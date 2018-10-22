Tesla Faces A Margin Problem In 2019

Now that production has seemed to stabilize a bit for Tesla (TSLA) more than a year after the Model 3 launch, investors are curious as to whether or not the company can be profitable on a sustained basis. Last week, the company launched a new mid-range version of the vehicle that has brought up questions over demand, but today I'll detail why margins next year may be in even more trouble.

Major demand headwinds for Model S and X:

Currently, Tesla's two higher priced vehicles are driving the majority of the company's gross profits. Management's guidance is for production of about 100,000 units of these two models this year, and deliveries should be roughly the same. Things get a bit more interesting next year as the US Federal EV Tax credit drops in half on January 1st, and then is halved again on July 1st. The implications here are even larger for the lower priced model 3, but let's put that aside for the moment.

Unfortunately, the situation is even more dramatic in the Netherlands, where a major tax break is set to expire. A current 4% tax jumps to 22%, meaning the price of a Model S or X jumps quite a bit. So far this year, registrations in the country have boomed thanks to this expiration looming. The chart below shows how 2018 registrations in the first 9 months of the year are already 60% above last year's total.

(*Through September 2018. Source: TMC Europe tracker, seen here)

If we assume that Q4 will be even stronger as the deadline approaches, the Netherlands could be about 8% (or even more) of Tesla's total sales this year. That will help offset some of the lost sales from China due to tariff issues and the trade war, but what happens next year? Tesla could easily lose a few thousand sales from this country, with the US and China headwinds adding pressure. Sure, Tesla can expand to new markets, but that means a much larger incremental cost on the operating line.

A second major item to watch is that we're starting to hit some interesting calendar points. Three year leases from the rise of the Model S in 2015 are starting to expire, as well as the two-year special leases from the second half of 2016 sales push. I bring this up because over the past 3-4 weeks, the EV consolidator site has seen a large jump in US used Model S inventory from roughly 400 vehicles to nearly 1,400 over this past weekend.

This added inventory of used Model S vehicles means that the company is having to discount a bunch of these cars, sometimes quite substantially, which will have a major impact on the margins of the CPO business. It also means that consumers have more of a choice when looking at a Tesla, providing an opportunity to buy an older used version instead of a higher end, high margin vehicle. Having more of these vehicles on hand also means a higher inventory number on the balance sheet, which can hurt cash flow, and Tesla has to find a place to store all of these vehicles.

Finally, let's not forget the impact of increasing competition over the next couple of quarters. Multiple premium offerings are coming to the market, and Jaguar has just recently delivered the first i-Pace in the US, with deliveries really ramping in 2019. So far, that vehicle is starting to do well in Norway, where registrations last week alone were nearly 100 vehicles. As the chart below shows, we're starting to get to the point where the i-Pace could put a meaningful dent into Tesla sales there.

(Source: Norway EV stats, seen here)

What happens with the Model 3:

As the link in my opening detailed, Tesla surprised the market last week when it announced a new $45,000 mid-range model 3 version. This already brought up concerns about margins, given limited savings around the battery in relation to the overall price cut. From that vehicle down to the still pending $35,000 variant, Tesla at most could save $1,500 on the battery (15 kWh at $100 per kWh), but the overall price would drop by $10,000. That likely means the specs will be quite lacking for what consumers might be expecting, as the mid-range version already is a notch down as seen below.

(Source: Tesla Model 3 specs page, seen here)

If Tesla is actually going to produce the Model 3 standard battery version, which some still doubt, it is likely going to have to find a place to really cut costs. Taking out the premium interior and sound features could help, but also limiting the performance quite a bit makes sense. The issue here is that if the specs are too low, say a top speed of 100 mph and maybe a 0-60 time around 7 seconds, are consumers really going to want it?

Remember, the cut in the US tax credit is already going to make the standard battery vehicle more expensive for consumers than they were hoping for. Additionally, the recent disappearance of the fully self driving package from the Model 3 order site raises questions about the future of that highly anticipated feature. There is still no lease option on the Model 3, a deal breaker for some. Finally, with interest rates on the rise, consumers needing to borrow to buy will have to pay hundreds or thousands in added interest expenses over the length of the loan compared to what they would have seen a year or two ago. That could limit overall sales or mean a lower take rate on high margin extras like autopilot.

Tesla's balance sheet and the bottom line impact:

The items I've discussed above mainly come into play when looking at Tesla's gross margins, as the cost of goods sold is the company's biggest expense. The company's operating expenses have also soared as deliveries have ramped up, and we've seen multiple rounds of layoffs trying to drive those numbers down. We've gotten to the point where Tesla's precarious financial situation has likely forced it to cut back a bit on R&D spending, which will impact future products like the Semi, Roaster 2, Model Y, etc.

As we get further down the income statement however, we cannot ignore the impact on interest expenses. With net debt soaring to nearly $9.4 billion at the end of Q2 2018, the company is paying more to service that debt. Beyond certain fixed rate instruments like last year's bond issuance, Tesla also faces a mountain of variable rate debt that is getting more expensive, as I've previously covered in great detail. Unfortunately, as the chart below shows, things are getting worse for the company over time.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here - current rate found here)

In the first roughly three weeks of October, this key lending rate has already risen more than it did in all of Q3 2018. With the notional value of Tesla's swaps coming down in recent quarters, the company is likely more exposed to rising rates than it was in the past. Total interest expenses are rising towards $200 million a quarter, which would be more than a dollar per share of earnings when all is said and done. With more than a billion dollars in debt coming due over the next 6 months, the cash flow situation and balance sheet scenario become something to definitely watch.

Final thoughts:

One of the biggest questions for Tesla surrounding the Model 3 is can the company produce it profitably? We are still waiting to hear if the company popped above the break even point in Q3, but moving along to 2019 brings up a series of headwinds. Major tax break rollbacks in the US and Netherlands could impact Model S sales, along with the rise in competition and pressure from used vehicle sales. Tesla also is promising a $35,000 Model 3 in early 2019, which many believe will be a very low margin vehicle if not a money loser. Finally, the surge in interest rates means more interest expenses, making it harder to hit profitability targets.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.