Valtech IPO: Almost 13% Y/Y Revenue Growth

The fact that Valtech is controlled means that the Board of Directors could be non-independent. The directors could take decisions to benefit SiegCo SA, damaging the interests of other shareholders.

Goodwill and other intangibles comprise of 30% of the assets, which may worry certain investors. With this in mind, impairment risk seems quite significant.

Selling shares at an EV/Forward Revenue ratio of 0.54x, Valtech seems undervalued as compared to other peers like Luxoft and Globant.

The company has been able to seduce big and small clients. Some of them are well known. Audi, L’Oreal, Henkel AG, Comcast, and Westcon collaborate with Valtech.

Showing 13% y/y revenue growth and CFO of €7 million in 2017, Valtech (NASDAQ:VTEC) seems a stock to be followed closely after the IPO goes live. The company also seems undervalued as compared to other peers. The EV/Forward Revenue ratio is equal to 0.54x, while other peers are trading at 1-4x sales. With that, there are several risks. Goodwill and other intangibles comprise of 30% of the assets, thus impairment risk is significant. Finally, the company is a controlled entity, which some investors may dislike.

The underwriters leading the IPO are large investment banks, which says a lot about the company. Many investors will be attracted by Valtech because of this feature. Read their names below:

Business

Founded in 1993 and incorporated in London, Valtech helps medium and large organizations transform their business to enter the digital age.

Thanks to the combination of data-driven solutions which assess the experience of consumers and help them deliver products and services with increased time-to-market and scalability, Valtech has been able to seduce big and small clients. Some of them are well known. Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY), Comcast (CMCSA), and Westcon collaborate with Valtech.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had 39 offices based in 16 countries, which seems beneficial. It seems to be trying to work for clients all over the world. With that, it has large amount of clients in Europe. In 2017, 79.2% of the revenue came from Europe, which may not be ideal. If there are political issues in this region, the revenues of Valtech could decline. Let's tell it like this, the company was not able to diversify. 14.0% of the revenues are made in North America, while 2.4% of the revenues are from Asia-Pacific. The image below provides further details:

It seems very beneficial that Valtech works for a very different industry. The activities seem to be very well diversified. The most relevant sectors for Valtech are Retail, Automotive and Financial Services with 29.8%, 15.3% and 10.0% of the total revenues respectively. The table below provides further details:

In terms of collaborations with other IT companies, Valtech is not alone. Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE), Salesforce.com (CRM) and other big companies are helping Valtech assist its clients. The image below was taken from the company's website:

Employees

As of June 30, 2018, the company had 2,416 employees. Getting to know where they are located seems interesting. The table below provides further details in this matter.

It is interesting that 177 employees are working from Ukraine, and 518 employees work from India, where the salaries should be quite reduced.

Balance Sheet: The Financial Situation Seems Stable

As of December 31, 2017, the balance sheet shows goodwill of €46.4 million and intangibles of €20.0 million. Both comprise of 30% of the assets, which may worry certain investors. Keep in mind that accountants could impair these assets, which could lead to share price depreciation in the future. Cash on hand is significant, equal to €61.7 million. Assuming 40.54 million shares outstanding after the IPO, cash per share will be equal to €1.52. The image below provides the list of assets:

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.39x, the balance sheet seems stable. As of December 31, 2017, long-term borrowings were equal to €74.4 million, while short-term borrowings equaled €4.2 million. It does not seem a large amount of debt. The cash on hand is almost sufficient to pay these debts.

The list of contractual obligations does not seem worrying either. As of December 31, 2017, the company should pay a total of approximately €29.3 million. The image below provides further details:

Use of Proceeds

The prospectus does not provide specific information on the use of the proceeds from the IPO. The company says that besides creating a public market for the shares, it needs money to increase its financial flexibility and visibility. However, many investors will recognize that this is boilerplate text. Read the following lines for further details:

Almost 13% y/y Revenue Growth And CFO of €7 million in 2017

Investors will appreciate the income statement more than the balance sheet. Revenues grew by 12.45% y/y, amounting to €233.69 million in 2017. Additionally, the gross margin seems large. Total gross margin in 2017 was equal to €79.3 million. Furthermore, the company also reported operating profits of €9.2 million, €13.19 million and €9.9 million in 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

With that, it is also very important to point out that the company is fighting to remain positive. Valtech reported restructuring costs of more than €1.3 million in 2017 and 2016, while restructuring costs in 2015 were only €0.9 million. The net income was not positive in 2017, equal to -€1.45 million. But it was positive in 2016 and 2015, equal to approximately €4.1 million and €5.4 million respectively.

The cash flow statement is also interesting. Valtech should be appreciated by value investors. After three years of positive cash flow from operations, its CFO was equal to €7 million in 2017. Take a look at it:

Valuation

With 40.54 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $15 per share, the expected market capitalization should be equal to $608 million. The cash on hand after the IPO is expected to be €123.8 million. Additionally, the total amount of debt is expected to be €78.8 million. With these figures in mind, the net debt equals -€45 million or approximately -$51.6 million. Summing the market capitalization and the net debt, the total enterprise value equals $556 million. The image below provides further information on the expected valuation:

Assuming 13% revenue growth, forward revenue of €263 million or $301 million seems reasonable. Using this figure, the EV/Forward Revenue ratio is 0.54x. Using Forward Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million, the EV/Forward EBITDA is 22x. The table below provides further details on the current Adjusted EBITDA, which grows at about 4.3% y/y:

The prospectus reads that the following companies compete with Valtech:

Globant (GLOB), with 7K employees, enterprise value of $2.04 billion, revenue growth of 32%, and a gross profit margin of 37.75%, trades at 4.32x sales with negative EBITDA.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) with 26K employees seems too large to be comparable with Valtech.

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT), with 13K employees, enterprise value of $1.18 billion, revenue growth of 11.46%, and a gross profit margin of 32.73%, trades at 1.29x and 11.66x EBITDA.

Accenture plc (ACN) with 425K employees is too large to be comparable with Valtech.

IBM (IBM), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) are also too large.

With this information in mind, the company seems a bit undervalued as compared to GLOB. Valtech seems to have gross profit margin somewhat similar to that of GLOB. The company does not grow revenues at the pace similar to that of GLOB. With that, GLOB's revenue growth does not seem high enough to justify trading at 4.32x sales. Should Valtech not sell shares at more than 0.54x sales? LXFT is another example. Its revenue growth is less significant to that of Valtech, and it trades at 1.29x, which is more than Valtech's ratio.

Controlled Company

The list of shareholders shows that Valtech has been able to seduce several institutional investors, which seems beneficial. With that, the market may not appreciate that Valtech is controlled by SiegCo SA, which owns an 86.4% stake. The list of shareholders is shown below:

The fact that Valtech is controlled means that the Board of Directors could be non-independent. The directors could take decisions to benefit SiegCo SA damaging the interests of other shareholders. With that, the company notes that the Board of Director as of today is independent. Read the lines below for further details:



Conclusion

With almost 13% y/y revenue growth and CFO of €7 million in 2017, Valtech should interest both growth investors and value investors. In addition, selling shares at an EV/Forward Revenue ratio of 0.54x, Valtech seems undervalued as compared to other peers like LXFT and GLOB. The EV/Forward ratio of Valtech could be higher.

With that, there are several risks that investors should get to know. Firstly, the company is a controlled entity, which investors may dislike. Additionally, goodwill and other intangibles comprise of 30% of the assets, which may worry certain investors. With this in mind, impairment risk seems quite significant.

