United Rentals: What Is Going On?

Everything seemed to work out well until the stock's sell-off continued.

United Rentals (URI) used to be one of the hottest industrial stocks on the market. However, this changed dramatically. The stock declined 30% in a matter of just 4 weeks and is trading back at levels not seen since Q1 of 2017. In other words, the stock erased all gains from the economic upswing in 2017. Management reported wonderful third quarter results but analysts simple did not buy it. Price targets got slashed as a result of rising risks due to tariffs in what could become a challenging environment for rental companies.

Source: United Rentals

Earnings Beat, Solid Guidance

Let's start this article with the most positive news. United Rentals continues its current growth streak. EPS had its 2nd consecutive earnings beat. This time, EPS came in at $4.74 versus expectations of $4.54. The year-on-year growth rate slightly dropped to 46% from 62% in Q2 of this year. However, EPS growth is still at the highest levels since the start of the growth cycle in Q1 of 2016.

Source: Estimize

Sales increased to a new all-time high of $2.116 billion which is above expectations of $2.018 billion. The year-on-year growth rate hit 20%, which is an impressive number.

Adding to that, the company improved key margins in an environment that might be considered to be quite challenging given the pressure from rising prices. Gross margins improved to 44.3% from 43.8% in Q3 of 2017. Operating margins climbed from 25.4% to 27.3%.

The graph below shows the bigger picture. Sales growth had a massive acceleration in 2017 after going sideways between Q3 of 2014 and the end of 2016. Net income margins have gone sideways until tax cuts caused bottom line results to soar.

The company has also slightly increased its guidance for the full year of 2018. sales are expected to come in between $7.77-$7.87 which is slightly up from the previous range of $7.5-$7.7. Adjusted EBITDA has been raised from $3.68-$3.78 to $3.77-$3.81.

Source: United Rentals Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

And that's not everything. CEO Michael Kneeland had very positive comments regarding the third quarter and healthy momentum going into 2019:

Our updated guidance reflects the combination of strong market demand and the contributions from our completed acquisitions, which, together with internal and external indicators, point to a solid fourth quarter and healthy momentum into 2019. Our strategy remains highly focused on driving profitable growth across our core businesses, integrating our recent acquisitions and leveraging our cash flows to maximize shareholder value.

And just to summarize what we have so far, we have gotten higher than expected sales and earnings, higher margins despite pressure from inflation and higher guidance.

Despite what could have been a home run, investors got a massive sell-off over the past few days and weeks before that.

I have to admit that I was challenged by the current situation. However, I think there are a few reasons that could have led to this situation.

What's Next?

Before I show my own vision, let me show you a few opinions from other analysts.

However, analysts following the stock weren't satisfied with the news, with Macquarie cutting its price target from $130 to $99 per share. If United Rentals has to deal with challenges like tariffs in a tough rental rate environment, it could prove problematic for its long-term business prospects. - Motley Fool

And this one from investing.com

United Rentals slumped 10% after the company said its improved full-year guidance did not include a costly $2.1 billion acquisition of rental company BlueLine, stoking investor fears about soft future growth.

And even Jim Cramer advised traders to stay away from rental companies. He supported his thesis by highlighting the business cycle. And I think he hit the nail on the head.

Before I show you my own graphs, please take a look at the sales and net margins graph I showed you at the start of this article. I mentioned that sales did go nowhere between 2014 and 2016. This was the time when economic growth declined in the U.S. It was impossible for United Rentals to improve sales, let along bottom line growth and margins.

Now let's look at the graph below. This graph shows the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. What we see is that the growth decline of 2014 and 2015 is clearly visible. We also see the rally that pushed United Rental's stock up more than 300% between 2016 and 2018.

The problem we currently have is that we are at a very mature stage of the current business cycle. One does not need to be an economic pessimist to acknowledge that we could once again be in for a cyclical slow down.

My own view over the past few months has been that we are going to get a slow-down. However, I do not expect a sudden slowing trend as I discussed in this article.

Nonetheless, that does not keep traders from selling industrials and cyclical stocks in general. I believe that most reasons why the stock is down this much are just excuses. The only reason is that this cyclical company is simply not able to grow its sales when growth starts to slow even a bit. Let along in an environment of rising inflation and tariffs.

Another problem is the falling utilization rate. Utilization rates have been down on a year-on-year basis for the better part of this year. It is not a life-threatening problem, but it become more severe once economic growth declines.

Source: United Rentals Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Gameplan

United Rentals is in a very tough place. Management did everything right by continuing to buy strong rental companies and by improving margins in a tough environment. The problem is that we are in a mature stage of the business cycle. It is highly likely that United Rentals is going to enter a period of very slow growth with pressure on utilization rates and profit margins. Investors were very confident sellers and caused the stock to drop to $117. I can image that selling continues to $100.

I believe that the best to do is to stay on the sidelines. Yes, one could use this weakness to buy some stocks for the long-term, but I think it is better to wait and see if economic growth is indeed going to decline indeed.

Once economic growth bottoms, people on the sidelines will be rewarded with tremendous buying opportunities in my opinion.

