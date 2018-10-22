Analysis Of Airbus

Airbus space and defense division has an opportunity to bring manufacturing to the US so they can win some contracts in the largest defense market in the world.

Airbus commercial airplane division is doing very well but it has some challenges in the Helicopter business because of stiff competition from American Manufacturers - Sikorsky and Bell Helicopters.

Airbus recently announced a stake in the Bombardier C-Series Program (renamed A220) and this cash flow opportunity will give it upward momentum in the near future.

Introduction:

Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) is a European global aerospace company that is a direct competitor of world class aerospace player Boeing (NYSE: BA). Airbus SE is organized into 3 main divisions: commercial aerospace, helicopters and space and defense. Airbus SE’s biggest division is commercial aerospace and benefits from American engine makers General Electric (NYSE: GE) and the GE and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) joint venture CFM International. Airbus SE is currently headquartered in the Netherlands.

Investment Thesis:

Airbus SE stock price is currently selling at a high multiple, and future aircraft sales have already been factored into the price. The stock is on a watch right now, and a buying opportunity may present itself if sales materialize for the joint venture between Airbus and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) for the A220 plane.

MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS Target 2017 Performance Operating Margin (5-year average) 3.30% 3.60% Net Margin (5-year average) 3.28% 4.30% Return on Asset 5.00% 2.55% Return on Equity 15.00% 33.79% Dutch Stock Market Gain in 2017 17.60% Book-Value Growth in 2017 265.00%

Airbus SE outperformed its operating margin target for 2017 because of a reduction in selling, administrative and research and development (R&D) expenditures. Airbus SE outperformed its net margin for the 2017 target because of improving conditions in the aerospace industry. Airbus SE underperformed its return on asset in 2017, perhaps because it has a bloated asset base that needs to be rationalized. Airbus SE outperformed its return on equity target in 2017 because of increased profitability.

Airbus SE also outperformed in book value growth in the Dutch stock market in 2017 because of gains because of an increase in other comprehensive income, due principally to the mark to market reevaluation of a hedged portfolio and gains retained due to increased profitability. Overall management has done a great job due to increased profitability in the aerospace industry and its beneficial position of being in a duopoly with Boeing for major aircraft around the world.

Airbus SE and other aerospace companies should look at implementing a forced ranking system of employees to promote excellence and eliminate favoritism. After all, Airbus SE, as a technology company, needs to deploy blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, electrification of aircraft, machine Internet and connected factory. Excellent employees are the only ones that can move Airbus SE forward.

A warning for Airbus and others is the example of GE. In 1995, GE was the biggest company in the world and the exporter of management to other companies, but 20 years later, it forgot how to manage itself. This lesson from GE’s case is that when excellent employees are not in the driver’s seat of a company, then failure is assured.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Source: Airbus SE Annual Report

Airbus Commercial Aircraft is one of the business divisions of Airbus SE. It generates more than 60% of its revenues and gets most of its money from the A320 family. The A320 family includes A318, A319, A320, A321 and the ACJ business jet. The A320 has a new variant, the A320neo (new engine option), which is built with new, more fuel-efficient engines. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft order intake (net) increased significantly from 2016 to 2017 because of net additional orders of 1109 commercial aircraft.

The Airbus SE order book decreased slightly from 2016 to 2017 thanks to a record number of airplane deliveries during the year. Airbus Commercial Aircraft revenues increased from 2016 to 2017 due to improved delivery performance. Airbus Commercial Aircraft R&D expenses reduced from 2016 to 2017 because of more focus being placed on product delivery and meeting customer expectations. Airbus Commercial Aircraft improved significantly from 2016 to 2017 because of improved delivery performance and a favorable foreign exchange regime. Overall, Airbus Commercial Aircraft had an excellent year in 2017.

Airbus Helicopters

Source: Airbus SE Annual Report

Airbus Helicopters’ revenues are roughly evenly broken into civil and defense, with civil having a slightly bigger share of the revenue. Airbus Helicopters’ order intake (net) increased from 2016 to 2017 because of product mix ordered at the end of 2017. Airbus Helicopters’ order book remained flat from 2016 to 2017 because deliveries roughly matched order intake values. Airbus Helicopters’ revenues dropped slightly from 2016 to 2017 because of flat delivery growth.

Airbus Helicopters’ R&D expenses decreased from 2016 to 2017 because of a management decision to curtail, although Airbus Helicopters built some prototypes for the H160 helicopter development project. The Airbus Helicopters' EBIT adjusted decreased from 2016 to 2017 because of lower deliveries in 2017. Overall, management did poorly because of decreasing deliveries and competition from American helicopter manufacturers and poor product mix, which was not able to satisfy the competitive landscape.

Airbus Space and Defense

Source: Airbus SE Annual Report

Airbus Space and Defense gets almost half of its revenues from communications, intelligence and security. The next biggest segment in this business unit is space systems, which involves launching commercial satellites for profit. Airbus Space and Defense key financial figures – order intake (net), order book, revenues, R&D expenses and EBIT adjusted all declined from 2016 to 2017 because of the sale of its defense electronics business.

Airbus SE PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2017 2016 2015 Gross Profit Margin 11.39% 7.91% 13.73% Operating Profit Margin 3.60% -0.06% 4.64% Pretax Profit Margin 6.84% 1.94% 5.24% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 4.30% 1.49% 4.18% Effective Tax Rate 37.05% 22.54% 20.06% Return On Assets 2.55% 0.92% 2.67% Return On Equity 33.79% 20.68% 41.39%

Airbus SE’s gross profit margin decreased from 2015 to 2017 because of increased cost of goods sold, even though revenue remained flat during the period. This is because of an increase primarily due to growth in the Airbus Commercial Aircraft Unit and increased cost associated with the A400M military program. Airbus SE’s operating margin decreased from 2015 to 2017 because of reduced gross margin because even though research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, it was still not enough to offset the gross margin decrease during this period.

Airbus SE’s pretax profit margin increased from 2015 to 2017 because of positive exchange rate benefits and revaluation of financial instruments. The Airbus SE net profit margin remained flat from 2015 to 2017. Airbus SE’s effective tax rate increased from 2015 to 2017 because of an additional tax asset impairment and a tax charge due to the French corporate tax surcharge.

Airbus SE’s return on assets remained flat from 2015 to 2017 because its net profit margin remained flat during the period. Airbus SE’s return on equity decreased from 2015 to 2017 due to an increase in its shareholder equity, although it still has a very healthy double-digit return on equity.

Airbus SE DEBT RATIOS 2017 2016 2015 Debt Ratio 88.28% 96.71% 94.36% Interest Coverage Ratio 9.84 3.47 7.13 Cash Flow to Debt Ratio 0.41 0.43 0.33 Financial Leverage Ratio 13.24 22.54 15.50

The Airbus SE debt ratio improved from 2015 to 2017 because of reduced noncurrent liabilities, although the debt ratio was very high, and more work needs to be done to bring it down to a reasonable level. The Airbus SE interest coverage ratio improved from 2015 to 2017 because of the impact of a favorable exchange regime and revaluation of the fair value measurement of financial instruments. The cash flow to debt ratio improved from 2015 to 2017 because of reduced debt, as shown by other metrics. The Airbus SE financial leverage ratio improved from 2015 to 2017 because of an improvement in shareholder equity.

Airbus SE INVESTMENT RETURN 2017 2016 2015 Price/Book Value Ratio 4.82 13.29 8.19 Price/Earnings Ratio 22.38 48.85 18.12 Price/Sales Ratio 0.96 0.73 0.76 Dividend Yield 1.62% 2.07% 1.93%

The Airbus SE price-to-book value ratio improved from 2015 to 2017 because of an increase in the shareholders' equity, the price-to-book value is very high because future growth at Airbus SE is already factored into the stock price. The Airbus SE price-to-earnings ratio increased from 2015 to 2017, showing that the stock price appreciated more quickly than earnings and that the future growth of Airbus sales is already factored into the stock price.

The Airbus SE price-to-sales ratio increased from 2015 to 2017, showing that the stock price appreciated more quickly than sales growth, meaning that the stock price has already accounted for future sales growth. The Airbus SE dividend yield decreased from 2015 to 2017 because its dividend strategy remained unchanged while its stock price appreciated more quickly than dividend growth.

Conclusion:

Airbus SE management has done a phenomenal job and is performing very well. Though this performance is mainly driven by its Airbus Commercial Aircraft division. It has more work to do in its helicopter division by introducing new models to better compete with its American competitors and its space and defense division need to have a bigger a presence in the United States to win business in the biggest defense market in the world.

Also, it has work to do to make sure the best employees are in leadership positions in the company to ensure it doesn't end up like GE in the future. Overall Airbus is on the right track. Airbus SE main growth opportunity for the near future is the investment in the Bombardier A220 program. Airbus is on a watch until the sales in the A220 program materialize in the next few years and then we will see an upward momentum in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.