Ameriprise:  High Quality, High Margin Business Trading At 9x Earnings

The CEO and CFO have purchased $1.5mm of stock this year at levels close to where the stock is trading.

At 9x earnings, AMP is trading at almost an all-time valuation low, despite solid year to date revenue and earnings growth.

Ameriprise stock has dropped over 25% this year from its highs despite higher interest rates and higher equity markets, both positive drivers for earnings.

Ameriprise (AMP) is an exceedingly well-run financial advisor with approximately 10,000 US-based brokers offering wealth advice, insurance and tax planning services. With financial performance heavily tied to stock market performance, AMP stock has fallen over 25% from its January peak. This appears far too severe a correction, however. With the stock market up still on the year, and revenue and earnings growth continuing to impress, the correction in AMP seems way overdone.

Bigger picture, this is simply a great company that has:

returned 17% a year for shareholders over the past decade (from Sept 2008 – Sept 2018), through the crisis,

for shareholders over the past decade (from Sept 2008 – Sept 2018), through the crisis, grown EPS at a compounded annual growth rate of over 13% a year from 2007 through 2017,

from 2007 through 2017, generated annualized ROEs of over 30% in 2018 year to date,

in 2018 year to date, never cut the dividend throughout the Great Recession, and in fact has raised it 11 times in 9 years, and

in 9 years, and grown revenue 7% this year to date through June, despite market volatility and some weakness in annuities and insurance.

Computer driven trading and the market's obsession with growth stocks this year has seemingly led to the complete breakdown of a number of solid companies, including compounders like Ameriprise. At current prices, AMP now trades at a ridiculously cheap multiple of 9x 2018 earnings. That is almost HALF the multiple of the S&P 500 and well below its typical multiple of 12-16x. While there is obviously earnings volatility here, overall AMP operates a high margin, low capital intensity business.

While some fear that this is a secular decline story, their business has thrived and will continue to thrive as long as wealthy individuals need expert financial advice. Robo-advisors cannot offer the tax, insurance and asset allocation needs that wealthy individuals require. Furthermore, the Deloitte Center for Financial Services forecasts that US household assets will increase from $87 trillion today to $140 trillion plus by the year 2030. That bodes well for AMP.

Finally, management deserves lots of credit here, compiling an earnings track record far better than the S&P 500 (whose 10 year EPS CAGR of 5% pales in comparison to AMP’s 13% growth rate).

Summary

(Figures above in millions, except share data)

Source: Author and company financials

Business

Ameriprise was spun out of American Express in September 2005. Both the CEO and CFO have been with the company since then, building an enviable track record by focusing on allocating capital carefully. In 2009, the company turned down $2.5BB in US TARP capital, given their already strong balance sheet and limited losses. Indeed, AMP only lost a tiny amount of money in 2008 ($0.17 per share in losses, quickly bouncing back the following year to a profitable $3.21).

Since 2012, management has guided the company away from insurance businesses and into the crown jewel of the company, which is the Advice and Wealth Management segment (AWM). Ameriprise has only made one large acquisition since its spinoff (Colombia Asset Management in 2012), preferring to pick up small tuck-in financial advisor groups here and there.

Overall, high ROE, fee-based businesses are the company’s main focus (AWM and Asset Management). Insurance in 2012 made up over half the company’s operating earnings, but today that figure is down to 29% of earnings. The remaining 71% comes from their higher margin fee-focused segments. This should garner a better multiple on the stock, but alas it trades at near record low valuations.

Source: Company presentation

Segments

Overall there are 5 different segments, which mostly are tied together in servicing clients via their advisors:

Advice & Wealth Management (AWM). The core of Ameriprise, this segment focuses on a full spectrum of wealth management needs. Their typical client has between $500,000 and $5,000,000 in investable assets, and is served by over 9,000 advisors all over the country. AWM this year has been generating impressive double digit revenue and earnings growth. Last quarter, AWM’s Assets Under Management grew 16% to $257BB. Roughly 75% of advisors are franchised, and therefore pay their own overhead costs. Similar to how Raymond James operates, this highly variable cost structure helps maintain margins when markets and hence revenue fall.

Management intends to grow its number of brokers by about 3% per year. To that end they hired 76 brokers last quarter, and about the same the quarter before. With higher per capital production (i.e. new clients signing up with higher investable assets), and some market appreciation, topline growth should average about 5-10% per year. Margins are strong in the low 20’s. AWM is today about 55% of company EBITDA. Fees are charged as a percentage of AUM.

Asset Management. This is the company’s mutual fund business, operating under the Colombia and the Threadneedle brands. Threadneedle is the international funds business. They manage $482BB of assets, up 2% vs the prior year. About $50BB is in the Threadneedle funds. This business manages 300 mutual funds overall, many sold through the AWM segment, with 58% of their assets in the 4 or 5 star Morningstar categories.

At the end of 2014, Asset Management controlled $506BB of AUM worldwide. This segment seems to be in slow secular decline given competition from cheaper ETF’s. Some of the lost AUM is related to prior pre-spin business from American Express however. On the plus side, fee rates seem stable at around 50-55 basis points. Careful cost control in this segment has kept earnings growing, with Operating Earnings up 4% last quarter. Asset Management is 28% of EBITDA today.

Annuities. This segment sells mostly variable annuities to clients in their AWM business. The fixed annuities are distributed more broadly outside of AWM, but are a small part of this segment. While many don’t understand variable annuities, they typically are mutual funds with a death benefit attached to them. Fees associated with the life insurance element combined with fees from the money management side add up and usually are quite high. Fixed annuity managers just make a spread between what they guarantee (fixed rate) vs what they make on their investments.

The risk with variable annuities is that the market drops dramatically, and hence the annuity value drops to a level below the guaranteed death benefit. In these cases, AMP would be on the hook for the difference.

In any case, variable annuities complement their AWM business. Given that they don’t really intend to grow this segment, underwriting standards are tight, and over time Annuities has generated solid returns. Expect this segment to continue to be de-emphasized, but new product continues to be sold at profitable levels and revenue appears stable. On the plus side, higher rates should help the annuities business, particularly if rates get to above 4% on the 10 year, or 5.5% or higher on corporate 10 year paper.

Source: Q2 2018 Presentation

Protection. Like Annuities, this segment sells mostly to the company’s AWM clients. Life, auto and home insurance policies will fluctuate with claims experience, but overall this is a business that should grow along with their AWM business. There is earnings volatility. Recent storms impacted first half results by $40mm, and hurricanes probably will impact Q3 2018 as well.

But over time this business has operated at around 100% combined ratio’s (i.e., flat on the underwriting, meaning zero cost on managing the very profitable float component). While insurance businesses are not necessarily great businesses, they do throw off a lot of cash and here it is highly complementary to their core AWM business.

Source: Q2 2018 Presentation

Long Term Care / Corporate Overhead. The company has long exited its Long Term Care insurance business, but it still appears an overhang to investors and worthy of discussion.

In the past the Long Term Care business was reported under the Protection segment. Recently it was moved to the Corporate OH segment. The last LTC policies were actually written at Ameriprise in 2002, but with such a long tail, reserve changes continue to impact financial results. Generally speaking, LTC insurance has been a disaster. Mortality has improved, and the cost of nursing care has exploded.

At AMP, there is roughly $5BB booked as gross reserves to pay for future LTC claims. About half of the book was ceded to Genworth, leaving $2.3BB of net reserves today on the balance sheet (as of June 2018). There seem to be concerns swirling regarding Genworth’s ability to pay these claims, and AMP being forced to recapture this block. But management seems confident that this is not a likely scenario.

Asked about it on the most recent conference call, the CEO said “Again, it goes to our close relationship both on them doing claims, doing administration, other aspects that we work with that we feel that theirs is similar to ours. And so, it would not have to be a substantial denigration of capital if in the – like you said, we're not talking about recapture. But if it – and that event ever occur, there should be no capital. But we have no plans to recapture. I just want to make sure everybody understands that.”

While $2.3BB sounds like a big number on a $20BB market cap company, the reality is that these policies are quite seasoned and annual premiums are over $200mm a year. Regulators continue to allow for higher rates (it is not in their interest to allow an insurer to file, they want a healthy insurer to protect claimants).

Given management’s tendency to be conservative, it seems unlikely that large negative reserve revisions might occur. In 2017, AMP added $57mm of additional reserves to their book. In 2016, $29mm in additional reserves were added. The annual audit will be reported on LTC reserves in Q3. A similar increase in reserves would not really impact the company materially, and even a $100mm reserve hit would be less than 4% of EBITDA.

Source: Q2 2018 Presentation

Segment Financials

Here is a breakdown of the Operating Income by segment going back to 2015:

Source: Author Spreadsheet, company financial statements

Rate Risk and Market Risk

Obviously, investors are scared of a major equity market correction for AMP. The company does hedge much of their equity risk, as well as rate risk. Overall, the company benefits from higher rates and higher equity markets. Capital tied to insurance and annuities generally is invested in credit products and AWM / asset management revenue is booked as a fixed percentage of asset values. As well, higher rates would mean that the present value of insurance reserves would be lower, also helping earnings. Fortunately, the company provides pretty good sensitivities on rate and market risk.

Source: June 30, 2018 10Q

Should equity prices fall 10%, and then remain down 10% for a year, then pre-tax income would take a $533mm hit net of hedges. I have modeled a down 10% and a down 20% scenario which I will soon discuss.

Regarding rates, a 1% parallel shift upward in the yield curve, sustained for a year would have this impact:

Source: June 30, 2018 10Q

Pre-tax income would be $379mm higher with rates 100 basis points higher. Life reserves would be discounted at higher rates, the company would make a higher spread on cash balances held in brokerage accounts, and fixed annuities would earn bigger spreads. This would solve a lot of the issues in their LTC book to some extent.

Summary Financials

Source: Author and company financial statements

This is a lot of data, but a couple things stick out. 1) the company’s FCF/share is very close to EPS. It’s a free cash flow machine. 2) EPS has almost tripled from 2012 to 2018, and likely will grow another 10% in 2019 (I used Street estimates for 2019). Accretive buybacks have reduced weighted average shares outstanding (WASO) from 223mm to 144mm today in this time period. 3) EPS revisions have moved higher since the June quarter, with 2019 Street estimates moving from $15.87 to $16.40 now.

Here is a slide from the company's 10K illustrating how much capital is being returned to shareholders:

To figure out a downside scenario, and ignoring an upward move in rates, I used the company’s equity market sensitivities. EPS would drop from about $15.87 in 2019, to a range of say $7.50 to $10.75 in a 10% to 20% correction.

With the market higher today than in June (even after this October’s drop), it seems quite odd that the stock has dropped so much from its highs. The market also seems to be ignoring the fact that rates are 80 basis points higher than they were at year end, and seem likely to go even higher.

In any case, here are some valuation scenarios:

Source: Author

Obviously I am betting that the market recovers before a full-bore correction. Given the strength of the economy today, a higher rate / higher US stock market seems the most likely outcome over the next year. This is exactly what this company will benefit from.

The shift also to the AWM business should also improve the markets perception of AMP. RJF, a broker with a capital markets business, trades at 13x, significantly higher than AMP. Often Raymond James will trade at 15-17x earnings as well, as its long term track record is similarly impressive. It wouldn't surprise me in a few years if AMP traded closer to a RJF type level. Brokerage earnings are usually less volatile than other financial businesses.

Sum of the Parts

AMP seems to be heavily discounted vs its peers. Probably the best comp is Raymond James Financial (RJF), a name I own and originally wrote up here at $25.50 per share (it is now $86 per share). I find management similarly conservative, and focused on growing carefully and prudently. There likely won’t be a large, overpriced acquisition, just small, highly accretive deals. It seems that CEO Jim Cracchiolo prefers to buy back shares. And who can blame him when AMP trades at a such a discount to the market and its peer group.

Regarding valuing the business, using various comps for each segment implies a 33% discount on a sum of the parts basis. While this likely isn’t a breakup candidate, it is an interesting exercise nonetheless.

Here is the math:

Source: Author, Bloomberg and relevant financials of peer group

Risks

Regulatory – The Obama administration was pushing for a very stringent Fiduciary Rule for brokers. Under Trump, this was scaled back and a Best Interest Test has prevailed. But there is always a risk of future regulation.

Rates – Lower rates tend to squeeze margins, particularly in annuities.

Equity Market Risk – As discussed, fees compress, and outflows could also impact the Asset Management business.

Top of the Cycle Concerns / Recession – The biggest reason for the sell off stems from investors fearing the next recession. Doubtless, there would be further declines in the stock should that happen.

AUM declines - The Asset Management business is also quite competitive, and low cost index funds and ETF's are far cheaper than mutual funds. These appear to be very slow bleed businesses. Generally market gains have offset negative fund flows. But fee compression and outflows could accelerate and impact earnings, particularly in a bear market. For example, a 20% decline in assets managed would impact EBITDA by $180mm, with a $1.25 hit to EPS. (Note however that not all assets are in equities. Often bond flows increase when equity markets roll over).

Insurance Reserves - as discussed above, improved mortality and cost pressure could force AMP to bolster reserves on the LTC side. With home and auto, catastrophe risk often means higher claims. Hurricanes this summer have and likely will cause a hit to Q3 earnings.

Conclusion

In this factor-based computer driven market, value names like Ameriprise that generate piles of free cash flow have been not only ignored, but also downright thrown out with the bathwater. Top of the cycle fears and secular changes in investing patterns have worried investors too.

In any case, the stock appears almost priced at recession levels. At a more typical 12.5x multiple of earnings, AMP could trade to $205 or higher in a year or two, upside of over 50%. Given the long term track record here, this is arguable a solid stock for the buy and hold crowd.

Even a poorly timed purchase of AMP on January 1, 2007 at $54, when the stock was trading at 12x estimated 2007 earnings, would have earned investors 10.3% a year, compared to the S&P growing only 8.1% (through 10/18/18). Although AMP holders had to weather a drop to $15 in 2008.

Finally, I like too that the CEO and the CFO bought respectively $1.0mm and $0.5mm worth of stock this year at around $135 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.