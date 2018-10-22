Schwab Post-Earnings: Pre-Tax Profit Margin Expansion A Thing Of Beauty

At $47 per share, think the stock is at least 20% undervalued.

Schwab's dilution issue is set to end in 2019, with the reestablishment of share repurchases - very good news (maybe).

Charles Schwab (SCHW) or Chuck as it's more affectionately known as, reported their Q3 '18 earnings Monday morning, October 15th before the opening bell and the results were exactly inline with consensus.

Schwab's revenue rose 19% y/y, the fifth straight quarter of revenue growth acceleration, pre-tax income grew 29% y/y while earnings per share rose 55% y/y, and the stock is down a couple of bucks since reporting.

Table 1:

The favorite chart to show readers: check Chuck's pre-tax profit margin growth for the last 7 years:

Qtr Pre-tax pft mgn y/y bp chg q3 '18 47.3% +362 bp's q3 '17 43.6% +217 bp's q3 '16 41.5% +498 bp's q3 '15 36.5% +311 bp's q3 '14 33.4% -40 bp's q3 '13 33.8% +361 bp's q3 '12 30.2% -30 bp's

Source: earnings reports, 10-Qs, valuation spreadsheet

The 3rd quarter of each year is used to keep the comparison simple.

Yowser - check that out. If we go all the way back to January 2013, this article talked about the earnings power hidden by Schwab's waiving the management fees on their substantial money market fund complex.

With the advent of the fed funds rate increases starting in December '15, this earnings power has now all been recovered, but Schwab also gets to benefit from the ongoing bull market in US stocks.

Table 2

Forward Revenue And EPS Expectations:

Q3 '18 Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 2020 EPS estimate $3.20 $3.23 $3.23 $3.11 2019 EPS est $2.89 $2.86 $2.87 $2.85 2018 EPS est $2.46 $2.44 $2.43 $2.42 2020 EPS exp gro 11% 13% 13% 9% 2019 EPS exp gro 17% 17% 18% 18% 2018 EPS exp gro 50% 49% 48% 48% 2020 P.E 13x 16x 16x 17x 2019 P.E 16x 18x 18x 19x 2018 P.E 19x 21x 21x 22x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $12.42 $12.6 $12.5 $12.3 2019 rev est $11.42 $11.3 $11.4 $11.1 2018 rev est $10.1 $10.1 $10.1 $10.0 2020 est rev gro 9% 11% 10% 11% 2019 est rev gro 13% 12% 12% 11% 2018 est rev gro 18% 17% 18% 16%

Source: Reactive IBES current consensus estimates as of 10/18/18

Valuation spreadsheet

What's most interesting about the above table is that both 2019 EPS and revenue estimates continue to work higher and Schwab is actually trading at a P/E discount to 2019's expected EPS growth (and we don't see that very often).

Schwab does a Winter Business Update in February '19 where we might get firm guidance on 2019 expectations of management relative to consensus, or we might get the first look in January '19 with Q4 '18 earnings.

What bothers me about some of the metrics right now?

Table 3:

Dilution And Capital Return:

Qtr / Year diluted shares o/s (per P/L, in ml's) % increase from prior yr Q3 '18 1,364 1% Q4 '17 1,358 1% Q4 '16 1,341 1% Q4 '15 1,330 1% Q4 '14 1,320 1% Q4 '13 1,304 2%

Source: earnings reports, valuation s/sheet

What's puzzling is that Schwab could likely offset this dilution with a minimum amount of share repurchases, and yet they don't. Are the credit rating agencies suggesting some kind of a capital rebuild for Schwab? The thing is the rating agencies haven't changed their credit ratings on Chuck for many years - maybe since the late 1990s? When the discount brokers got crushed i.e. when exchange volume evaporated after the tech and large-cap growth collapse in the early 2000s, the credit rating agencies put Schwab on Creditwatch, but to my knowledge, the rating was never downgraded and Schwab never lost it's "A2"/"A-" rating. (S&P did reduce Schwab from A to A- in the early 2000s but then raised it back to A in September 2007.) Moody's A2 rating never wavered.

For Seeking Alpha readers' edification, unlike the brokers of the 1990s Schwab doesn't take much risk with the balance sheet i.e. none or very little prop trading, and thus you don't get the associated risk with that type of business.

Should Schwab's credit rating be higher? After surviving the last decade, and after seeing what happened to Bear Stearns and Lehman, no doubt the rating agencies are reluctant to bless any financial with an AA rating, but Schwab and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) are now asset-gatherers and never really embraced the proprietary trading, thus a good case could be made that they deserve higher credit ratings.

(See this article's Summary section where an analyst note was found addressing the potential for share repurchases in 2019.)

Table 4:

Revenue Per Trade

Quarter RPT Metric y/y chg Q3 '18 $7.27 -6% Q2 '18 $7.30 -6% Q1 '18 $7.24 -26% Q4 '17 $7.33 -34% Q3 '17 $7.74 Q2 '17 $7.76 Q1 '17 $9.84 Q4 '16 $11.03

Source: Schwab earnings reports

RPT = revenue per trade

To be frank with readers, I wish there was a bigger history of this metric from Schwab's quarterly earnings report, but I just began tracking it on the Schwab valuation spreadsheet.

Readers can see the big drop in early '17 which presumably was started when Fidelity cut their commission rate, and then Schwab matched it and then Schwab went right to $4.95 a trade within a few weeks of all this, to maintain their price and cost leadership within the sector.

Fidelity is a private company so we can't know what is happening internally, but my own opinion is that this "RPT" (revenue per trade) will eventually makes its way close to zero.

Fidelity's recent "Zero Funds" offer, which is supposedly a zero expense ratio offering of market mutual funds is an interesting concept and is likely where the discount trading market is headed anyway.

Investors can trade an offering of Schwab ETF's that are commission free too.

The Chart:

This monthly chart shows Schwab trading as high as $50-$52 in early 1999, and then the stock rallied to $44-$45 in April of 2000 and then $40 in August of 2000, and then the stock came completely apart.

It was in the early 2000s that Schwab shifted the business model to asset-gathering, which has allowed the discount broker to recover from the two brutal bear markets of 2001-2002 and 2007-2008.

My own opinion - and other technicians might disagree - the $45 level is a key level for Chuck. It's not great the stock couldn't hold the $50-$52 level or the parabolic print from 1999 but $45 is the next key level, where I would rethink the current client weighting of the stock.

Table 5:

Valuation:

3-yr avg exp EPS gro rate 13% 3-yr avg exp rev gro rate 9% 3-yr avg P.E 15x Price-to-revenue 6.6x Price/book 3x Price/Cash-flow 17x Price/Free-cash-flow 19x ROE 15% ish Free-cash-flow yield 5% Div yield 1% Credit rating A2 / A Mstar "fair value" est $57 Mstar moat wide

Cash-Flow data as of 6/30/18 10-Q (not out yet for Q3)

Summary/Conclusion:

The looming or ongoing price war with Fidelity can put a wet blanket over Schwab's stock: When the commission rates were dropped or cut in half in early 2017, Schwab (the stock) sold off immediately and then recovered later in the year.

The primary metric readers should focus on is that Schwab is the leader in assets under management for the sector and the category, and at least according to Morningstar they are the cost-leader so in my opinion, Schwab will continue to have the edge, both in valuation and execution or what is traditionally called "best-in-breed."

In the interests of full-and-fair disclosure, I am a small advisor which custodies all client assets at Schwab, so Chuck has been my only client custodian for 23 years. While they have no doubt wanted to cut me off many times over those years, the fact is I chose Schwab because of the quality of the brand and the branch network, since clients can always access a branch pretty easily, as well as the fact that during the Tech collapse in the early 2000s and then again in 2008, Schwab's credit rating never wavered or was materially downgraded. Unlike the bigger part of the Financial sector, Schwab's capital stability was never questioned.

The biggest negative I've noticed with Schwab since the 2009 market recovery is the dilution and the failure of Chuck to repurchase any shares despite the stable and growing capital position. Thus, it was very interesting and comforting to read in a Jefferies note in late September '18 that "higher dividends and buybacks appear to be priorities as the bulk transfer opportunity winds down. When the bulk opportunity is completed sometime in 1h '19, Schwab's excess capital will begin to build quickly. As of the end of Q2 '18, SCHW's Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 7.6% well above its 6.5% - 7% target range. With M&A's likely not a significant factor in our view, buybacks are poised to be the primary use of excess capital." (That is VERY good to hear, and long overdue in my opinion.)

Street consensus is still looking for 13% revenue growth and 17% EPS growth in 2019, versus the 16x multiple currently on the stock. A case can be made that the stock looks very attractive here on a PEG (P/E-to-Growth) basis and despite it being a metric not typically being associated with Financials (primarily the banks, but it has some applicability to Schwab and the discount brokers since -like the exchanges - the business models have operating leverage) Schwab sports a 5% free-cash-flow yield as of June '18 (and the Q3 '18 10-Q is not yet out, as of this weekend.)

Oakmark's Bill Nygren recently took a position in the stock too. That's quite an endorsement for Chuck.

Morningstar has a pre-tax profit margin target of 48% for Schwab, but I bet that metric gets to at least 50%, maybe more. While the management fee waiver has run its course and those fees have now been recovered, the next significant catalyst for Chuck could be the share repurchase program, and given the 5% free-cash-flow yield, the first program could be sizable. (Per the Jefferies note, investors might not hear of the share repurchase plan until February '19, but the Street consensus estimates should start factoring that into numbers by the February update.)

Schwab could see $60 by the end of 2019, if we don't see a nasty equity bear market. Chuck is the dominant asset-gatherer in the millennial version of this bull market.

