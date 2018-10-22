Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/19/18

Includes: HY, IFF, IPI, SSP
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/19/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Intrepid Potash (IPI);
  • International Flavors (IFF), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCQB:MDIT);
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR);
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • Vonage (VG);
  • TheStreet (TST);
  • Square (SQ);
  • SailPoint Technologies (SAIL);
  • Industrea Acquisition (INDU);
  • Essent (ESNT), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$10,381,741

2

Skyline Venture

BO

SI-BONE

SIBN

B

$4,875,000

3

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

JB*

$4,219,878

4

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

SI-BONE

SIBN

B

$3,000,000

5

Clearway Capital Mgt

BO

Intrepid Potash

IPI

B

$2,214,507

6

Lewis William Austin Iv

DIR,BO

Medite Cancer Diagnostics

MDIT

JB*

$679,000

7

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

B,AB

$507,081

8

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$381,839

9

Consol Energy

DIR,BO

CONSOL Coal Resources

CCR

AB

$232,185

10

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$223,880

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,964,625

2

Citron Jeffrey A

DIR

Vonage

VG

AS

$6,817,667

3

Hoag Jay C

BO

TheStreet

TST

JS*

$3,510,176

4

Haines William B

CB,DIR,BO

Bank7

BSVN

JS*

$3,325,389

5

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Industrea Acquisition

INDU

S

$2,044,000

6

Gorevic Jason N

CEO,DIR

Teladoc Health

TDOC

AS

$1,757,250

7

Thummel Julee S

BO

Bank7

BSVN

JS*

$1,645,502

8

Cashmer Jeff

VP

Essent

ESNT

AS

$1,001,500

9

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$753,908

10

Greenfield Howard R

O

SailPoint Technologies

SAIL

AS

$702,210

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.