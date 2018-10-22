Alibaba: The Smaller Pieces

The company is actively investing in itself and has many smaller pieces that hold massive potential for the future.

Alibaba (BABA) has been the focus of many articles lately, mine included. However, I can't help but find myself obsessing over the current market conditions and how BABA fits into it all.

The story is the same. The last six months for BABA has been brutal. The stock continues to get punished as the US-China trade tensions continue. That being said, Alibaba itself is not a direct target from the tariffs. Instead, it is the sellers on Alibaba's platform who have to raise their prices as a result of the tariffs (if affected). This may turn off buyers and decrease revenues (though growth was still strong last quarter). Even though Alibaba has been around for years, it is still a growth stock and not within value stock territory. This is mainly because historically BABA has been given a premium on its earnings, while it is in no way a bargain based on its book value.

Balance Sheet

As of this writing, Alibaba had a market cap of $381 billion (CNY 2,643.47 billion). Meanwhile, assets only total CNY 717.124 billion as of FY18. This is on purpose as Alibaba is a naturally asset-light business. The main products are all online platforms, and the company is now starting to shift into asset-based segments, such as supermarkets and food delivery.

Major increases were seen in cash, properties, and goodwill. The increase in physical properties is due to the expansion of Hema supermarkets and increased warehouses for cloud expansion.

Hema supermarkets have expanded very quickly over the last 2 years. As of July, there were only 7 stores that were open for 1.5 years or longer compared to the total number of 64 stores. These 7 stores averaged RMB 800,000/day in sales with 60+% coming from online sales.

Source: Alibaba

Why is the e-commerce giant pursuing traditional brick-and-mortar? There is a ton of opportunity. The grocery market within China has not modernized completely as the US has. Super/Hyper markets (like Hema) represent >90% of stores in the US, while only composing ~25% of the market in China. As shown below, this is a $660 billion market that is in the process of switching from traditional street markets to modern supermarkets. Combine this with Alibaba's food delivery service (Ele.me) and logistics platform (Cainiao) and Hema potential grows.

Source: Alibaba

The fastest growing section of Alibaba is the cloud services segment. This segment has seen triple-digit YoY growth for multiple quarters. The cloud market is young in China, but it is growing very quickly. In 2015, the market as a whole was only $600 million, with Alibaba representing 83% of that market. The run rate for 2018 was projected at $2.2 billion for Alicloud services.

This is fueled by the increasing need for cloud infrastructure and services. Retailers and financial companies are the most likely to spend on cloud/big data applications and they are increasing their investments. Alicloud also has a major competitive advantage that appeals to businesses - transparency. Alicloud will sell the consumer data it collects from Alibaba platforms to retailers so they can adapt to preferences. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will not do this. This is because Amazon sells its own branded products on its website while Alibaba does not. This creates a better experience for the customer as businesses compete to satisfy.

Alicloud also has exclusive partnerships with many major Chinese companies including private, government, and state-run enterprises like Sinopec, China Post, and the State Administration of Taxation. It is the official cloud service provider for the Olympics until 2028 and it has some major international customers as well including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Philips (NYSE:PHG), and Toyota (NYSE:TM). The company has expanded quickly and now has 52 data centers across 19 countries.

Acquisitions

The company has continued to reinvest in itself, which is a characteristic of a growth stock. Last year, major investments were made in Cainiao Smart Logistics, Intime Retail, and Pony Media. Out of them, Cainiao appears to have the most value-add potential.

Cainiao is a logistics data platform that offers services and supply chain management. Through investing, Alibaba hopes to achieve 24-hour domestic shipping and 72-hour international shipping capabilities. Cainiao will also allow Alibaba to keep an asset-light model and give the ability to control its own logistics network.

Source: Alibaba

Cainiao will be strategic in expanding the shipping capacity of Alibaba by condensing the logistics playing field. Cainiao will take data from Alibaba and send it to the necessary parties in order to create the most efficient shipping path. This involves all stages in shipping including the seller (Alibaba), warehouse (Yintai) and "last-mile" shippers (ZTO).

The goal is to make data the forefront. The platform is meant to connect logistic companies, not compete with them. This benefits the consumer by ending price wars and increasing demand which will keep shipping prices low. There are those who are skeptical, stating:

"...Cainiao's success will actually drive last-mile players into a commodity service as they compete for orders drip-fed to them through the Cainiao Network. Cainiao aggregates Alibaba's massive e-commerce demand and leverages it to drive down prices among last-mile suppliers. As a result, logistics becomes cheaper and more people will use e-commerce, driving up GMV, with Alibaba being the ultimate winner."

In total, Cainiao comprises 5% of total assets. The majority of which is intangible goodwill. As shown below, Alibaba only invested RMB 5.3 billion in 2017, bringing equity ownership to 51% and making Cainiao a subsidiary.

Source: BABA

Cainiao is a money-losing platform (at least at the time of the investment). In 2016, the net loss tripled to RMB 2.2 billion while revenue tripled to RMB 9.4 billion. Now that Alibaba has a majority ownership, the financials of Cainiao will be mixed in with the rest of Alibaba, thus bringing down net earnings. On top of this, Alibaba has also pledged to invest RMB 100 billion in Cainiao from 2018 to 2023.

Conclusion

There are many small parts to Alibaba which can make the company seem overwhelming to analyze. The parts discussed above were just the ones with major potential. There are even smaller parts than these. This would justify a sum-of-the-parts valuation method for BABA stock. Because of the tech-heavy nature of the company, BABA is not an asset-heavy company, making traditional value-undervaluation (determined by book value) inappropriate at the moment.

China as a whole is in a slump, and this is dragging down front-runners like BABA. The company continues to invest in itself and is expanding both domestically and internationally. This provides the unique opportunity to get in on BABA cheap.

