Durect In PSC: Is DUR-928 A Class Act?

Due to its unique regulatory mechanism((s)) against lipogenesis and cholesterol accumulation, DUR-928 should provide remarkable clinical benefits in metabolic and cholestatic liver diseases.

PSC is an incurable orphan chronic liver disease triggered by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis with inflammation and fibrosis of bile ducts.

DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol, is an epigenetic regulator in Phase 2a clinical trial for the cholestatic liver disease, PSC.

Investment Thesis

Epigenetics is one of the most rapidly expanding fields in biology in the last decade due to its mechanistic regulation of several important cellular functions including cell differentiation and protein synthesis. DUR-928 (25HC3S) is an innovative and the lead investigative epigenetic drug candidate from Durect (DRRX), a small cap ($165M) commercial stage biopharmaceutical company.

DUR-928 is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol that has been mechanistically and functionally designed to antagonize or epigenetically “switch off” the potent pro-inflammatory and pro-apoptotic responses exerted by undue levels of natural oxysterols in human disease processes.

Liver oxysterol receptor or Liver X receptor (LXR) is an oxysterol-regulated nuclear receptor that regulates lipid and cholesterol metabolism. My analysis of the literature has revealed that the sulfated oxysterol, DUR-928, might display antagonistic activity against LXR signaling to reduce lipogenesis. Maintenance of intracellular lipid homeostasis is known to be critical in preventing the development of hyperlipidemia, NAFLD/NASH and atherosclerosis.

Bile acids are synthesized in the liver from cholesterol by a multi-step process and DUR-928 (25HC3S) is known to considerably decrease serum triglyceride and cholesterol levels. For this reason, it is my assessment that DUR-928 could alleviate PSC and NASH by positively altering pathophysiological and biological mechanisms against lipid and cholesterol accumulation, bile synthesis as well as lipid-induced metabolic, oxidative and inflammatory processes that promote these disease states.

What makes DUR-928 double exceptional in my opinion is its epigenetic ability to positively exploit endogenous pathways of oxysterol to drive the resolution of inflammatory, metabolic and apoptotic responses for therapeutic benefit. The ability of DUR-928 to activate and interact with a broad range of nuclear receptors, LXR, FXR and PPAR, is an indication of the extensive and synergistic therapeutic potential of DUR-928 in disease states such as PSC and NASH.

DUR-928 is currently being evaluated in an open label exploratory Phase 2a clinical trial with interim data expected in Q4/2018 and the full top-line data readout anticipated H1/2019.

Addressable Market

PSC has no FDA approved therapeutic options or viable alternatives except surgical interventions such as liver transplantation. The addressable market for PSC is estimated at 60,000 in US and Europe with 52% of the market share originating from North America. However, Asia Pacific and China are expected to experience increased growth in upcoming years due to increasing awareness and high incidence of cirrhosis.

PSC eventually develops into cirrhosis, portal hypertension and hepatic decompensation, in the majority of patients. Several diseases, such as gallbladder, hepatobiliary cancer, colorectal are all associated with PSC. PSC link to inflammatory bowel disease (NYSEARCA:IBD), ulcerative colitis, remain unexplained (Ricciuto et. al. Curr Gastroenterol. Res. 2018) with 70-80% of PSC patients having IBD.

The leaky gut hypothesis has been proposed to explain the association between IBD and PSC. Specifically, the failure of intestinal barrier due to a leaky gut allows bacterial products to reach the liver to elicit an immune-mediated response that causes injury of the large and intermediate bile ducts (Navaneethan et. al. Gastroenterol Rep (Oxf) 2014; Liaskou et. al. Gastroenterology 2014). Notably, dietary oxysterols have been proposed to contribute to IBD amplification.

Given the association of PSC with IBD, the addressable market for PSC could be significantly higher. According to the CDC, ~ $3.1 million individuals in the US have IBD with ~ 70,000 new cases of IBD reported US annually. Notably, the global transparency market research estimates the IBD drug market to reach $US14.83B by the end of 2025.

What Is DUR-928 And How Does It Work?

Nuclear receptors, PPARs (fatty acids), LXR (oxysterols), FXR (bile acids) and RXR (retinoic acid), all regulate lipid homeostasis in their capacity as sensors of cellular cholesterol, to protect cells from lipid overload. In the last decade, there has been heightened scientific interest in understanding the coordinated activities of these nuclear receptors. A brief overview of oxysterol that is pertinent to DUR-928 functional responses will first be described.

Oxysterols

Oxysterols are 27-carbon-atom products derived from enzymatic or non-enzymatic oxidation of cholesterol. Oxidative stress is the major non-enzymatic source of oxysterols and the pathological accumulation of oxysterols triggers and sustains inflammatory reactions. Oxysterols serve as biologically active molecules for regulation of many gene expressions involved in cholesterol biosynthesis and transport and elimination via LXR, its cognate receptor.

DUR-928

DUR-928 is an orally bioavailable small molecule sulfated oxysterol, 25HC3S, derived from its precursor oxysterol, 25HC, by the enzyme, hydroxysterol sulfotransferase 2B1b ((SULT2B1b)) as shown in Figure 1 (see below). Increased SULTB21b expression is associated with decreased intracellular lipid levels due to 25HC3S formation from 25HC.

Figure 1: Biosynthesis of DUR-928 (25HCS3). Cholesterol is hydroxylated by CYP27A1 in the mitochondria to 25HC which is subsequently sulfated at the 3β-position by SULT2B1b to form 25HC3S. ( Ren et. al. PLoS One, 2014).

It has been reported that oxysterol sulfation is not a protective mechanism to prevent oxysterol accumulation but a regulatory pathway for maintenance of intracellular lipid homeostasis. High intracellular cholesterol levels generate regulatory oxysterols that can be further sulfated to be another regulatory oxysterol.

25HC and 25HC3S have opposing functions with 25HC activating LXR to increase intracellular lipid levels. In contrast, 25HC3S decreases intracellular lipids and inhibits LXR activation. Figure 2 below depicts a putative regulatory pathway for sulfated oxysterol, DUR-928, in lipid homeostasis and inflammatory responses.

Figure 2 depicts a regulatory pathway for sulfated oxysterol, DUR-928, in lipid homeostasis and inflammatory responses (Ren et. al)

In their own words, Ren et. al. proposed that:

First and foremost: When intracellular cholesterol levels are increased, the mitochondrial cholesterol delivery protein starD1 delivers cholesterol to the mitochondria where regulatory oxysterol, 25HC, is synthesized by the enzyme, CYP27A1. The oxysterol can, in turn, activate, LXR and regulate the expression of its target genes which are involved in cholesterol metabolism, efflux and uptake. The oxysterols could also increase the expression of genes involved in fatty acid and triglyceride biosynthesis. On the other hand, oxysterols can be sulfated by SULT2B1b to oxysterol sulfate, 25HC3S, when cholesterol delivery to the mitochondria is increased. Oxysterols can also be desulfated by sterol sulfrase (NYSEMKT:STS) for maintenance of intracellular homeostasis. Secondly: The sterol regulatory element binding proteins ((SREBPs)) are a class of transcription factors that influence cholesterol biosynthesis and uptake. SREBP-1c controls triglyceride biosynthesis, while SREBP-2 regulates cholesterol biosynthesis. 25HC3S is known to decrease the expression and activation of SREBP-1c which results in decreased intracellular lipid levels. Oxysterol sulfates such as 25HC3S inactivate LXRs and suppress SREBP-1c/2 processing, subsequently inhibiting lipid biosynthesis, suppressing apoptosis, and inducing cell proliferation pathways. 25HC3S activates PPARs, which leads to translocation into the nucleus and transcriptional upregulation of the gene expression, which are both involved in suppressing inflammatory responses. Finally: The effects of oxysterols such as 25HC on lipid metabolism, inflammatory responses, and cell proliferation are generally opposite to those of 25HC3S; thus, intracellular oxysterol sulfation may represent another regulatory mechanism for these events.

First Genesis opinion: FXR agonists are therapeutic targets for PSC and NASH due to their diverse functions in the regulation of bile acids, metabolism of glucose and lipids, and anti-inflammatory activity. Bile acids are synthesized in the liver from cholesterol by a multi-step process. It is conceivable that similar to its interaction with PPARs as described in Figure 2, 25HC3S could also activate FXR to induce anti-inflammatory responses.

DUR-928 has been shown in non-clinical studies to induce anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in NASH models. Furthermore, 25HC3S associated with reduced serum lipid levels, hepatic lipid accumulation in NAFLD mice and the suppression of the key enzymes involved in lipogenesis: fatty acid synthase, acetyl-CoA carboxylase 1, and glycerol-3-phosphate acyltransferase.

Market Assessment and Risks

DUR-928 is the lead drug candidate from DURECT's Epigenomic Regulator Program, a collaborative effort with the Department of Internal Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the VCU Medical Center, and the McGuire VA Medical Center. DURECT holds the exclusive worldwide right to develop and commercialize DUR-928 and related molecules discovered in the program. DUR-928 is currently in Phase 2a development for PSC and alcoholic hepatitis. DUR-928 was granted orphan designation by FDA for PSC.

A positive readout in the PSC trial will make and keep Durect competitive in the emerging PSC drugs market that currently lack FDA approved therapies. All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including setbacks such as delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk. A negative clinical outcome could lead to downward pressure, possible sells off and also uncertainty toward the scientific integrity/validity of DUR-928 and other epigenetic drug candidates as putative therapies for non-viral liver diseases. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

Durect has multiple shots on goal (Figure. 3). Durect received a $5M milestone payment from Individor in response to FDA approval for PERSERIS and it is entitled to quarterly earn-out payments based on a single-digit percentage of sales. Its ADHD drug, ORADUR®-Methylphenidate ER, is approved in Taiwan through its licensing agreement with Orient Pharma.

In its amended agreement with Sandoz, DURECT is now eligible for up to $30M in milestone payments based on NDA approval for the long-lasting non-opioid analgesic, POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine), and remains eligible for up to an additional $230M in sales-based milestones. However, Durect’s future plan for POSIMIR® is not currently known since its Phase 3 (PERSIST) trial did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint.

Figure 3: Durect’s drug pipeline (Durect)

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q2/2018 totaled $42.5M and a debt of $19.9M. Durect reported a cash burn of ~$1.8M in Q2/2018 relative to Q1/2018.

Epilogue

Presently, PSC has no FDA approved therapeutic options or viable alternatives except surgical interventions. UDCA is used therapeutically for PSC, but current guidelines recommend against its use (Chapman et al. Hepatology, 2010). The only currently approved treatment for PSC is liver transplantation.

It is estimated that about 12.7% of patients will die on the waitlist, whereas 15–25% of transplanted patients will develop recurrent disease (Singal et. al. Transpl Int. 2017; Gordon et. al. Liver Transpl. 2016). Many patients with PSC are asymptomatic with no physical abnormalities at presentation leading to delay in diagnosis. PSC affects predominantly men (Lindor et. al. Am. J. Gastroenterol. 2015).

The demand for effective drugs to treat PSC is expected to grow due to increasing incidence of the disease, severe morbidity and high mortality with >50% patients ultimately needing liver transplantation due to end-stage liver disease.

I outline three possible scenarios for DUR-928 in PSC. First and foremost, DUR-928 shows clinical efficacy in PSC by suppressing alkaline phosphatase (NYSE:AP) levels, a biomarker for PSC progression, as documented with ocaliva . and GS-9764.

Secondly, DUR-928 induces therapeutic benefit in PSC by significant improvements in hepatic injury, fibrosis as well as significant reductions in bile acid synthesis and serum bile acids without ameliorating AP levels as seen with NGM282 (NGM). Finally, DUR-928 provides medical relief by inducing therapeutic benefits proposed in my first and second points.

In my opinion, the ability to pharmacologically target several nuclear receptors suggests that DUR-928 is a drug candidate that could halt or delay the progression of PSC in addition to providing anti-pruritogenic benefits.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital.Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

