Micron: The IMFT Purchase Looks Like A Good Deal

In July, Micron Technology (MU) and Intel (INTC) announced that their joint venture in memory - pursued through the jointly-owned IM Flash Technologies (IMFT) - would come to an end during the second half of 2019. On Friday, Micron announced its intention to exercise its call option on Intel’s ownership stake of 49% in IMFT, which it's able to do starting Jan 1, 2019. What should investors make of this move? My analysis suggests that Micron got a good deal in terms of valuation, although some questions remain. As such, the IMFT purchase looks like a win for Micron - provided, of course, that 3D XPoint is worth pursuing in the first place, which remains to be seen.

Below I provide my rationale for arriving at this conclusion, as well as some additional factors to think about in connection with Micron’s purchase of IMFT.

A. Some Background

Intel and Micron initiated their joint venture in memory with the creation of IMFT in 2006. Micron and Intel undertook to develop NAND and 3D XPoint technology together. IMFT’s assets mainly comprise a fab (the “Lehi fab”), which until Q1 2018 produced both 3D NAND and 3D XPoint chips. Since then, NAND production has been discontinued and the Lehi fab now focuses solely on 3D XPoint. As part of the partnership agreement, Micron was granted a call option for Intel’s 49% stake in IMFT that can be exercised starting January 1, 2019 - which Micron now informs us it intends to do.

Here's what management had to say about the decision on the conference call following the announcement:

For our $1.5 billion investment at the close of this transaction, we're getting full ownership of a fab in which Intel and Micron have jointly invested over $6 billion since its inception and are reducing member debt (currently $1 billion) to zero on our balance sheet. In addition, we're bringing on board a highly skilled team of IMFT employees who will help us accelerate technology development and commercialization of our emerging memories.

The deal will close 6-12 months after the call exercise. Intel has the option to ask Micron to continue supply at a price approximating cost for another year, after which the entire capacity of the Lehi fab will belong to Micron.

B. Micron Purchased Intel's Stake For Book Value (Plus Debt)

The IMFT call exercise is not like a regular acquisition: Micron only has to pay “a price that approximates Intel's interest in the net book value of IMFT plus member debt (currently $1 billion) at the time of the closing.” Since about $6b has been invested into IMFT so far, we can infer that Intel’s capital contribution over the years was somewhere around $2.5b plus the $1b in member finance. IMFT’s “capital requests are made to the members in proportion to their then-current ownership interest,” so if the $6b figure includes the $1b in member finance from Intel, then the remaining $5b would have been paid almost equally by Micron and Intel.

Naturally, Intel’s spending has not accrued to current book value on a one-to-one basis. The financing has in part simply paid for IMFT’s variable costs, since the Lehi fab remains significantly underutilized (a state of affairs likely to continue until 3D XPoint ramps to volume production). But $500m for half of IMFT sounds like a pretty good deal given that the Lehi fab is currently “the only 3D XPoint fab right now in the world.” Fabs aren’t cheap, and the more cutting edge they get, the more expensive they tend to get. Getting one at book value instead of NPV seems, at least upon first glance, to be a solid deal.

The question, of course, is whether IMFT’s NPV is greater than its book value. The answer depends on future profitability, which brings me to the next point.

C. Micron Got An Attractive Price/Sales Ratio

Micron’s management remains secretive about the wafer capacity at the Lehi fab, and rebuffed questions on the subject during the conference call. However, we can at least infer something resembling a lower bound in terms of revenue based on pre-existing information. Per the joint venture agreement, Intel was “committed to purchasing 49% of IMFT’s production output and production-related services.” We know what this was worth. Per Micron’s most recent annual report, “IMFT sales to Intel were $507 million, $438 million, and $457 million in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively.” This was “at prices approximating cost,” which tells us that half of the Lehi fab’s sales at cost are currently $500m (since Intel only gets half the output). Which gives us a current price/sales ratio for half the interest in IMFT of 3 (at a price of $1.5b).

This figure underestimates the potential upside of the Lehi fab. First, the fab remains underutilized, and comes with a fairly hefty underutilization charge, so its output once it ramps to volume production could potentially be significantly higher. It's difficult to say how much higher, since management remains quiet about wafer capacity. Still, as management noted on the conference call, the Lehi fab “was a fully populated 2D NAND fab for us for a better part of the last decade.” As such, it may be able to produce a fair amount more in output. Second, since the sales figures above are at cost, if 3D XPoint proves successful, eventual sales figures also would include margins for Micron (which, as we know, can be quite large).

However, there's also downside risk. Intel was committed to purchasing 49% of the output from IMFT at cost, so if 3D XPoint flops then the Lehi fab’s sales could potentially decline in the future. This risk is particularly notable because the old sales figures included NAND output, but going forward the Lehi fab will only produce 3D XPoint. Nevertheless, it's still true that Micron is getting quite a lot of (cutting-edge) capacity from the IMFT purchase, which seems like a solid deal in terms of potential future revenues.

D. Some Questions Remain

Micron, then, is getting quite a lot of fab capacity for 3D XPoint at book value rather than NPV. With the available information, this seems like a pretty good deal. But how good the deal ultimately proves to be (if it does at all) depends on additional factors that will determine future earnings:

The value of a 3D XPoint fab obviously depends on the viability of 3D XPoint in the marketplace. This remains to be seen, since Micron “expect(s) to introduce 3D XPoint products in late calendar 2019 with revenue ramp starting in calendar 2020.” The wait continues, although it may soon come to an end.

Since Micron remains tight lipped about wafer capacity, it's possible that the above estimate for sales potential significantly understates the actual potential of the Lehi fab.

For now, though, I think it makes sense for Micron to take calculated bets on 3D XPoint in case it proves revolutionary - or, if not that, at least solidly viable. Intel and Micron have both been praising the technology for several years now, and their continued investments in the area suggest that the potential for a big transformation in memory technology is truly there. Given this potential, it makes sense for Micron to take calculated risks in the area. Based on the above analysis, the IMFT purchase seems like a well-calculated risk. I therefore think that investors should be happy with the call even if its ultimate success remains up in the air.

