SuperMicro: Grey Clouds Are Clearing Up

I have previously called for a retraction of the Bloomberg stories and I got a powerful ally today, as Tim Cook also called on Bloomberg to retract their story.

I have previously expressed some skepticism towards Bloomberg's two recent articles alleging hacked spy chips from China were inside SMCI hardware that shipped to US customers.

I've written about Super Micro (SMCI) several times in the last 2 months: here, here, and here, in chronological order.

The only commonality among my prior articles is that in each I expressed my bullishness on SMCI, which, at each of these times, was seeing its stock being sold off for one reason or another.

In my most recent article I specifically address the claims from the recent Bloomberg articles alleging hardware 'hacks' originating from china. I'd encourage reading my article from last week as background. In it, I had suggested that after the first Bloomberg article had been fairly quickly denied/rebutted, Bloomberg should have considered a retraction:

So what did they do? Did they retract their story? Sadly no, they doubled down...with one source from a tiny unknown company. With zero additional fact-checking cited. The most telling to me is that they did not even claim to check with the "major U.S. telecommunications company" that was supposedly victimized by this latest hack. ... This is where this story becomes surprising to me. While last week's story seemed to make no sense to the engineering community, it at least claimed to be well-investigated and sourced (17 sources, years of work). This story claims specifically to be investigated for no more than 4 (four) days with a sole (1) source. Why was Bloomberg in such a rush to get this poorly-sourced article out? Source: CVC Research October 10 article

More Recent Developments (Past 24 hours)

Within the last day, we saw three further positive developments for SMCI relating to this story:

#1 News that Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence went on record as saying:

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told CyberScoop on Thursday that he’s seen no evidence of Chinese actors tampering with motherboards made by Super Micro Computer, becoming the latest national security official to question a Bloomberg report that stated the company was the victim of a supply chain hack. “We’ve seen no evidence of that, but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Coats told CyberScoop. “We haven’t seen anything, but we’re always watching.”

#2 Next, we had a story from Bloomberg reporting that Super Micro had sent a letter to some Senators denying the Bloomberg allegations:

While we are not necessarily reading anything into this, it is under a different byline (Steven Dennis) than the other Bloomberg SMCI stories. See screenshots from the Oct 4 and Oct 9 Bloomberg stories below:

I have no way of knowing why the author on this latest SMCI article is different than the prior two pieces. I find it interesting, but at this point I'd just be speculating in trying to read anything further into this.

#3 Most interestingly, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook publicly called for a retraction of the story published by Bloomberg. This falls into the category of if he's (Tim Cook) lying this could be a big deal! But why put yourself on the line unless you believe what you're saying? There's zero upside, in my opinion, to Tim Cook effectively defending Super Micro here unless he's simply feeling comfortable refuting misinformation. He didn't have to put his neck on the line for SMCI, but he did. While Cook is high profile, Apple had already officially denied the story in conjunction with the original Oct 4 story release before Tim Cook made these comments. But having someone this high profile, not just disputing the contents of an unfavorable article, but actively calling for a retraction, is something that I find very notable. Cook didn't just say the Bloomberg SMCI story was false. He deemed it so false that he is requesting Bloomberg retract the entire story!

When we've seen any and all named parties involved in the two recent stories dispute the narrative that Jordan Robertson has published twice now through Bloomberg, one has to wonder, could there be other motives here? There are stories such as this from Business Insider a few years back that could represent one possible motivation for any Bloomberg reporter:

Again, this a *possible* motivation. I am not necessarily saying it applies here, but in my opinion the reporting of this story simply doesn't add up. My concern is purely with the seemingly false info that has been fed to the market from Bloomberg regarding SMCI.

Obviously the 2 Bloomberg stories had a substantial impact on SMCI stock.

Based on available data at this point, there is much reason to doubt the accuracy of the two Jordan Robertson Bloomberg stories.

After the latest call from Tim Cook, I think Bloomberg should probably just fold their hand; they were holding a 2-7 off-suit anyway. A retraction should be coming, as Cook suggested. There was a lot amiss here.

Risks (to the Long Thesis)

I won't rehash the full set of potential risks that should be considered which I previously discussed in a prior article here. But I will say that the key risks as I see them now are:

1) The hack allegations prove to have merit which becomes detrimental to SMCI's business.

Given the widespread pushback the Bloomberg stories have seen, I think it's far more likely we see a retraction from Bloomberg before we see this have a materially negative impact on SMCI's business.

2) Egregious accounting fraud comes out (the company had been delayed on its filings for a year+ now)

This is the biggest overhang, in my opinion. And I don't have any idea how this turns out. Most of the time its relatively innocuous, but, at the same time, it's a risk that I incorporate in my $25 price target.

Conclusion

The first Bloomberg allegations regarding Super Micro's hardware from Oct 4 and the later ones published Oct 9 have contributed substantially to the decline in Super Micro (SMCI) stock from $21 to $14, a 33% decline since immediately prior to the first related Bloomberg article. As it becomes increasingly transparent that there are serious credibility issues with the Bloomberg reporting that is largely responsible for the stocks's recent decline, I expect the stock to revert to roughly where it was before the Bloomberg allegations, ceteris paribus.

This represents +50% upside to current levels, and I would not be surprised to see this move happen quickly. This would get the stock back into the neighborhood of fair value which I peg around $25 today. However, a potential Bloomberg retraction would most likely cause me to revise that price target upwards, which isn't something I've done, as of yet.

