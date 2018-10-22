Tesla, Universe And Everything?

If Tesla's Q3 results are even close to profitability, the company will have access to any capital it needs while significant legacy competition is more than five years away.

S-Curve disruption of transport from fossil fuel to electricity is clearly underway. Legacy carmakers are facing sales channel problems for coming electric cars while scrambling for enough BEV batteries.

Times are changing. Model 3 is shipping. The Fed is applying brakes to our hot economy. US elections are less than a month away.

With the recent wild swings in the market and turbulence in the Tesla (TSLA) share price, investors are looking for insight into the future of the company and of the stock. Many factors are driving the market for Tesla shares right now, so let's take a look.

Tesla's Model 3 electric car is shipping in volume, at last. Model 3 has been so well received by the market and Tesla has been so successful ramping Model 3 production that over 100,000 Model 3s are on the road. In Q3, Tesla's Model 3 outsold every car in the US market except Corolla, Camry, Civic and Accord. In the US, Tesla outsold all Mercedes cars and SUVs combined in Q3 and nearly knocked off BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well.



The Fed has undertaken to cool the booming US economy by tightening interest rates. Tesla is carrying significant amounts of debt and rising rates will have an effect on the company.

Perhaps the biggest uncertainty facing Tesla investors is the US mid-term election this coming November 6th. A "red wave" election leaving conservative Republicans in even stronger control of America's laws and policies could easily see the end of electric vehicle subsidies and tax credits. It might even foster regulations and taxes aimed to disadvantage electric cars and preserve long-term demand for gasoline fuel. For instance, a steep federal tax might be placed on electric vehicles at initial purchase to offset lost road revenues that would otherwise be collected through fuel tax. Note: the EV tax credit extension bill introduced by Nevada's embattled Senator Dean Heller (R) should be dismissed for the election year ploy that it is.

Coming elections may of course go the other way. A "blue wave" election giving liberals and Democrats more say could see greater emphasis on renewable energy and particularly electric cars and trucks. The $7,500 federal tax credit for electric car purchases might, for instance, be extended for all carmakers past the first 200,000 units sold, made refundable (therefore reaching more prospective BEV buyers) and a similar credit made available for purchasers of Class 5, 6, 7, 8 electric trucks to hasten adoption of clean commercial trucking.

One way or another the coming elections will likely impact the future of electric car makers, including Tesla.

With so many things to ponder, Tesla investors have a lot to think about. It seems that just about everything in the universe will effect Tesla one way or another.

The "S" Curve

When a technology creates a new market or displaces an incumbent technology in an existing market, adoption follows an "S" curve. Initially, the new technology is adopted at a small, but exponentially increasing rate, falling back as adoption approaches saturation. This isn't the case just sometimes. It happens this way every time. And "S" curve adoptions of new technologies have become more rapid in recent decades.

Electric cars using high energy batteries and electronically controlled motors are starting to displace cars powered by internal combustion engines. Adoption of electric cars (and light trucks, SUVs) in the US market will look something like this. The timing of this disruption, based on available sales data, will be discussed shortly.

This transition to electric vehicles will not totally extinguish the internal combustion engine. Not every application can be served by electric cars. Undoubtedly there will continue to be some number of ICE cars sold and of course it will take quite a while for the inventory of ICE cars on the road to wear out, crash or be retired. Internal combustion powered vehicles will be with us for many years but will eventually be relegated to niche applications.

Internal combustion vehicles will still be used for specialized applications.

Tesla's Place in a Transitioning Market

Tesla has been a driving force in the auto industry's transition to electric vehicles. Because Tesla has no legacy ICE products, dealers and long established market share to defend, the company has several advantages over the long established ICE carmakers. In a February 2016 article, I argued that these advantages will allow Tesla to see ~50% CAGR in units sold through 2025.

We now have several years of Tesla sales data with which we can test that 50% CAGR estimate. And, there is data available on total US sales of electric vehicles (pure electric and plugin hybrids) which can be compared to the electric vehicle adoption curve shown earlier.

What is most noticeable when comparing these models with actual sales is that Tesla appears to be doing better than the model, but the overall market adoption is doing worse than expected. Two things are in play here. First, Tesla's 2018 US sales are higher than might be expected because Model 3s are being sold almost exclusively in the US at the moment. As Model 3 deliveries get spread across Europe and Asia, the growth rate of US Model 3 sales will likely slacken.

Second, European manufacturers have been struggling with coming BEV products, but in 2019-2022, multiple BEVs from Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and others are expected that will swell overall electric vehicle sales in the US. It is going to be critical for the legacy carmakers that they get more BEVs into the market, and quickly. Every day that passes sees these established carmakers surrendering market share to Tesla.

BEVs - They can make 'em but can they sell 'em?

Autoline Daily reports that US sales of General Motors' (GM) Bolt electric car were down 41%, with nearly 6,000 unsold Bolts sitting on dealer lots - a 92-day supply. Inventory for Tesla's Model 3? Three days.

This is a significant development that highlights one of the serious hurdles facing legacy carmakers transitioning to electric cars. Dealers selling ICE cars may prove to be a less than effective channel for BEVs.

The Bolt is a very credible electric car with reasonable performance and over 230 miles of range. The car is priced close to the entry configuration of Tesla's Model 3 (which is not yet being built) and Bolt buyers can access the same $7,500 federal income tax credit as buyers of Tesla's more expensive electric cars. This is a case where a legacy ICE carmaker has built a good electric car and offered it at a 'Tesla competitive' price, but can't manage to sell it.

Bolt's problems are two fold. GM held back on building the most compelling BEV their technology and platform might have allowed so these comparatively limited production BEVs would not dramatically outshine the ICE cars in dealer showrooms. And, GM's dealers appear to have largely dropped the ball when it comes to selling the public on the Bolt BEV. These problems have to be fixed if GM is going to succeed in transitioning from ICE to electrically powered cars.

Batteries - The Cobalt Crunch

All the high energy batteries currently used in long range electric cars require the ingredient cobalt, the availability of which is limited. As battery production for electric vehicles has soared, so has the price of cobalt which now costs ~$28 per pound ($62/kg). This is naturally a cost issue for all electric car makers and there is a big push within the battery industry to reduce the cobalt content in electric car batteries. But for legacy ICE carmakers limited cobalt availability places an additional constraint on corporate strategy that does not apply to new entrants like Tesla and to which investors should pay attention.

Established carmakers have established market shares. Companies like General Motors, Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) each sell on the order of ten million vehicles a year. Because it is not possible to ramp battery supply chains fast enough to convert such large production volumes to BEVs overnight, and because some customers will continue to require ICE vehicles, these large established carmakers will have to make both ICE vehicles and BEVs or face losing market share to competitors. Furthermore, if the availability of cobalt is limited, it will be impossible for these carmakers to convert more than a modest fraction of their offerings to BEVs or PHEVs because there will never be enough high energy, cobalt containing batteries to be had.

Limited battery availability forces legacy carmakers to adopt an ICE + BEV coexistence strategy which is ungainly from a marketing perspective and largely cripples these companies' ability to compete directly with Tesla's high performance electric cars.

There is a reason General Motors put the Bolt into Chevrolet showrooms rather than a true Tesla Model 3 competitor. The Model 3 performance version easily out-accelerates the quickest ICE car Chevrolet offers (Corvette Z-06) for about the same price. The Bolt, on the other hand, won't steal the show from the rest of Chevrolet's lineup. It is also why Tesla's Model 3 is outselling every Chevrolet car model in the US while Bolts are languishing on dealer lots.

If not for the cobalt driven battery supply constraint, large carmakers would have more flexibility in their ICE to BEV transition strategy. Were battery availability to be effectively unlimited, and battery costs to fall substantially, large carmakers could pursue a very different, more aggressive ICE to BEV conversion strategy.

With unrestricted availability of affordable electric car batteries, large legacy carmakers would be free to pursue a strategy of near total conversion from ICE vehicles to BEVs - something that is impossible so long as cobalt limits battery supplies. For instance, were General Motors to place a truly Model 3 competitive BEV in Chevrolet showrooms at the expense of cannibalizing their mid-size ICE products, they would have a good chance at taking significant Camry sales from Toyota, especially if Toyota were to arrive late at the BEV party. For GM, stealing sales at large scale from Toyota, Honda (HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), VW and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) would be more lucrative than competing against Tesla.

Investors - and carmakers - are or should be carefully following industry efforts to reduce cobalt content in electric car batteries, because should the cobalt supply constraint be lifted, electric cars will go mainstream with legacy carmakers. This will dramatically change the competitive structure of an electric car market which currently favors Tesla.

Changing Battery Landscape

There are four critical ingredients used in making lithium ion cathode material for electric car batteries: aluminum, cobalt, manganese and nickel. Cobalt is very expensive and the supply is limited. Nickel costs less and is more available than cobalt, but nickel isn't cheap. Manganese and aluminum, on the other hand, are abundant, have many suppliers and cost very little compared with cobalt and nickel. The prices of these ingredients vary day-to-day, of course, so the following graph is only indicative of the relative cost of these ingredients. Furthermore, cathode manufacturers do not generally start with these ingredients in metallic form, but rather as hydroxide, acetate and/or carbonate salts, though the spot metal prices are directly related to the costs of these inputs.

Most long range electric carmakers use batteries made with nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM chemistry cells). Originally NCM cells used equal amounts of these ingredients, but more recently, battery makers are using a mix of roughly 60% nickel and 20% each of cobalt and manganese. Efforts are underway to further reduce cobalt content in NCM cells by shifting to a mix of 80% nickel and 10% each of cobalt and manganese.

Tesla uses a different cell chemistry that replaces manganese with small amounts of aluminum. Cells from Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory already contain less cobalt than future low cobalt NCM cells.

There is more to battery development than simply adjusting material proportions. Battery makers are working to improve the processing of cathode materials (and other components, too) so that more energy can be stored, cells can be charged more quickly and capacity is retained over more charging cycles. A key to these performance and life improvements has been more uniform mixing of cathode material ingredients and processing that produces very uniform crystal structure at nanoscale.

Something important is happening in the cathode materials processing arena. Improved processing has delivered significant gains in material stability and battery cycle life. Improvements have been so great in fact that cathode materials with known good performance that were abandoned due to poor cycle life are becoming viable. Manganese nickel oxide spinel is one such cathode material and is being piloted for use in solid state lithium batteries. Not only is this material cobalt free, it uses a high proportion (75%) of cheap manganese and comparatively little (25%) of costlier nickel.

Tesla currently uses battery cells with the lowest cobalt content, but cobalt free high energy cathode materials are already in pilot production.

These cathode materials have roughly comparable energy storage capability and can be used to make high energy lithium batteries suitable for long range electric cars. The telling difference is in the material cost.

Process improvements and variations in cathode composition are being intensively investigated by all serious players - cathode material suppliers, battery makers and even car manufacturers. A lot of effort is going into NCM 811, the low cobalt variant of the chemistry preferred by most carmakers other than Tesla, but work is being done to enhance the performance and lower the cost of all lithium ion cathode materials.

Most cathode development is being done inside large materials, battery and automotive companies and little information on these efforts is publicly available. Some insight is available via Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF), a small Canadian company that is a "pure play" in cathode materials processing technology. Company presentations offer examples of how improving cathode processing can simultaneously improve performance and lower cost of cathode materials and the batteries these materials go into.

Disclosure: I have been long Nano One for some time. That doesn't mean that you should be, too. Be sure to consult your financial advisor and/or do appropriate due diligence before investing in this or any other very small cap, thinly traded company. Financial and other information about Nano One is available on the Nano One website, here.

Scrambling for Batteries

Volkswagen has committed to buy $48 billion of battery cells through 2025. Assuming a cell price of $150/kWh this is 320GWh, enough batteries for 3.2 million 100kWh electric SUVs or 5.3 million 60kWh BEVs or as many as 12.8 million 25kWh PHEVs. That's a lot of plugin electric cars over the next seven years. If a third of these cars are sold into the US market, it would see ~1-4 million cumulative US plugin sales from Volkswagen through 2025 depending on the mix of vehicles and whether these are pure BEVs or PHEVs.

After 2025, Volkswagen's strategy appears to focus on manufacturing solid state batteries in-house. BMW is pursuing solid state batteries. So is Toyota.

If Volkswagen and other carmakers concentrate on PHEVs, they can keep up with the ICE to electric transition. On the other hand, if legacy carmakers concentrate on long range, all electric SUVs, there won't be enough batteries and more market share will be surrendered to Tesla, at least until cobalt free batteries arrive.

Market share

Right now Tesla is taking market share from legacy ICE carmakers as production and sales of its popular Model 3 accelerate. This will not go on forever. Eventually, the legacy carmakers will get enough batteries to execute wholesale conversion to electric cars, at which point Tesla will begin to see competition. If solid state batteries prove to be the panacea and arrive in 2025 as Volkswagen and other carmakers expect, Tesla sales growth will likely fall off after 2025. Until that time, Tesla should see unit sales growth limited by their ability to produce batteries and cars, and development of new models (Model Y, for instance) as needed to go after more market segments.

It is important investors appreciate two things. First, Tesla does not need to own the entire car market to be highly successful and richly reward shareholders. Second, the high performance, long range and futuristic style of Tesla's cars, combined with the market advantages described, have allowed Tesla to capture sales from the high-end, highest margin customers within vehicle segments where it competes. Having a 10% share of the overall car market is an altogether different thing than having the highest margin 10% of the market. Tesla is on track to achieve the latter, not the former.

Tesla Profitability and Access to Capital

If Tesla continues losing thousands of dollars per car while Model 3 sales ramp to and beyond 5,000 units a week, the game is over and Tesla will soon be no more. Alas, no matter how certain short sellers may be of this outcome, I do not expect it. When we see Tesla's Q3 results, we will know.

If Tesla shows that Q3 was cash flow positive or even close, the shoe will be at once on the other foot. If Q3 is profitable, watch out.

Tesla has the most desirable electric cars. Tesla has the best battery supply chain. Tesla is selling the most electric cars (in the US, for now) and continues to show phenomenal growth. Tesla has structural market advantages over competitors for at least the next six or seven years. If the company is even close to breaking even, markets will eagerly supply all the capital Tesla can use.

All of that said, there are enthusiastic and persistent Tesla shorts who believe the company is doomed, the CEO daft, crippling competition coming, batteries failing, wheels coming off (cars and company) and that the whole thing will soon, very soon, crash and burn.

Because Tesla at once has stellar prospects and an army of detractors, expect the shares to be volatile for a while yet, perhaps through year-end.

