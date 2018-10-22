Takeaways From The Skechers Quarter

We like the company especially for the cash it generates.

While international growth is slowing down, there is still plenty of that left, and even domestic performance has still mileage.

While it's always a little hard to see the forest through the trees, given that the company has so many moving parts, we think the overall picture is still attractive.

We have Skechers (SKX) in our SHU portfolio already for a year and it has been an up and down experience. However, most recently in late July, we argued that there was another buying opportunity in the company's shares when they crashed in response to Q2 earnings, and after the Q3 earnings, we seem to be on a more solid footing:

It's always nice to have a multiple-year overview of the company:

SKX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This overview clearly depicts what is a main problem for investors, the actual decrease of net earnings, which is supposedly the result of investments in growth. You also see that EBITDA has held up much better, so this warrants some investigation (see below).

Q3 Results

Skechers always produces a host of figures depicting developments in the multiple segments and territories, here is a quick overview (Q3 figures, y/y change):

Revenues $1.175B +7.5% (8.5% on a constant currency basis).

EPS $0.58 (6 cents above expectations, despite a 2-3 cent currency headwind).

Gross margin 47.9% (+40 basis points).

Operating margin 10.5%.

Segments:

Domestic wholesale -3%.

Average price decreased 4.4% ($1.03).

Domestic wholesale margins +110 basis points.

International wholesale is 45.2% of sales, +11.8% (of which, International joint venture +22.9% and International distributor 11.6%).

International retail is 10.3% of sales.

China (distributor + joint venture) +21.9% or 5.6M pairs, 793 Skechers stores, and 2340 points of sale.

Company owned global retail +10.6% (+8.1% domestically, 15.7% international, the latter 17.7% constant currency).

Same-store sales +3% domestic, -0.8% international, 1.9% overall.

Domestic e-commerce +15%.

What sticks out

Management summing it up on the Q3CC:

The most impactful quarterly sales gains came from our joint ventures led by China, company-owned global retail business and our international distributors.

A few more points:

Sales came in a little lower than expected, part of this was forex headwind ($11.84M according to the 8-K).

Despite being the biggest contributor to growth, international sales also disappointed slightly, but there wasn't one place, in particular, that stood out.

While US domestic wholesale declined, management is still confident for a Q4 recovery, guiding an increase in the high singles or even low doubles. That would be quite a change of fortunes if domestic wholesale now turns out to be a significant growth driver even if just for the quarter.

Same-store international comps were down in Q3 just a tad (-0.8%), but they were coming off from very substantial gains previously, then there were some discretionary spending cuts in Europe and of course, the forex headwinds. Management argues it will turn around in Q4.

US comps were actually up 3% which we consider a very strong performance in the difficult retail climate, as management admitted that mall traffic is declining and the company isn't immune to that.

SG&A came in $20M below expectations (see below).

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company believes it will achieve sales in the range of $1.100 billion to $1.125 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.25.

CapEx will be $20M-25M. Revenue last year in Q4 was $970.59M, so the guidance represents 13.3%-15.9% growth, which is quite an acceleration, based on:

Domestic wholesale growing high-single digit or low-double-digit growth.

China Singles' Day.

The Chinese Singles' Day promises to be quite something, in response to an analyst (Q3CC):

We did more than 1.4 million pairs I think last year somewhat more. And we are thinking significantly higher than that this year than your number.

The number the analyst was throwing out was 2M pairs, so if that comes in significantly higher than that it's quite a growth story. European growth should also come back a bit as the difficult comps ease.

Tariffs

With China as their biggest growth market, one might, at first sight, be inclined to see trouble here, until you realize that more than half of their shoes are actually produced in China.

Also, US imports from China are not yet impacted, but this is likely to change in the next round of tariffs. Management argues they can flexibly shuffle production to other locations and have increased capacity outside of China.

So, this doesn't seem to be a major worry. Management even argued that they have considerable pricing power and that the Chinese currency itself is a bit of a moving target.

Margins

SKX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Several observations:

Gross margins are trending higher over the years.

The decline in gross margin was mostly due to the forex headwind (about 40 basis points).

But non-GAAP gross margin was actually up (from 47.5% a year ago to 47.9% in Q3) on favorable product mix and pricing domestically.

Operating margins are quite variable but don't trend.

Operating margins closely correlate with EBITDA margins.

The latter is no surprise, of course, ad EBITDA is simply another measure of a company's operating profitability before non-operating expenses (interest) and non-cash charges (depreciation and amortization).

The real surprise was this:

SKX General and Administrative Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

SG&A came in at $445M, $20M below expectations with the surprise in the selling expenses:

Selling expenses were flat in dollar terms at $90.1M (7.7% of sales).

G&A were up $37.8M (+11.9%) to $354.7M to 30.1% of sales (up from 28.9%).

Here is what management had to say about this (Q3CC):

So, our top line was a little lower than expected. We had completed a bigger piece in the previous quarter of our expansion in China. So in watching overall, as we have said in the past, we are getting close to that inflection point, where we built a significant amount of infrastructure and depending on what we see for growth will be the determinant for how we will have to invest certainly in advance of some big growing quarters.

It's a little cryptic, but it seems to argue that they invest in sales according to the opportunities they see in front of them. Given the law of large numbers, Chinese growth (while still very good) is declining, so they seem to be taking their foot off the accelerator just a bit.

Cash

The company produces solid amounts of cash flow although the Q3 figures aren't in the graph:

SKX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

So, we have to approximate the cash flow from the changes in the balance sheet:

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments ended the quarter at $959.8M, up a whopping $223.4M or 30.3% from the start of the calendar year.

It's also up $72.1M from the end of Q2 when cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $887.7M, and this despite $92M in share buybacks, suggesting free cash flow was $164.1M in Q3, pretty impressive.

The cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments held at the end of Q3 amounts to $6.14 per diluted share. Long-term debt is $69.8M, down a little from $71.4M last year.

What are they doing with all that cash? Buying back shares (1.4M in Q3 for roughly $40M) there is $92M to go in their buyback program.

CapEx

They need cash for expansion as well. CapEx was $36M in the quarter (Q3CC):

of which $12 million was related to 13 new company-owned domestic and international store openings and 6 store remodels, $13.5 million to support our international wholesale operations and $8.2 million for expansion at our domestic distribution center.

Apart from the opening of new (company owned) stores (and remodeling of others), they have a number of projects in the pipeline:

China; distribution center, which should start this quarter, will be finished in 15-18 months and take in excess of $100M.

Europe; expanding automation capacity, probably starting in Q1 next (fiscal) year and will take 7-9 months and roughly $30M.

US; expanding automation capacity, but nothing is decided here.

Valuation

SKX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analyst expects FY2018 EPS to come in at $1.73 rising to $1.94 next year, giving the shares a forward multiple of just over 15.

Conclusion

The company has so many moving parts that it is at times a little difficult to see the forest through the trees. What is clear is that growth is slowing down.

The US market seems pretty saturated and while we have bursts of growth (like the one they are expecting in the present quarter), it's only likely to grow low single digits longer-term.

They might get more mileage from shifting more to their company-owned shops and e-commerce at home still, but the main growth story is international.

It's inevitable that the high international growth figures of a few years back have come down as the company has established larger positions in the big markets, most notably China.

But the growth there is still quite exciting, as their expectations for Single's Day testify, and there are still other big growth markets left where their penetration is low, like India.

While we have a year ahead of significant CapEx, the company has an abundance of cash to deal with that and then some. And what is becoming clear is that with the growth slowdown also comes a sales effort slowdown, allowing margins to recover.

So while the different moving parts in different quarters are likely to provide plenty of volatility in the shares, we think the longer-term picture is still very attractive, especially given the cash generation.

