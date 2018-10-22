Hi-Crush: Yield Chasing Gets Punished

Management cannot even predict Q3 one third of the way through with any accuracy. Why would any investor want to own that type of business?

Q3 guidance cut shows that despite claims from management that pricing and volumes would be up, the opposite is true.

Management buys out the IDRs at worse dilution than if they went through the IDR Reset. Shareholders are getting screwed, IDRs are not in the money given Q3 DCF guidance.

Seeking Alpha authors and readers alike bought into the Hi-Crush story. Peak to trough, declines are near 50% in three months.

Investors in Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP), particularly new ones, have been getting a harsh dose of reality over the past several months. Peak to trough declines are now near 50%. If you bought on the distribution increase news, you’ve bought into one of the stocks that has most quickly destroyed investor capital in this market. The announced distribution cut today is big news, alongside the dilution from eliminating the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”). Pricing on those IDRs was terrible. But perhaps most important was that Hi-Crush has reported exactly what the market has said was going to happen: Sequential declines in revenue and blended price in its frac sand products. And you should have known it was coming. At $15.00/share, the risk vs. reward was just not there, a fact I outlined on Seeking Alpha in early August (Hi-Crush: Management Calling A Top With C-Corp Conversion?).

Quick Review

It's not a coincidence in my opinion that the share price peaked after the distribution increase and “Path to C-Corp via IDR Reset” plan was laid into place late in July. Just looking back at coverage on Seeking Alpha in the week after, coverage was rabidly bullish. Many of these contributors had not covered frac sand before or even dabbled in energy. In a world starved for yield, investors have continuously pressed into owning companies that they might not have a clear understanding of.

Greed gets punished, and that happened today. For those who missed the press release, just a quick recap on what has unfolded on October 22:

General Partner (“GP”) is bought out for 11mm units, valued at $96mm or $8.75/unit.

Distribution is cut to $0.225/unit from $0.75/unit.

Q3 revenue guided well below guidance and consensus on pricing and shipped volumes.

Simply put, this is all outright negative. Starting with the IDRs, and despite future cash flow outlook obviously falling, Hi-Crush Partners has diluted unitholders at a worse rate than they would have bore through an IDR reset. Recall from my prior research:

…assuming this reported run rate is correct, 10.4mm units will be issued to reset the IDRs roughly one year from now. This ends up being a more than $150mm payday for the general partner (“GP”) at current stock prices, diluting common stockholders by nearly 12%.

Investors are now getting hit with 11mm units of dilution today. Remember that the IDRs do not even pay out any money to the GP until $0.54625/quarter in payouts. The distribution cut today to $0.225/unit, as well as distributable cash flow ("DCF") guidance, is a clear signal that a payout of that level is nowhere near sustainable in the current market. Is it really worth paying $100mm to have the GP go away when Hi-Crush is currently paying them precisely nothing? Is this really the best deal that can be negotiated (more dilution than if they continued the IDR Reset Path) given the current market? Given the board of directors was chock full of members with conflicts of interest (see all the resignations today), I don’t think this was in the best interest of shareholders. But beyond that, converting to a C-Corp is not going to solve this company’s problems.

But perhaps most importantly, Hi-Crush Partners has done exactly what the market was saying was going to occur, guiding Q3 revenue and quarterly sales volume below consensus. I’d like to call back to the Q2 2018 conference call really quickly to highlight some of management's comments:

And the other is we have not seen any evidence of a slowdown. The data points we have from public companies and our own market insights point to exactly what we've been saying, is that activity growth – and again, I'm emphasizing growth is slowing, but there is still growth versus any decline in an absolute sense.

This call took place on August 1. Now here's the language from the press release today:

The market for frac sand began to soften in early August due to a temporary decrease in completions activity, as reflected by the previously announced reduction in our volume outlook…”

Carefully chosen wording. "Woops, we just missed it by a few days. Sorry guys." Revised revenue forecasts of $212mm and shipped ton guidance of 2.775mm points to both declining pricing and lower sequential shipments from Q2. Once again, from the prior conference call:

I think that's a fair assumption (higher contribution margin per ton). As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we are expecting price increases in the third quarter…

Hi-Crush has spent a lot of time talking about their contract structure, with many analysts cautious given the frequent pricing resets and provisions in place. This shows that these contracts offer limited price protection in a falling pricing market. It also could be a bad sign for future quarters as quarterly contracts reset.

Historically, Q3 has always been more favorable for drilling completions than Q2. This is the first sequential decline from Q2 to Q3 in many years. Despite management’s statements, it's clear that growth is declining in an absolute sense. Perhaps more importantly, investors should be concerned that management couldn’t see the fact that growth and pricing would decline despite having significant visibility into Q3 during the last conference call. Hi-Crush, taking the new guidance at face value, will now have missed shipped volume estimates by 10% for Q3 despite giving guidance one month into the quarter.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is pretty quick and simple today. Is that a business that seems 1) predictable or 2) stable, perhaps two of the most important characteristics in making an investment? If management, who probably has a better sense of this business than anyone, can't predict market pressures reliably, is this a business that you really want to own? Or more importantly, a business that deserves a better valuation than it currently has? Think on that.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.