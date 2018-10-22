Vital Therapies: An Attractive Opportunity For An Acquirer To Get The ELAD System For Almost Free

Using the risk-adjusted NPV method, a discount rate of 15% and peak sales of $370M in 2029, my estimate for the fair value per share is $3/share using diluted stock count.

When developed in the right clinical indications with some modifications, ELAD system could have an annual revenue of >$350M in the U.S. alone and could be worth >$1 billion.

We also present notes from a phone call with a key opinion leader, Dr. Sussman (Baylor) who suggested that ELAD system could work with some design modifications.

While the management is not keen to develop the ELAD system further, an acquirer could buy the company getting the ELAD system for almost free.

Summary:

Shares of Vital Therapies (VTL) are trading at a market cap of just $13M after the failed VTL-308 trial. We see value in the stock and bought it around $0.27/share. While the management is not keen to develop the ELAD system further, an acquirer could buy the company, while getting the ELAD system for almost free. When developed in the right clinical indications with some modifications, ELAD system could have an annual revenue of >$350M in the U.S. alone and could be worth >$1 billion.

VTL data by YCharts

Background on extracorporeal artificial liver support systems:

Acute liver failure, ALF may occur due to causes like toxicity (e.g acetaminophen), infections (like viral hepatitis), ischemia (e.g. in shock states), etc. Liver transplantation is the most definitive treatment for ALF, and the treatment is usually supportive. However, there is a shortage of available donor organs and only 20% of ALF patients receive a liver transplant. The rest 80% of patients have a high mortality approximately approaching 100%. Thus, there is a dire need for treatments that provide artificial liver support in ALF by replacing most of the functions performed by the liver. These liver support systems thus, provide life support while the ALF patient is waiting for a liver transplantation (bridge to transplantation) or allowing the liver to regenerate while supportive medical care is provided.

The artificial liver support systems were first invented in the 1970s with the aim of replacing the functions performed by the liver in patients with acute liver failure. The purpose of liver support systems is to support an individual in acute liver failure until the native liver has time to recover or to bridge the individual to liver transplantation. Liver support systems should perform the functions like the removal of toxins (e.g. ammonia and aromatic amino acids), synthesis of plasma proteins (such as coagulation factors and albumin), and reversal of the massive inflammatory process initiated from the necrotic liver. Plasma exchange represents a complete detoxification but is not popular due to increased risk of allergies and infections due to exposure to exogenous plasma.

Liver support systems are of two categories: cell-free liver support systems and bioartificial liver support systems. Cell-free liver support systems essentially function like kidney dialysis, i.e. they remove the toxins from the blood (e.g. ammonia, high bilirubin) in acute liver failure using albumin as a scavenger molecule. They do not provide other functions of the liver, like the generation of clotting factors, urea synthesis and metabolism of drugs.

Cell-free (artificial) liver support systems:

Cell-free liver support systems essentially function like kidney dialysis, i.e. they remove the toxins from the blood (e.g. ammonia, high bilirubin) in acute liver failure using albumin as a scavenger molecule. They do not provide other functions of the liver, like the generation of clotting factors, urea synthesis and metabolism of drugs. These include Molecular adsorbent recirculating system (MARS), Prometheus FPSA (fractionated plasma separation and adsorption system), Single-pass albumin dialysis (SPAD), and Selective plasma filtration therapy (SPFT).

Molecular adsorbent recirculating system (MARS): MARS is one of the most widely studied liver support systems since 1996. It consists of a hemodialysis system with albumin dialysate. In a phase 1 trial in post-hepatectomy patients, MARS showed lower 60-day and 90-day mortality (0% and 10% respectively) compared to historical controls. In another study in acute liver failure patients, MARS effectively improved certain reduced liver and kidney functions (like increased creatinine, encephalopathy, elevated bilirubin and defective coagulation) while allowing spontaneous recovery or bridge to transplantation. A meta-analysis showed that MARS improved survival (risk ratio=0.61, p=0.04) in acute liver failure while there was no survival benefit in acute on chronic liver failure.

In spite of the survival benefit shown by MARS, experts in the field of liver support systems maintain the view that a liver-cell based bioartificial liver support system is preferable. They consider the liver as not just an excretory organ but a bioreactor whose metabolic functions are even more important.

Bio-artificial liver assist systems:

These include extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD), bioartificial liver support system (BLSS), radial flow bioreactor (RFB), and AMC-bioartificial liver (BAL). ELAD consists of C3A cell line (which was originally developed at Baylor College of Medicine) and is derived from hepatocellular carcinoma. Its proof-of-concept was shown by Dr. Sussman, et al from Baylor College of Medicine in patients with fulminant hepatic failure in 1992. The C3A cell line in a hollow fiber cartridge was used as liver support system ( by a company called Hepatix) in three dogs with acetaminophen toxicity induced fulminant liver failure (a condition with 100% mortality). Two out of the three dogs (66%) recovered enough liver function after 42-48 hours of therapy, were disconnected from the device and survived. Histopathology results showed that the device allowed regeneration of liver cells in these two dogs which would have otherwise lysed. In the third dog as well, there was evidence of liver nodules regeneration. In this experiment, the authors used a whole blood perfusion system, rather than plasma. Sussman, et al also publishedtheir clinical experience of treating 11 patients with Hepatix system in a pilot study. In their study, metabolic support was documented in 10 of the 11 patients, and 6 patients reached a successful end-point. C3A cell line lacks some liver functions like ureagenesis, P450 isoenzymes and could have the potential of tumorigenesis.

HepatoAssist is a hybrid liver support system that combined artificial and bioartificial technologies and uses porcine hepatocyte (liver cells). It consists of a charcoal filter and a bioreactor with porcine hepatocytes. Porcine hepatocytes may have risks like an immune response to porcine proteins, xenozoonosis (human disease due to the animal agent). In a clinical trial in fulminant hepatic failure patients, 16 out of 18 patients survived using HepatoAssist system till liver transplantation.

Approx. 100 g to 400 g of cell hepatocytes could be enough to support liver function in acute liver failure. Whole blood hemoperfusion or plasmapheresis with plasma perfusion has been used in liver support systems. Some researchers preferplasma perfusion to avoid the platelet depletion and hemolysis associated with whole blood hemoperfusion. Both perfusion methods require systemic anticoagulation: whole blood perfusion requires heparin and plasma perfusion requires citrate infusion. Whole blood perfusion systems can be used daily or continuously. Whole blood perfusion in ELAD system was used in a case series of 24 patients with acute hepatic failure (7 listed for liver transplantation). Deterioration in hepatic encephalopathy grade was seen in 25% of ELAD-treated patients vs. 58% of control patients. In patients with acute hepatic failure listed for transplantation, there was higher survival (33%) in ELAD-treated patients vs. 25% for controls. No depletion of platelets was seen in this study. The number of hours per day of treatment with plasma perfusion liver support systems is limited (6-7 hours per day) due to considerations of fluid overload (since large volumes of citrate are infused during plasma exchange). If possible, continuous use of liver support systems is preferred.

___________________________________________

Vital Therapies’ extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD) system:

Vital Therapies was developing the ELAD system to improve survival in patients with acute alcoholic hepatitis. These patients are not eligible for liver transplant.

(ELAD system, source: 10-K)

The first phase 3 trial, VTL-208 failed to show an improvement in survival. However, certain subgroups of the patient population, for example, age < 46.9 years, MELD score <28 showed an improvement in survival. Also, the outcome was better when patients with acute kidney injury (serum creatinine above 1.5 mg/dl) and severe coagulopathy (INR above 2.5) The management conducted another phase 3 trial, VTL-308 in alcoholic hepatitis with these subgroups meeting the age and MELD criteria. The post-hoc analysis of VTL-208 trial in these subgroups predicted an improvement in survival if the trial was conducted specifically in the patient population meeting these subgroup criteria. However, the VTL-308 trial failed to show an improvement in survival in alcoholic hepatitis patients that included only these subgroups at day 91 post-treatment. There was a numerical improvement in survival between the treatment and the control groups between 3 months to one year following the treatment. The stock cratered as a result and the management decided to discontinue any further development of the ELAD system.

Successful Chinese trial for ELAD system:

VTIC-301 was a randomized, controlled clinical trial that enrolled 69 patients with acute on chronic liver failure due to viral hepatitis (predominantly hepatitis B) in two hospitals in Beijing, China. There was a statistically significant improvement in transplant-free survival in the ELAD-treated group compared with the control group at 28 days using log-rank test (p=0.015).

(Results from all 68 subjects in VTIC-301 trial, source: 10-K)

Data from a subset of the first 49 patients (with less severe disease and lower treatment duration of 3 days) showed a statistically significant improvement in overall-transplant-free survival at 28 days (p=0.015) and 56-days (p=0.026) using log-rank test. Longer-term follow-up of these 49 patients, showed significant improvement in survival at 3 years and 5 years (p<0.05).

(Kaplan Meier Curves showing significant improvement in transplant-free survival at 3 years and 5 years in VTIC-301 trial, source: 10-K)

The trial could be considered pivotal in China. A regulatory application was filed for approval in China in 2007, but a regulatory change in China in 2009 prevented approval of novel foreign products in China until they are approved in their home markets first. Thus, a regulatory approval in China is not expected at this time.

Based on the earlier success in preclinical studies in fulminant hepatic failure and potential for use in patients like small-for-size liver transplant, post-liver transplant patients with graft failure, post-hepatectomy patients (allowing larger resection), we consider that ELAD system may have some potential applications in certain clinical indications. Liver dialysis systems like MARS have also failed to show an improvement in survival, yet are used in clinical practice. We feel that the ELAD system can be developed in one or more of the above mentioned clinical indications or used as a bridge to transplantation in acute liver failure patients. The device can possibly be used in acute liver failure patients who do not have or are not eligible for a liver transplant to provide life support while waiting for 2-4 weeks to allow the liver to regenerate.

The treatment duration of 5 days in VTL-308 trial may be too short to show an improvement in survival. The main utility of liver assist systems is “to support an individual in acute liver failure until the native liver has time to recover, or to bridge the individual to liver transplantation”.

(ELAD system’s theorized mechanism of action in acute alcoholic hepatitis, from the company’s website, source: 2018 analyst day presentation)

The question is if supporting for just 5 days was enough to support vital functions and allow liver regeneration in alcoholic hepatitis patients.

_____________________________________________

Notes from a KOL call

The KOL is Dr. Norman Sussman, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Abdominal Transplantation at Baylor College of Medicine. He did the early work on C3A cell line which formed the basis for the ELAD system. He did the preclinical work in dogs showing a survival benefit in fulminant hepatic failure due to acetaminophen toxicity.

Key takeaways from the phone call:

Dr. Sussman and Kelly formed Hepatix, the company which developed the ELAD system. Later, a new regulatory consultant was brought in by the new CEO who felt that they should switch to ultrafiltrate plasma perfusion rather than whole blood perfusion (which was used in the successful dog study in fulminant hepatic failure). The KOL felt that whole blood perfusion was needed since ELAD system has densely packed C3A cells which require a lot of oxygen to function as liver cells. Ultrafiltrate perfusion is not enough to sustain them and the cells become ischemic. The change in the perfusion system resulted in disagreements between Dr. Sussman and other founders and the management and their separation from the company. After changing the perfusion system to plasma, the management made some other changes, for example, they doubled the number of cartridges to four, from two. The Chinese trial mentioned above also used two cartridges.

Dr. Sussman thinks that the device works if they use whole blood perfusion system. It does not work with the plasma perfusion that is being used at present. Also, acute alcoholic hepatitis, the clinical indication in VGTL-308 trial has more stable patients and they don’t deteriorate so fast as fulminant hepatic failure.

He also thinks that MARS, despite its more common use is not a liver support device. It does more of cleansing, rather than substituting for liver function. Also, MARS cannot be done continuously. It can be done for few hours per day, which is suboptimal like providing ventilatory support for just 12 hours/day rather than continuously. He thinks that the ideal liver support device will have cells that are as close to the human liver as possible, possibly just two cartridges, and a whole blood perfusion system.

If he had to redo the ELAD system, KOL would first start with an optimized cell line that performs all the functions that a normal human liver does. Then, he would work on other things like the perfusion system, density of cells (number of cartridges, etc.).

The single biggest change that he suggested to make the device work is using whole blood perfusion rather than plasma. As discussed above, whole blood perfusion may have two advantages over plasma perfusion systems:

Allowing adequate perfusion of C3A cell line, preventing their ischemia.

Allowing continuous use of ELAD system (24-h/day), rather than 6-7 hours/day with ultrafiltrate plasma perfusion ELAD system.

Other paths forward for ELAD system:

Conduct a U.S. trial in acute on chronic liver failure patients with viral hepatitis using similar disease severity and study protocol as the successful Chinese VTIC-301 trial.

Attempt approval in China based on the results of VTIC-301 trial citing unmet need.

Vital Therapies owns all the commercial rights for the ELAD system. Patents extend till 2027 and could be eligible for further patent term extension.

_______________________________________________

Financials:

The company had $31.1M in cash reserves at the end of Q2, 2018 (expected approx. $18.4M of cash reserves or $20M of current assets at the end of Q3, 2018 at the present operating cash burn rate). In addition, they had $167M of federal net operating loss carryforwards on the balance sheet as of the end of 2017 (which could be considered deferred tax assets). Total liabilities were $8M, while there were no long-term liabilities. Operating cash use was $25.4M for H1, 2018. Shares were trading with a market cap of $13M as of 10/19/18.

The management reduced the workforce by 80% recently and hired an investment bank (Landenburg) to seek 'strategic alternatives' (sale, merger, etc.). The number of the directors in the Board was also reduced to four (from nine). Approx. $1M (non-refundable) is payable to Landenburg under the agreement. G&A expenses were $4.25M in Q2, 2018 while R&D expenses were $8.66M in the same period. Since the management is not spending on R&D at present, this expense will not occur in Q4, 2018. I estimate approx. $1.5M G&A expenses this quarter (after workforce reduction). My estimate for operating cash burn this quarter is approx. $3M and expect the company to end 2018 with $15M in cash reserves on the balance sheet.

Estimated target population:

Active liver transplant centers in the U.S.= 125

Post-surgical liver failure:

Primary graft non-function, and small-for-size or split liver transplant: few hundred patients per year in the U.S. (10-K)

Post liver cancer resection; to allow more extensive liver resections and support the liver while it regenerates. Approx. 15,000 liver resections were performed in 2014 in the U.S. (10-K).

In primary graft non-function, ELAD is expected to act as a bridge to transplantation, while in the rest two categories of post-surgical liver failure, it is expected to provide support for liver function till the liver regenerates (likely requiring few weeks of use).

Fulminant hepatic failure: Approx. 1000 cases annually in the U.S. (acetaminophen toxicity (46%), followed by indeterminate causes (14%), other drugs (12%), hepatitis B (7.7%), and autoimmune causes (5.9%)

Potential treatment price per patient: $150,000 to $275,000 (source: 2018 analyst day presentation).

Annual revenue opportunity based on these indications could be:

Primary graft non-function, and small-for-size or split liver transplant: few hundred patients per year in the U.S.= 500 cases/year (U.S.).

Post liver cancer resection = 1500 cases/year (U.S.).

Acetaminophen-induced hepatic liver failure = 460 cases/year (U.S.).

At an estimated price of $150,000/patient (lower end of the range), annual U.S. revenue opportunity could be $370M (current market cap is just $13M).

Our estimate for the timeline for the development of these indications would be approx. 5 years (approval in 2023) and then 6 additional years to reach the peak sales in 2029 (after commercial launch), based on the Pharmagellan guide's average timeline for the industry. Our estimate is that they will need to raise approx. $450-$500M (total till approval in 2023). Once the revenue starts flowing in in 2024, they will not have the need for additional capital after 2 years of launch (estimated cumulative revenue till peak in 2029=$1.37 billion and approx. $3 billion till patent expiry in 2032, after 5 years of patent extension).

Using the risk-adjusted NPV method (cumulative probability to reach the market=10% at this stage), a discount rate of 15% and peak sales of $370M in 2029, our estimate for the fair value per share is $3/share using diluted stock count.

Other potential cell lines to be explored in developing bioartificial liver support systems:

Human blastocyst-derived, pluripotent embryonic stem cell lines: These differentiate into derivatives of all 3 embryonic germ layers and could be used to develop noncarcinogenic human hepatocytes.

HepaRG cell line.

In conclusion, we see value in the ELAD system in clinical indications mentioned above (with modifications as suggested above by the KOL). It is premature for the management to abandon this life-saving treatment and prevent it from reaching these dying patients. A potential acquirer could buy the company and get the ELAD system for almost free. With an annual sales potential of >$350M for ELAD system in the clinical indications mentioned above, the company could be valued at $3/share. We picked up the stock around $0.27/share.

___________________________________________________

Risks in the investment:

Investing in emerging, developmental stage biotechnology companies is risky and not suited for all investors. This is a high risk, high reward investment. While we are long the stock, there is no guarantee that the company will find an acquirer or a company interested in a reverse merger. ELAD system has failed in multiple clinical trials and trials in other clinical indications mentioned above may not be successful despite a change in the design like a change in cell line and perfusion system. C3A cell line may have risks like carcinogenesis or worsening of coagulopathy which may cause FDA to place a clinical hold of the trials. The development of ELAD system in other clinical indication will require extensive capital investment which may not be easy to raise if the company decides to go alone.

___________________________________________________

References:

Survival Benefits With Artificial Liver Support System for Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure: A Time Series-Based Meta-Analysis. Wall. P, ed. Medicine. 2016;95(3):e2506.

Stange J. Extracorporeal liver support. Organogenesis 2011;7(1):64-73.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Medical Policy Manual. Artificial Liver Assist Devices for the Treatment of Liver Conditions. Source (accessed 10/8/2018).

Molecular Adsorbent Recirculating System Effectively Replaces Hepatic Function in Severe Acute Liver Failure. Ann Surg. 2017, Oct;266(4):677-684.

Meta-analysis of survival with the molecular adsorbent recirculating system for liver failure. Int J Clin Exp Med. 2015;8(10):17046-54.

Sussman, et al. Reversal of fulminant hepatic failure using an extracorporeal liver assist device. Hepatology. 1992;16(1):60-5.

Sussman, et al. Extracorporeal liver support: Cell-based therapy for the failing liver. Am J Kid Dis. 1997; 30 (5), Suppl 4: S66–S71.

Sussman, et al. The Hepatix Extracorporeal Liver Assist Device: Initial Clinical Experience. Artif Organs. 1994;18(5):390-6.

Rozga, J, et al. Development of a hybrid bioartificial liver. Ann Surg. 1993; 217: 502–509.

Watanabe, FD, et al. Clinical experience with a bioartificial liver in the treatment of severe liver failure: a phase I clinical trial. Ann Surg. 1997; 225: 484–491.

Henricus, et al. Extracorporeal Perfusion for the Treatment of Acute Liver Failure. Ann Surg. 2000; 231(4): 460–470.

McDowell Torres D, Stevens RD, Gurakar A. Acute Liver Failure: A Management Challenge for the Practicing Gastroenterologist. Gastroenterology & Hepatology. 2010;6(7):444-450.

Disclaimer: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed. I am/we are long VTL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.