Karyopharm: Selinexor's Upcoming PDUFA Is A Major Catalyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) has a long-winded pipeline of partnered/licensed and self-owned drugs led by Selinexor, which is in one partnered and one self-owned trial. This self-owned BOSTON trial is in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, whose NDA rolling submission was completed in August 2018.

We ran KPTI through our IOMachine couple months ago. IOMachine is a device we use to divine investibility opinions on biopharma stocks using a four factor test. The four factors are analysis of upcoming catalyst, trial data from earlier efficacy trials, execution, and competition. So here's what we found.

Catalyst

The nearest major catalyst is the PDUFA in May-June 2019 for the above-mentioned NDA which combines selinexor with Takeda's Velcade and dexamethasone in quadruple refractory MM patients. There are multiple trial data due before that. Since we wrote, one of these - a mid-stage study (STORM) in treatment-resistant MM, has announced (updated) positive results.

Previous trial data

The BOSTON phase 3 trial is supported by a number of previous trials. The earliest study we come across was published in the Blood journal in 2016. Titled "Selinexor in Combination with Bortezomib and Dexamethasone (SdB) Demonstrates Significant Activity in Patients with Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM) Including Proteasome-Inhibitor Refractory Patients: Results of the Phase I Stomp Trial," this study enrolled 22 patients with at least one prior MM treatment but non-refractory to bortezumab (Velcade). The study was looking for maximum tolerated dose or MTD, as well as early signs of efficacy. The study, up until the time of publication, found one dose limiting toxicity (Grade 4 thrombocytopenia without bleeding) in the 80 mg BIW cohort, but the MTD had not been reached. The following table provides details of the efficacy data:

Source - Blood

ORR was very good, and was taken as "greater than" partial response or PR, and stood at 77%, with 27% of the cohort showing VGPR (Very Good Partial Response: 1 pt in CR and 5 pts in VGPR). Apart from this, there were 14% minor responses (N=3); 1 stable disease or SD, and 1 progressive disease. Very critically, 7/12 of the patients who were PI-refractory (proteasome inhibitors other than Velcade) also responded to treatment, with ORR of 58%. This shows that adding selinexor, a first-in-class Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound that binds and inactivates Exportin 1 (XPO1), restores sensitivity to bortezumab. Acquired resistance to proteasome inhibitors is a major complication in PI-therapy of MM, so this bodes well for selinexor's usage.

The next dataset we find is from the SELVEDEX trial, which presented data in two versions in June 2018. One of these, found here, was in patients with progressive or refractory MM, and put some focus on the unacceptable toxicity profile of the drug combo under certain circumstances; the other studied patients with relapsed or refractory MM, RRMM, and focused on the drug's high response rate.

The first poster said, in conclusion:

We found that both 30 and 45mg/m2 of selinexor in combination with either twice or once weekly bortezomib resulted in unacceptable toxicity. However, in those patients in whom the regimen was feasible we observed remarkable ORR, PFS and OS in this pretreated, predominantly lenalidomide-refractory MM population. This is consistent with results recently presented for once weekly SVd regimens. This regimen, which also showed high ORR and PFS, is currently being evaluated in the international Phase 3 randomized BOSTON study of SVd vs Vd (NCT 03110562).

Compare this with the other poster, which concludes thus:

Selinexor in combination with weekly bort and dex is well tolerated and highly active in RRMM. The high ORR with SVd is achieved with 40% less bort and 25% less dex and no overt major organ toxicities. Furthermore, in pts with PI refractory MM, the ORR of 43% and CBR of 67% which support preclinical findings that selinexor re-sensitizes and overcomes resistance to PIs. This data supports the ongoing Ph 3 BOSTON study examining SVd vs Vd.

Prolonged use of bortezumab causes peripheral neuropathy and other SAEs, although efficacy with dexamethasone has been proven. These two studies show that the aim of the BOSTON trial should be to find the correct dosing regimen that improves tolerability as well as restores sensitivity to bortezumab. In fact, the utility of selinexor in restoring bortezumab sensitivity may mean improves tolerability because bortezumab may now conceivably work at lower doses than before because of that improved sensitivity.

As we wrote previously - "The patient group was heavily pre-treated, meaning this was a very sick patient population, so the observed response rate of 25.4% was very good. That included two complete responses as well as 29 partial responses. Response mean duration was 4.4 months. This is comparable with CR in ASCT (Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation) in MM. As has been shown before, CR is a very good indicator of OS in MM, so the spike on this data is justified."

Execution

The company has $244mn in cash, with a burn rate of about $73mn, so they have enough cash to carry the drug through the marketing process as well. The company just added some cash through a May secondary offering, and another $150mn debt offering was just made this month, so we don't see near term dilution risks.

Competition

The MM treatment market is well-differentiated, with a number of first line, second line and later treatment options available to patients. Here is a list from myeloma.org:

Source - above

And here is a timeline for treatment development and approval:

Source- myeloma.org

Selinexor's USP is that it has been tested in combinations with at least four of these drug classes - Velcade (bortezomib), Pomalyst (pomalidomide) or Darzalex (daratumumab) as well as dexamethasone - and in each case, it has been able to improve the efficacy versus the single agent. This reference provides a list.

We discussed selinexor's utility against bortezomib alone; selinexor is able to restore bortezomib sensitivity, thus increasing drug tolerability and potentially reducing side effects. This is the datum most relevant to the upcoming PDUFA.

The drug also shows treatment effect in darzalex resistant MM. Darzalex is a core standard of treatment, so, in that respect, selinexor is well differentiated.

"Daratumumab, targeting CD38, has multiple mechanisms of action including modulation of the immunosuppressive bone marrow micro-environment. In addition to the remarkable single agent activity in refractory MM, daratumumab produced deep responses and superior PFS in MM when combined with lenalidomide/dexamethasone, or bortezomib/dexamethasone. Other anti-CD38 antibodies, such as isatuximab and MOR202, are undergoing assessment. Elotuzumab, targeting SLAMF7, yielded superior response rates and PFS when combined with lenalidomide/dexamethasone. New combinations of these next generation novel agents and/or antibodies are undergoing clinical trials. Venetoclax, an oral BH3 mimetic inhibiting BCL2, showed single agent activity in MM, and is being studied in combination with bortezomib/dexamethasone. Selinexor, an Exportin-1 inhibitor, yielded promising results in quad- or penta-refractory MM including patients resistant to daratumumab. Pembrolizumab, an anti-PD1 check-point inhibitor, is being tested in combination with lenalidomide/dexamethasone or pomalidomide/dexamethasone. Chimeric antigen receptor-T cells targeting B-cell maturation antigen have yielded deep responses in RRMM. Finally, salvage autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) remains an important treatment in MM relapsing/progressing after a first ASCT.

Bottom Line

I like the company, and the stock was a good buy in May when we first covered it. In August, I wrote that "at these high prices, I would rather stay on the sidelines and watch. Anything below $15 would be a sound buy in my opinion." Now that the stock has returned to the $12 zone, this would be a good buying opportunity ahead of the PDUFA.

