Novartis: More Gains To Come

Novartis (NVS) has now broken back up through $87 a share on the back of a strong third quarter earnings announced by the company last week. We wrote in a recent article that we would be holding Novartis through any potential downturn in equities. The reason being its fundamentals. Remember the stock market is essentially a market of stocks.

Any company with strong forward-looking fundamentals which is operating in a growing sector should over time be able to withstand elevated volatility in the main indices. We continue to believe the biotech sector will continue to go from strength to strength. Suffice to say, Novartis is back up to its early October highs whereas the S&P 500 is still around 170 handles off its 3rd of October high.

Novartis's Q3 numbers were strong in that the firm reported 6% sales growth which led to an increase in the top line guidance for this fiscal year. This is encouraging as innovation seems to be really showing up in the numbers. Cosentyx grew by $194 million and hit $750 million in the quarter. Entresto actually more than doubled its sales over a rolling quarter period and hit $271 million in sales in Q3. The 37% sales increase of Cosentyx is a distant memory from the sequential decline we saw in the first quarter of this year. Management has always been confident in the growth curves of both of these innovative medicines.

The re-acceleration of these medicines we saw in the third quarter was the defining factor for the guidance hike. Sales growth such as this is crucial for the company in that it will enable the company to continue to invest in itself through bolt-on acquisitions and more innovation. We have consistently stated that this industry is all about respective free cash flows which can then fuel pipeline growth. It is all about the numbers and how many reputable late stage pipeline candidates companies can have all the time at their disposal. Here we continue to believe Novartis has an edge over its competitors.

Cosentyx and Entresto will be supported by the likes of Aimovig, Kisqali and Lutathera. Sustained growth of recently launched drugs is crucial. Why? Well, besides the aspect of growing cash flows being needed for sustained investment, Novartis also has the likes of Gilenya and Afinitor coming off patent shortly which will temporarily adversely affect the numbers. Both of these brands brought in around $4.7 billion in sales last year which was almost 10% of the top line take. Gilenya has protection somewhat in the form of a patent decision but we expect more competition to enter this area in the not too distant future.

This is why the likes of Kisqali needs to be able to take up the mantle in case we get another slowdown in Cosentyx. Kisquali sales rose by almost 200% to $72 million as Q3 gave birth to multiple launches in emerging growth markets as well as numerous European countries. Although sales may be still under $100 million per quarter, we believe the growth rate will remain elevated due to ample runway for reimbursements in multiple markets worldwide.

Vasant Narasimhan has continued to be aggressive concerning bolt-on acquisitions with the purchase of Endocyte for $2.1 billion. The goal here is to secure a radiogland therapy in the prostate cancer space (Lu-PSMA-617). Phase 2 results came back very strong which is why Narasimham is bullish on the therapy as it moves through its phase 3 trials.

If everything goes well, we could be looking at a viable therapy by 2021, which would definitely be a blockbuster due to the high unmet need. However, even if the Phase 3 trials of Lu-PSMA-617 are not successful, NVS has intentions to move the product through different lines of prostate cancer in an attempt to find other breakthroughs.

To conclude, we reiterate our stance that we like the direction where Vasant Narasimhan is taking Novartis at present. As long as we see sustained growth in the Innovative Medicine segment (where the margins are), we see the firm continuing to be aggressive with bolt-on acquisitions which has to lead to breakthroughs over the long term. Sales growth will fuel these acquisitions as well as the sizable research and development budget. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.