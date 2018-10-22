EVIO Inc. - Revenues Disappoint But Growth Potential Remains

We maintain our BUY rating and lower our price target to $1.75 per share.

Q3:18 Highlights

Q3:18 revenues were $634,338, down 18.3% from Q3:17, on account of subdued performance of testing services segment. Testing service segment revenues were down 22.4% to $595,701. While consulting services segment was up ~313.5% to $38,637.

EVIO Inc (OTC: OTCQB:EVIO ) suffered a gross loss of $195,113 in Q3:18 vs. gross profit of $122,954 during Q3:17. This was primarily attributable to lower revenues and higher cost of revenue.

EVIO was focused heavily on broadening its footprint. The company expanded its presence in California by acquiring additional labs, and has plans to open two more labs in the region by the end of 2018.

EVIO invested heavily in new equipment upgrades at its labs which should result in increased testing volumes and higher operating efficiency.

The management does not provide any guidance, though company’s CEO, Mr. William Waldrop sounded optimistic about the growth in 2018.

We adjust our estimates based on the results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and lower our target price of $1.75, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 97%.

PRIMARY RISKS

Delay in executing the planned expansion or improvement projects at its properties remains a concern.

The growth of cannabis testing market is subjected to favorable regulatory environment. Any adverse regulation could materially impact growth trajectory.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY – Q3:18

Revenues down ~18.3% vs. prior year. Total revenues were down 18.3% to $634338 vs $777,218 in the prior year quarter, and down sequentially vs. $732,311 in the preceding (March) quarter. We had a forecast of $1.7 million. Testing service segment revenues were down 22.4% to $595,701 vs $767,873 in the prior year period. Consulting services segment was up ~313.5% to $38,637 vs. $9,345 in Q3:17.

Gross loss of $195.113. The company suffered a gross loss of $195,113 vs. gross profit of $122,954 during Q3:17. This was primarily attributable to lower revenues and higher cost of revenue. Cost of revenues for Q3:18 were $829,451 compared to $654,264 for Q3:17. The increase in the cost of revenues during Q3:18 is the result of the increased direct costs associated with providing testing services.

Total operating expenses up ~239%. EVIO recorded total operating expenses of ~$2.1 million vs $0.6 million in Q3:17 primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses. Total SG&A expenses were $1.9 million vs. $0.5 million in Q3:17.

Broadening EVIO’s footprint in California. EVIO was focused greatly on broadening its footprint. The company expanded its presence in California by acquiring additional labs. The state of California enforced mandatory compliance testing from July 1, 2018. With operating facilities both in Humboldt and Berkeley and the goal of opening labs in Los Angeles and Palm Desert, we believe EVIO is well-positioned to meet California’s demand for cannabis testing.

Expansion in other regions. EVIO strengthened its position in the Oregon market with the acquisition of MRX Labs LLC. Another significant milestone was the entry into the Canadian market and the launch of EVIO Canada with the acquisition of Keystone Labs. Canada legalized the adult recreational use of cannabis in June 2018.

Earnings Estimates

We expect continuous growth led by aggressive expansion plans and favorable sector tailwinds. Cannabis testing is one of the fastest growing subsets in the rapidly growing market of legal medical and recreational marijuana. With mandatory testing of cannabis products gaining traction, we expect EVIO to be a significant beneficiary given its wide experience (~50,000 tests conducted so far) and accredited laboratories. Overall, EVIO is on track for 18 labs by year end 2018. In the massive California cannabis testing market, the company is also moving forward with the build-out of new labs in Los Angeles and Palm Desert, CA as well as finalizing discussions for several regional service centers. It is also evaluating lab opportunities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Canada.

Revenues for FY 2018 are forecast at ~$3.8 million, up 26.2% from 2017. For FY 2019 and 2020 we forecast revenue growth of 69.9%, and 48.0% resulting in $6.4, and $9.5 million of revenue respectively.

EVIO continues to invest in accreditations, equipment upgrades and new testing capabilities at the existing facilities. Since the new additions are expected to enhance margins, we forecast significant gross margin expansion during 2018-2020 period. We model gross margins at ~10.5% for 2018. We are forecasting an improvement in margins to ~50.0% by 2020. The 2020 gross margin estimate of 50.0% is below that of EVIO’s closest peer DigiPath Inc., and we believe this is achievable.

We expect EVIO to raise money via debt to fund the capital expenditure. We forecast Income from continuing operations at ($7.4), ($5.1) and ($0.6) million in 2018, 2019 and 2020. This results in Earnings per Share at ($0.25), ($0.16) and ($0.02) over 2018 – 2020.

Due to their high growth ambitions and limited revenues generated at the current stage, EVIO will likely have to access capital markets to fund growth over the next 1 to 5 years.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value EVIO using a blended approach of a 50/50 weighted DCF and P/S multiple methodology. We are valuing EVIO using a 30% discount to the industry average P/S multiples. Since EVIO is a multi-year growth story based on the aggressive expansion plans, we are applying these discounted multiples to our forecast 2020 results, and then discount that target back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $3.26, which discounts back to the present to $2.76.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years, and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.70%. This in turn is a combination of an8.54% cost of equity and 6.0% pre-tax cost of debt. Thus, our DCF produces a value of $0.96.

The combination of $2.76 at 50% and $0.96 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $1.86, which we round down to $1.75.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward sales and P/S multiples. Our sales estimates for 2018 and 2019 are $3.8 and $6.4 million. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples (esse n tially all below the industry peer group average) above the current price.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions.

