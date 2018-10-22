Walgreens: The Bezos Bottom

Last quarter's results show why Walgreens will continue to succeed regardless of what Jeff Bezos does.

The stock was an incredible buy and we bought on the extreme overreaction.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. fell sharply on news of Amazon's entry into the pharmacy space.

Jeff Bezos is a huge benefactor of value investors. While driving prices lower for all products online has been his primary raison d'etre, he does also extend his philanthropy to helping investors get a good deal. On June 27, 2018, AMZN announced its entry into the online pharmacy space resulting in a full fledged selling of all pharmacy stocks.

At the time, we were able to (with great effort) control our laughter to present this article with the following chart.

We made recommendation to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and CVS health corporation (CVS), with a stronger emphasis for WBA due to valuation. We also suggested that the hype will not even remotely move the needle for Amazon (AMZN) and the stock should be avoided.

WBA Total Return Price data by YCharts

We have definitely enjoyed the last 4 months.

Walgreens' success

WBA reported Q4-2018 results and they surpassed our expectations. WBA delivered rather strong EPS growth at 17.1%.

Source: WBA presentation

WBA's EPS growth was no doubt aided by AMZN's entry into the pharmacy space as the lower stock price allowed WBA to dial up stock purchases. Notice the enormous buybacks which average $64.13 in July.

In case you think that was not very significant, we suggest you contemplate a little longer.

Source: WBA 10-K 2018

WBA essentially bought back 4.2% of total outstanding shares in one quarter.

Breakdown of the results

A key reason for our love of this stock is that the sector is growing so rapidly that it would be hard for an incumbent to have a bad performance.

WBA showed good results in total sales, although comparable sales in the US were weaker in Q4-2018.

The retail section, long hailed as the Achilles' heel of the WBA model, did continue to show deterioration with comparative sales down 1.9% in Q4-2018.

Total sales obviously packed a punch due to acquisition and integration of Rite-Aid (RAD) stores. But clearly the front end slowdown is an ongoing issue. So far however, WBA has continued to use economies of scale to offset this. You can see below that while gross margins have fallen (mainly due to weak retail and increasing lower margin pharmacy sales), selling, general and administrative expense percentages have also trended down.

This trend alongside huge sales increases and share buybacks have kept EPS on a strong upward trajectory. Pure front end retail continues to shrink over time, although it is still not at a point where it can be completely ignored.

Guidance

WBA guided for what was a rather modest growth target of EPS. Just on the basis of the reduced share count at the end of fiscal 2018 and the reduced tax rates (WBA did not get full benefit for fiscal 2018 ending in August), the EPS target should be met on current revenues.

But WBA is also counting $3 billion of share repurchases into the mix. From this we can conclude that management is likely being conservative or that the margin pressure in retail is potentially offsetting stronger revenue trends.

Conclusion

The stock has rallied nicely since our purchases and we do not chase our buys as they run away from us. WBA is still relatively cheap and trades at about 12X 2019 EPS. The free cash flow yield still exceeds 10% and management has shown that they are happy to return excess cash to shareholders. Retail pressures might be a key thing to watch going forward as the current mix is still partially dependent on retail doing modestly well.

WBA continue to differentiate itself and the expansion of the relationship with LabCorp (LH) recently was a step in the right direction.

Walgreens and LabCorp to Open at Least 600 LabCorp at Walgreens Patient Service Centers Strategic collaboration reflects both companies’ focus on providing customers access to affordable in-store health care services DEERFIELD, Ill. & BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 10, 2018-- Walgreens and LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) today announced their mutual commitment to a significant expansion of their LabCorp at Walgreens collaboration. The two companies have agreed to open at least 600 LabCorp patient service centers at Walgreens stores across the U.S. over the next four years, inclusive of the 17 locations that have opened since they first announced their consumer-focused initiative in June 2017. LabCorp at Walgreens locations are currently open in Florida, Colorado, North Carolina and Deerfield, Illinois, serving as an important part of LabCorp’s network of nearly 2,000 patient service centers across the U.S. Consumers and healthcare providers continue to have a positive response to the existing locations, which offer specimen collection services for LabCorp testing in a secure, comfortable environment. The sites are located near the pharmacy area inside the Walgreens store, providing a convenient location for consumers to access important health services and information.

In an otherwise expensive market, WBA shares offer good value. However, we personally will add only if we get a big pullback as there are other more compelling stories out there.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with ideas on how to prepare for the end of this bull market, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: No rating

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.