Home Depot Is A Buy At These Levels

Investment Thesis

Fresh off another week of slowing housing data, Home Depot (HD) stock has been under pressure and has recently crossed to negative territory for the year being down roughly 5%. The stock had a nice run up to $214 in mid-September, but has since fallen 15% since that time. Though housing is slowing, we believe the once hot sector is merely settling into a normal growth path the sector is accustomed to seeing, which will continue to bode well for the home improvement sector. In addition, with untapped home equity at an all-time high, consumers will turn to home improvement projects they have been holding off on. We are still positive on the growth HD offers, but at the same time, we are just as excited on the dividend growth they provide. Currently trading at just 17.5x forward earnings, we feel this home improvement leader is worth a second look for a spot in your portfolio.

Fresh Off Same-Store Sales Comps of 8%

Home Depot has long been the industry leader in the home improvement industry, followed closely by Lowe’s Companies (LOW). LOW has been in the headlines as of late due to their management change, as new CEO Marvin Ellison is now at the helm. This was seen as a quality hire by Lowe’s, as prior to his tenure as JCPenny’s CEO (JCP), Mr. Ellison was a 12-year veteran of none other than Home Depot. Stacking up earnings metrics between the two-home improvement giant’s over the years, you will see there is a clear winner in this race, and it’s HD. Let’s take a look at their recent quarterly results.

Chart created by author using 10-Q data

Home Depot reported Q2 earnings that crushed analysts’ expectations. The company enjoyed the perks of a warmer start to summer during the recent quarter, leading to better than expected results. With the warmer start to summer the company saw a larger number of customer transactions, which increased 3% compared to prior year. Not only did the company enjoy a higher number of customer transactions, but their customers were also spending more, as the average ticket grew 5% compared to the same period last year.

EPS grew 35.6% during the quarter, which was a huge beat on wall street, as analysts expected EPS of $2.84. Revenue also beat analysts’ expectations by a wide margin, reporting revenue of $30.46 billion, growth of 8.4% from prior year, compared to expectations of $30.03 billion. The area we were most surprised by was the reported 8% growth in same-store sales. Wall Street was only expecting growth of 6.6%.

Photo Credit

The company continues to make great strides in e-commerce and their buy online pick-up in store options. Online sales grew 26% during the most recent quarter with increased traffic. Of all the online sales made, 47% are picked up in stores. Many stores across the country have begun installing pickup lockers to make the transaction easier and more efficient for buyers.

Housing Beginning To Normalize

As the housing market continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace than we have seen the last few years, we are still confident housing will continue to be a tailwind for the company rather than a headwind. There is no doubt about it that the housing market has been growing at a strong pace for sometime since our last recession, and the growth has been stronger in certain coastal markets such as Washington and California. We see the housing market beginning to slow down to a normal pace, which will continue to benefit the home improvement industry because the fact of the matter is, the supply is still well below historical lows and inventory levels are still low.

In 2007, when the housing market last reached its previous highest point, supply levels were much different than they are now. This is one reason we still believe housing will be fine for the next couple of years. As of September, according to the National Association of Realtors, housing inventory is up 2.7% from a year ago. However, September was the third straight month of declining inventory, which could partly be due to seasonal factors. Until supply levels begin to change, we expect the housing market to continue its upward trajectory. In addition, management continues to have a positive outlook of the economy and particularly the home improvement space.

Photo Credit

Investing in the home improvement space, this will be something to keep an eye on as we progress through the remainder of the year and into 2019. As for housing prices, Zillow is forecasting a 6.4% rise in housing prices over the course of the next 12 months. Here is a look at the forecast for the next 12 months:

Source: US Housing Market Predictions

Untapped Equity At An All-Time High

Another reason we believe the home improvement space has more tailwinds than they do headwinds is due to the strong housing market gains over the past couple of years that has led to current homeowners building equity. In fact, per CNBC, untapped home equity is at an all-time high of $14.4 trillion. With the continued rise in interest rates combined with growing housing prices, consumers will turn to their untapped equity for home improvements. This in turn will obviously be positive for the home improvement sector. Now we do understand consumers can tap their equity for items unrelated to home improvements, like paying off credit card debt or student loans, but the new tax roles favor Home Depot. As of 2018, new tax rules only allow interest from home equity loans to be deducted if the money is used to buy or improve a house, up to $750,000.

Photo Credit

Take Advantage Of The Recent Pullback

Based on a 15% pullback in the stock the past month, we believe the stock is a quality addition to your portfolio for a number of reasons. The first reason being the current valuation. Currently, with Home Depot trading at $179.85, which translates into a ttm P/E of 21.2x. Over the course of the last five years, HD stock has traded at an average P/E of 23x, so the stock appears slightly undervalued from that point. The angle we like right now is where the stock is now trading from a forward P/E standpoint of only 17x. Over the last five years, the lowest P/E the stock traded at was 19x.

Looking at the valuation from a dividend standpoint, the current yield of 2.29% is well above the stocks five-year average of 2.10%. This is an angle we like to look at when dividend raises are not sporadic, which is the case at HD. Along the same lines, we like the growth the stock offers in itself, but we also love the growth in the dividend going forward. Free cash flow continues to show growth for the company, growing an average of 13% per year over the last five years. This is an important piece of the dividend growth puzzle, as free cash flow is imperative to a growing dividend. From a payout ratio standpoint, the company currently sports a payout ratio of only 49%, which implies plenty of room for future growth.

Let’s take a look at the FAST Graph for the stock:

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see in the FAST Graphs chart above, the pullback is offering an opportunity for investors that have been waiting to get in this home improvement leader.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, we still believe in the home improvement leader going forward despite the recent “negative” housing data. As we stated above, we do not view the recent slowdown in sales and starts to be negative, but rather a normalization of the space. In addition to being bullish on the home improvement space going forward, we feel the 15% pullback in the last month is merely a buying opportunity for investors. Not only can you invest in a quality company with solid growth prospects, but you will also receive a high-quality dividend growth stock.

Note: We hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow us and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Note: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. We have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and we ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.