Lowering Estimates

Next quarter isn’t expected to be any better, with earnings forecast to decline by 6% to $4.85 per share. Additionally, revenue is estimated to drop by 3% to $21.2 billion. Those estimates have declined since the company reported lower than expected third quarter results.

Cutting Revenue Forecasts

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough analysts have been lowering their revenue forecast for the company through the year 2020. Since the end of June, analysts have cut their revenue forecast by 2% for each of the next three years. Even worse, analysts see IBM’s revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.15% from 2018 through 2020.

Weak Earnings Growth

Earnings forecast are no better as estimates fall through the year 2020. Analysts have reduced 2019 earnings estimates by 1%, while 2020 estimates have decreased by 2%. Analysts are now forecasting earnings growth from 2018 through 2020 at a CAGR of just 1.45%.

Accumulation of Debt

The company has spent billions of dollars since October of 2011 buying back its stock, which has been a horrible investment with the stock price down so sharply. Since the beginning of 2012, the number of diluted shares outstanding has declined by 24%, while its stock price has fallen by 26%. This strongly suggests that significant stock buybacks may help to improve earnings growth, but do not contribute to driving higher stock prices.

The only part of the business that has increased over these past few years has been IBM’s long-term debt which has soared by 56% to $47 billion.

Risk Is Elevated

SmartStops proprietary model reflects an “elevated” risk state for IBM. The model uses a smart trailing stop that will optimally adjust around future price movements. The first trailing stop was triggered on October 10 at $143.70 and resulted in savings of $14.60 per shares, given the recent declines. The next trailing stop is indicated at $121.10, investor could use the trailing price point to protect their position should the stock drop to that level. Over the past five years, the stock entered this elevated risk state 10 times and had seen its shares drop by an average of 9.4%.

(SmartStops)

Technical Weakness

Technical analysis suggests the next level of technical support for the stock comes around $117. That is 10% below the stock’s current price.

Fundamentally, IBM is challenged and is continuing to face core business issues. This is a stock that is likely not only heading lower over the short-term but is very likely dead money for the next three years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.