'Unproductive Idlers:' Asset Allocation Daily

“Dr. Hussman thinks we might lose $20 Trillion (assuming we have done no profit-taking along the way). Mr. Colombo warns us that the apparent good news about improved wealth is actually a bad omen. The Hussman commentary often leads the list of popular articles. Mr. Colombo reports that he has 10 million followers across several different platforms. They are both major, successful forces in the world of market influence. It would be interesting to calculate the market gains since Dr. Hussman first used “overbought, overbullish, and overvalued” and even before he added “obscene.” I’ll take the “over” on $20 Trillion.” (Jeff Miller)

“Rather than wait it out, China would be better advised to follow the approach of South Korea, Mexico and Canada by making concessions to reach an accommodation with the US. Xi could use the G-20 meetings in Argentina next month to offer concessions to Trump centered on three issues: relaxation of joint-venture requirements and other restrictions that limit foreign companies' operational freedom and force technology transfers; a verifiable effort by China to counter intellectual property theft; and time-specific agreements on energy and foodstuff imports that would reduce the bilateral trade surplus vis-à-vis the U.S.” (Mohamed El-Erian)

“[The book’s] thesis is that, as things now stand, AI is becoming an ever-cheaper community that lowers the cost of prediction and will change how businesses operate. But it cannot replace judgment, so human beings will not be sitting around as unproductive idlers.” (Brenda Jubin, review of “Prediction Machines”)

Brenda Jubin’s fascinating review (linked above) of a new book on artificial intelligence informs the debate on the role machine learning will play in the economy. For example, the book’s authors foresee decreasing utility for airport lounges since traffic apps enable travelers to more precisely time their arrival at the airport.

AI is certainly a powerful force. Amazon, for example, uses AI in its powerful product recommendation engine, which is credited with generating 35% of the company’s revenue. Indeed, a friend just told me that he calculated he has purchased items from Amazon on average every three days in the past year. He actually lives modestly and is not a big spender; it’s just that he uses Amazon for everything. When he’s running low on toilet paper, he clicks a button knowing that his Amazon Prime membership guarantees delivery of his order at his office two days later. And so it goes throughout the year, which is why he, like so many observers, believes that Amazon is killing the economy. He noted the closure of so many stores from which he used to purchase items that he now gets via Amazon.

To this situation, I will add my two cents. The first cent is that pain and dislocation are always byproducts of the clash between antiquity and modernity. Many an independent bookshop, to offer the paradigmatic example, since Amazon started as an online bookseller, simply cannot inventory and price books in competition with a provider that has virtually every product but does not pay rent for a retail outlet. That pain does not mean the shop owners will be forever unemployed. To the contrary, they’ll find other work, as agricultural workers did in cities when the industrial revolution mechanized away much of their former activities.

Today, on paper at least, the U.S. unemployment rate is under 4%, near a half-century low, with corporations complaining they can’t meet their recruitment needs. But there’s also reason to suspect that the official statistics don’t correctly illustrate changes in the labor market, including those not counted because they’re not even looking for work, though of working age. So the point here is that change is the one thing history tells us we can definitely expect, and that change involves economic “growing pains” for the displaced.

The second cent is that to the extent that artificial intelligence is funneling workers into the gig economy, people don’t have to be passive victims to this Frankenstein machine-learning monster eating up traditional jobs and incomes. I am referring to the tens of millions of idled workers. One who is idled, inherently, is not needed. But one who is needed possesses the essential ingredient to elevate himself economically.

As Amazon customers know, artificial intelligence offers many advantages. As displaced workers know, it has disadvantages. But there’s no putting that genie back in the bottle, so we must adapt, as mankind has always had to do.

